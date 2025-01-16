Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

The Italian Sea Group: Outfitting activities for the Admiral 100m gigayacht are well underway

by The Italian Sea Group 16 Jan 02:50 PST
Admiral 100m gigayacht © The Italian Sea Group

The outfitting activities of the flagship Admiral 100mt, the largest yacht currently under construction in Italy, a masterpiece Made in Italy in terms of shapes, lines and stylistic solutions, are proceeding at the Marina di Carrara shipyard.

This gigayacht designed by the Winch Design studio and managed by the consultancy firm Magnitude Yachts, presents classic, refined and contemporary lines, as an expression of design excellence combined with maximum performance and attention to eco-sustainability, thanks to highly technological content and an innovative diesel-electric propulsion system.

A certified helicopter landing pad, a large swimming pool, a dream spa, a multi-deck lounge and comfortable guest cabins are just some of the elements that will make this yacht the point of reference for new-generation luxury yachting.

The elegance of the exteriors, combined with the futuristic attribute of eco-sustainability, confirms the added value of this motoryacht.

"With this project, we confirm our know-how and specific expertise in the construction of large mega and giga yachts" - concluded Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. - "We are satisfied with the progress of this yacht's production, the largest under construction in Italy, and the collaboration with prestigious international partners such as Magnitude Yachts and Winch Design, with whom a strong professional synergy has been established, ensuring an excellent result".

"Magnitude is pleased that this important world-class project is advancing well in the construction phase in Italy. It is the second of three projects built by The Italian Sea Group under our management and adds to the growing global presence of Magnitude projects worldwide. Our guiding principle is to deliver a yacht of excellent quality, high value, and delivered within the agreed timelines with the owner," - attests Magnitude.

"Winch Design has overseen the exterior and interior design of Project '597', a flagship and reference project for The Italian Sea Group and the gigayacht industry. Lifestyle, adventure, and fun merge in a project that embodies our commitment to innovation, using extensive glasswork to create a decidedly bold design. We are excited to see the progress of this ambitious project,"- said Winch Design.

The launch and delivery are scheduled for 2026.

Related Articles

Great success for the new MY Admiral JAS 66m
Presented as a world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024 M/Y Admiral JAS 66m is the result of the collaboration between the Style Centre of The Italian Sea Group, which signed the design of the external lines and the interior layout, and the English designer Mark Berryman. Posted on 19 Oct 2024 First Admiral Quaranta motor yacht sold
The project marks a new step in the Group's strategic expansion The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of the first Admiral Quaranta motor yacht, just a few months after the unveiling of the new series. Posted on 14 May 2024 The Italian Sea Group: Fifth Admiral 50m unit sold
“Semi-custom production” proceeds successfully The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of the fifth Admiral 50 meters C.617 of the "semi-custom" series, intended to navigate the waters of the Gulf (UAE). Posted on 8 May 2024 TISG announces keel laying of Admiral 53m hybrid
The third in production and the first with hybrid propulsion The Italian Sea Group announces the keel laying of the new 53m superyacht Admiral, the third in production and the first with hybrid propulsion. Posted on 4 Apr 2024 Progress continues on 4th Admiral S-Force 55 M/Y
The Admiral S-FORCE 55 line continues to enjoy great success The Italian Sea Group shares the progress of the outfitting activities, in full compliance with the established timing, of the fourth Admiral S-FORCE 55-metre motor yacht. Posted on 14 Feb 2024 The Italian Sea Group unveils the Quaranta project
Marking the debut of the 40-metre range within the Admiral fleet The Italian Sea Group introduces the new Quaranta project, marking the debut of the 40-metre range within the Admiral fleet. Posted on 4 Feb 2024 The Italian Sea Group: full steam ahead
With three new Admiral and Tecnomar concepts The concepts, announced in September 2023 during the Monaco Yacht Show, reflect the style of the Group, continuing with the consolidated stylistic trend while daring with details towards continuous futuristic innovation. Posted on 11 Jan 2024 Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht sales continue
The iconic motor yacht a major worldwide success The Italian Sea Group confirms the sales progress of the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yachts on all continents, demonstrating the continued success of the project. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 THIS IS IT makes her global debut in Monaco
An unmistakably unique yacht that is both radical and innovative THIS IS IT, a spectacular 43.5-metre (142.71-ft) futuristic catamaran, will make her global debut at the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show, September 27-30. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 THIS IS IT launched
The sensational motor catamaran from Tecnomar The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of THIS IS IT, the new motor catamaran of the Tecnomar fleet, 43.5 meter in length and 14.5 meter in width, with approximately 750GT. Posted on 19 Sep 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy