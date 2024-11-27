Wally's vision expands with the new wallywhy100

by Wally 27 Nov 02:03 PST

Wally has expanded its mind-bending wallywhy range of spaceships with the new wallywhy100. This 21m yacht is the new entry point for a model that has redefined the market for sub-24m yachts.

Single level living and entertaining

Seamless indoor-outdoor experience

Up to 27 knot top speed

Three fantastically comfortable cabins

The wallywhy100 made her international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

She follows in the wake of the wallywhy150 last year and the yacht which started it all, the now legendary wallywhy200.

Turn up the volume

When Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer, and the Wally design team sat down to create a new type of motoryacht, they prioritized volume and all the possibilities it brings over sheer speed. A wide body and a sheer bow have created the hull for a line of boats with ample space on board for those who love the sea, extremely capable and fun.

The single-level design establishes an iconic, stealth-style glass superstructure, with open living spaces and a sprawling sea terrace, allowing for a seamless transition from bow to stern. This unified approach reimagines how we connect with the sea and surroundings on board: a vast guest area that extends fluidly from the saloon to dining area, deck, terrace, and sea, where indoor and outdoor spaces blend effortlessly.

The new wallywhy100 may present a slightly smaller canvas on which to paint, but it is very much in the same way of thinking as her larger sisters. Measuring 21.46m overall but an impressive 5.73m at the beam, the hull is generous and stable, carrying her beam further forward than most. This creates the conditions for a yacht whose volume is more comparable to that of bigger boats.

Viewed from the dockside, there is no doubt of her design credentials. The planar surfaces and low-profile superstructure are quintessential Wally, as is the extensive use of darkened glass - both in the superstructure and in the hull itself. The dipping shearline is one of the few curves you'll find on this boat.

The new wallywhy100 takes the radical ideas behind the bigger boats in the line and reimagines them to create a high-volume, open plan yacht for sharing special moments with friends on the water.

Indoor-outdoor living

Life on a wallywhy100 is lived near the water, and at one with the elements. Bathed in natural light, the glass superstructure arches over a 6-8-person table and deep sofas, all with breathtaking 360-degree sightlines. There are sunbeds here, too, in the shade of the hardtop, and more tucked cozily in behind the bulwarks at the bow.

There are more sunbeds aft, where three shallow steps take you down to the huge expanse of the bathing platform. Two-fold-down wings extend this space on either side, transforming the aft deck into a terrace on the sea which on the wallywhy100 stretches to 14 square meters. That includes a hydraulic hi-lo platform for launching tenders and toys up to 3.6 meters in length, and a separate hydraulic passerelle-swim ladder that ensures easy access to the water or the dock. Drop-down wings aft extend the terrace by close to 50 percent and offer unobstructed views across the water.

There is no limit to the utility of this space, which can launch a water sports session or host a party.

A mix of loose and built-in furniture has been carefully curated as part of a stunning contemporary interior design by Vallicelli Design Studio. This unites carbon fibre elements with flawless wooden panelling, pale upholstery with careful use of indirect lighting. Informal and minimal, she is utterly at one with Wally's exterior concept.

A home on the water

Just beside the two split-back cocoon seats for the captain and navigator (these are pure Wally chic and works of art in their own right), twin staircases wind down to the lower deck. One leads to the crew accommodation in the bow, while the other opens to access the guest cabins.

Pride of place naturally goes to the owner's cabin, which fills the full beam amidships. A king size double bed offers all the comforts of home, with the added attraction of broad views of the seascape through the large hull light to starboard.

To port, meanwhile, is the master bathroom with a separate shower and heads. A smart glass wall serves to divide it from the bedroom, allowing light from the hull windows to pass through. At the touch of a button, the glass turns cloudy to provide privacy within.

There is ample space for two further ensuite guest cabins, one configured as a double and the other as a twin. Accommodation for two crew is separated by a bulkhead and accessed by dedicated stairs. The galley is also located in this forward service section of the boat.

A technical performer

Wally may have chosen not to focus solely on speed with the wallywhy range, but performance remains an important aspect of the design. The wallywhy100 is equipped with Volvo Penta IPS1350 (1000 HP) engines which give a top speed of 27 knots and a very capable cruising speed of 24 knots, giving a cruising range of 340 nautical miles.

The wallywhy100 is described as a testament to creative flair, combining the best features of the wallypower58 and the wallywhy150. This new vessel offers exceptional volume, seamless deck flow, and sleek, low-profile lines. The design prioritizes an efficient, sea-friendly hull for comfortable longer passages, focusing on maximizing space rather than achieving speeds over 30 knots.