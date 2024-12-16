Please select your home edition
Cobli "the art of sharing" expands into Sydney's east with Rose Bay Marina launch

by Cobli 16 Dec 01:32 PST
Rose Bay Marina © Cobli

The high-end boat syndication company, COBLI, is proud to announce its expansion into Rose Bay Marina, marking an exciting new chapter for luxury boating in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

With a focus on accessible, stress-free boat ownership, COBLI is introducing two flagship offerings: the PRESTIGE 420, available now, and the Axopar 45, launching in early 2025.

Rose Bay Marina - photo © Cobli
Rose Bay Marina - photo © Cobli

For the first time, residents of Sydney's East can enjoy the COBLI model, which redefines boat ownership by offering a premium, hassle-free experience with equity returns. Owned by the founders of Eyachts and TMG Yachts, COBLI exclusively delivers world-class European brands, including Axopar, Lagoon Catamarans, and PRESTIGE Yachts, directly to the Australian market—ensuring no price inflation or compromises on quality.

Team Rose Bay Marina - photo © Cobli
Team Rose Bay Marina - photo © Cobli

"At COBLI, our owners take great pride in their vessels," explains Sarah Stevenson, COBLI's Business Manager. "They want an experience that combines luxury and ease, allowing them to make lasting memories with friends and family without the typical responsibilities of boat ownership. We deliver exactly that—frictionless, high-end boating on the latest models."

With bases already established at The Spit in Mosman and The Quays Marina in Pittwater, Rose Bay was the natural next step. "The facilities at Rose Bay Marina are second to none," says Marnie Ebeling, COBLI's Head of Marketing. "Its location provides seamless access to Sydney Harbour's iconic destinations, from tranquil bays to vibrant waterfront hubs. Add to this the waterside café, ample parking, and a welcoming marina atmosphere—it's the perfect gateway for Eastern Suburb residents to enjoy the boating lifestyle."

Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Signature offering: PRESTIGE 420 at Rose Bay

The PRESTIGE 420 is now available, offering discerning owners the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and performance. With expansive flybridge seating, panoramic interiors, and ample space for entertaining, the PRESTIGE 420 provides an unmatched boating experience. Ideal for both day trips and overnight stays, this six-share syndicate offers the ultimate in relaxation and entertaining on Sydney Harbour.

Axopar 45 - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 45 - photo © Axopar Boats

Introducing the Axopar 45 - Coming early 2025

Launching in early 2025, the Axopar 45 Sun Top represents the pinnacle of modern day boating. With triple 300hp engines, a spacious aft deck, and versatile social hubs—including an innovative bow lounge—this vessel is designed for thrilling performance and unforgettable adventures on the water. Whether cruising the Harbour or entertaining family and friends, the Axopar 45 delivers exceptional functionality, style, and speed.

Lagoon 43 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon 43 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Additional offerings for 2025

COBLI continues to deliver on its commitment to luxury and accessibility with two more Lagoon catamarans set to launch in Pittwater later in 2025, perfect for relaxed coastal cruising, as well as an additional Axopar 29 Sun Top, based at The Spit in Mosman. Each offering promises the unparalleled convenience of COBLI's walk-on, walk-off service, combined with meticulously managed ownership and a three-year term that maximizes equity returns.

Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © Axopar Boats

To find out more and register for the first opportunities at Rose Bay Marina, visit cobli.net or contact Nicky Souter at 0414 833 807.

Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © Axopar Boats
Lagoon 38 - photo © Club Lagoon
Lagoon 38 - photo © Club Lagoon
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

