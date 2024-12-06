Please select your home edition
Prestige celebrates a significant milestone: 5,000 yachts built

by Prestige Yachts 6 Dec 01:06 PST
Prestige celebrates a significant milestone: 5,000 yachts built © Prestige Yachts

PRESTIGE reaches this significant achievement while continually looking to the future, announcing a World Premiere at the upcoming 2025 Düsseldorf Boat Show.

The year 2024 marks an important anniversary for PRESTIGE, celebrating 35 years of history, along with the key milestone of 5,000 yachts built and delivered around the world. These numbers represent PRESTIGE's early commitment to continuous evolution and the international presence of the brand.

This milestone signs an important recognition for the whole PRESTIGE Team, being the proof of the ability to merge the cutting-edge industrial experience of the Groupe Beneteau with the design excellence and craftsmanship needed to build exceptional yachts.

PRESTIGE yachts are the product of French and Italian design and engineering, cutting-edge industrial processes, decades of experience, and a wealth of technical skills at the shipyard in Les Herbiers, France, the historical heart of the brand, and at the new facility in Monfalcone, Italy.

Across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region, PRESTIGE models have earned international recognition, meeting diverse market needs with an innovative product range, comprising the F-Line, S-Line, X-Line and M-Line, designed to be tailored to customers' needs.

Prestige celebrates a significant milestone: 5,000 yachts built - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige celebrates a significant milestone: 5,000 yachts built - photo © Prestige Yachts

PRESTIGE's focus on continuous innovation is the key to its enduring success, a commitment that will continue to set the brand apart in the future.

In 2025, the brand-new M-Line will expand, with the arrival of the PRESTIGE M7, which will consolidate and enlarge the multihull product offer. In the coming year, we will also see further expansion of the latest generation of the F-Line, which was launched in 2023 with the F4.9, the first model, and recently expanded with the presentation of the F5.7 in Cannes. The F-Line will soon be welcoming another new model, to be presented for the first time at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, the largest indoor boat show in the world.

More details about new PRESTIGE models will be revealed at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, in January 2025, where the brand will showcase the next model to join the F-Line, on display for her World Premiere.

