PredictWind supercharges marine weather safety with real-time lightning and advanced tools

by PredictWind 12 Dec 19:49 PST

PredictWind has bolstered its marine weather forecasting platform with a new Lightning Display Feature and upgrades to existing features, designed to enhance user safety.

The real-time lightning feature leverages the most comprehensive and accurate lightning network worldwide to arm users with the insights they need to make better decisions to stay safe on and off the water.

"By utilising our new Lightning Display Feature, sailors will now have the most comprehensive global lightning network available," said PredictWind CEO Jon Bilger. "This advanced technology is engineered to offer users the best possible data to make safe, well-informed decisions while out on the water."

Beyond this innovative new feature, PredictWind has also been hard at work upgrading its existing tools - from supercharged satellite imagery and new extreme weather warnings to extended GMDSS map outlooks - to give ocean goers even greater insights and protection.

Supercharged Satellite Imagery

In a world-first, satellite imagery combined with rain radar and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) weather warnings is now available. PredictWind users can cross-reference these three sources to accurately locate and track extreme weather events such as cyclones, thunderstorms, fronts, and more.

Extreme weather warnings - photo © Predictwind
Extreme weather warnings - photo © Predictwind

New Extreme Weather Warnings

Extreme weather alerts from the GMDSS forecasts are now accessible in weather maps, tables, daily briefings, weather routing, and departure planning features. These warnings include:

  • Lightning Index
  • Cape Index for Thunderstorms
  • Rain Squalls
  • High Gusts
  • Fog
  • Wind Chill
  • Wind Against Current

Wind against tidal current warnings - photo © Predictwind
Wind against tidal current warnings - photo © Predictwind

Wind Against Tidal Current Warnings

The Wind Against Current warning within the Weather Routing and Departure Planning features now includes Tidal Currents along with Ocean Currents. Warnings give users the time and location of dangerous wave conditions that Wind Against Tide can cause so they can keep their boat and crew safe.

GMDSS view - photo © Predictwind
GMDSS view - photo © Predictwind

See Further Ahead with GMDSS Map Upgrades

Using AI, PredictWind translates the GMDSS text forecasts into a map view to display:

  • Thunderstorms
  • High and low-pressure systems
  • Troughs, ridges and fronts
  • Ice
  • Tropical Depressions, Storms and Cyclones

GMDSS Map upgrades - photo © Predictwind
GMDSS Map upgrades - photo © Predictwind

Initially, the map had an outlook of 12 hours, but now PredictWind users can view all future alerts in the GMDSS forecasts, which are written by meteorologists.

A leader in marine weather forecasting, these new updates solidify PredictWind's position as the most comprehensive and trusted resource for sailors and mariners worldwide. With unparalleled access to real-time lightning data, enhanced weather visualisation tools, and extended forecast horizons, PredictWind empowers users to navigate the seas with greater confidence and safety.

For more information, visit www.predictwind.com.

Lightning - photo © Predictwind
Lightning - photo © Predictwind

