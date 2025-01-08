2025: the year of the Wood Snake!

by Heesen Yachts 8 Jan 07:40 PST

At Heesen Yachts, we uphold the tradition of celebrating the Chinese New Year in advance, honouring its rich cultural heritage and symbolism. This occasion inspires reflection on past successes and fuels our vision for future achievements.

The Wood Snake, a symbol of wisdom and transformation, perfectly embodies themes of change and renewal. Across cultures, snakes carry significant symbolism, often representing rebirth and healing. In the world of luxury jewellery, the snake motif enjoys enduring popularity, prominently featured in the collections of Cartier and Bulgari as an emblem of elegance and power—qualities that align seamlessly with Heesen's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. A serpent is featured on board the 57m Santosha in the custom bas-relief depicting the garden of Eden. The snake, a totem animal for the Owners, takes centre stage in the artwork. Beyond transformation, this creature epitomises rebirth. In its cyclical shedding of its skin, the snake becomes a symbol of renewal and resurrection.

Geopolitical dynamics and economic trends continue to shape the superyacht industry. As global economies navigate complexities, the demand for personalised luxury experiences grows, driving innovation across the market. Heesen capitalises on this trend, offering a discerning clientele with tailored craftsmanship and innovative design.

Reflecting on 2024, Heesen celebrates an all-time revenue record and notable milestones, such as the delivery of Cinderella Noel IV, uniquely skippered by its owner. The delivery of Santosha, the first in our 57m series, marked another significant achievement. Progress on the custom project Setteesettanta, with engine installation and hull joining, further highlights our achievements. Additionally, the keel laying of Project Grace, the inaugural 50m FDHF steel series, reaffirmed our commitment to excellence. Finally, we introduced Project Monte-Carlo, a cutting-edge 62m custom design platform.

Currently, 11 yachts are under construction, with deliveries scheduled through 2027, demonstrating Heesen's robust growth and dedication to innovation. Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate five deliveries, including Serena, Orion, Venus, Agnetha, and Frida, further showcasing our ability to deliver exceptional yachts in the 50-57m range and fully custom projects up to 80m in length.

With a skilled workforce of 1,000 and a dedicated luxury interior workshop, we approach the future with confidence. As we enter the year of the snake, we anticipate its opportunities and the exciting projects ahead. Heesen remains committed to delivering unmatched luxury, technology, and craftsmanship, ensuring each yacht is a masterpiece.

Here's to a prosperous Year of the Wooden Snake!