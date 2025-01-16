The Italian Sea Group: Outfitting activities for the Admiral 100m gigayacht are well underway

Admiral 100m gigayacht © The Italian Sea Group Admiral 100m gigayacht © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 16 Jan 02:50 PST

The outfitting activities of the flagship Admiral 100mt, the largest yacht currently under construction in Italy, a masterpiece Made in Italy in terms of shapes, lines and stylistic solutions, are proceeding at the Marina di Carrara shipyard.

This gigayacht designed by the Winch Design studio and managed by the consultancy firm Magnitude Yachts, presents classic, refined and contemporary lines, as an expression of design excellence combined with maximum performance and attention to eco-sustainability, thanks to highly technological content and an innovative diesel-electric propulsion system.

A certified helicopter landing pad, a large swimming pool, a dream spa, a multi-deck lounge and comfortable guest cabins are just some of the elements that will make this yacht the point of reference for new-generation luxury yachting.

The elegance of the exteriors, combined with the futuristic attribute of eco-sustainability, confirms the added value of this motoryacht.

"With this project, we confirm our know-how and specific expertise in the construction of large mega and giga yachts" - concluded Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. - "We are satisfied with the progress of this yacht's production, the largest under construction in Italy, and the collaboration with prestigious international partners such as Magnitude Yachts and Winch Design, with whom a strong professional synergy has been established, ensuring an excellent result".

"Magnitude is pleased that this important world-class project is advancing well in the construction phase in Italy. It is the second of three projects built by The Italian Sea Group under our management and adds to the growing global presence of Magnitude projects worldwide. Our guiding principle is to deliver a yacht of excellent quality, high value, and delivered within the agreed timelines with the owner," - attests Magnitude.

"Winch Design has overseen the exterior and interior design of Project '597', a flagship and reference project for The Italian Sea Group and the gigayacht industry. Lifestyle, adventure, and fun merge in a project that embodies our commitment to innovation, using extensive glasswork to create a decidedly bold design. We are excited to see the progress of this ambitious project,"- said Winch Design.

The launch and delivery are scheduled for 2026.