Silent Yachts building for the future after an exceptional 2024

by Silent Yachts 17 Jan 20:22 PST
SY62 3-Deck Open © Silent Yachts

Innovative catamaran builder Silent Yachts is looking forward to an exceptionally busy new year, building on the successes of 2024. After delivering no fewer than six of its solar electric 62-footers in the last 12 months, it will deliver 50% more in 2025, plus the stunning new SY80 flagship. It has the yard in Fano, Italy, working at full capacity.

Seven new yachts are in advanced stages of fit-out and on track for delivery in just the first six months of the year, demonstrating how the new management has successfully turned the company around. The orders come from all around the globe, confirming Silent Yachts' appeal in an age of eco-consciousness.

SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts
SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts

"With so much activity at the shipyard this year, it is quite easy to overlook the fact that we have completely reorganised the business from the ground up," said Silent Yachts CEO Fabrizio Iarrera. "Under new management since March 2024, our Fano shipyard has transitioned from traditional linear boat construction to a modular system. It means that yacht modules are built simultaneously and assembled during the final phase, significantly speeding up the production process and product quality. This has led us to achieve a production rate of one yacht per month.

"The result was an exceptional 2024 that saw the first of our new line of triple-deck solar-powered SY62 catamarans through to delivery, with a global debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival. We are so proud of the overwhelmingly positive response to the yacht, which has translated into more solid orders for an exceptional yacht."

Raising the profile

Silent Yachts has been busy outside the yard too, with a presence at numerous high profile boat shows. From a first visit to the Venice Boat Show in May to the global debut of the new SY62 3-Deck Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September (where it won the prestigious World Yachts Trophies "Most Efficient Yacht" award), the brand has been more visible than ever. Meanwhile, the all-important US market had a chance to tour the same model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October.

SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Silent Yachts

With strong demand in America, Silent Yachts has invested to increase its profile there. Key to this process has been the opening of a brand new commercial office in Fort Lauderdale's Safe Harbor Marine Center. As well as providing an American sales contact, it also puts the vital support and after-sales functions in plain view, giving US owners total brand assurance.

Another key achievement in 2024 was the creation of a dedicated Silent Yachts charter network, allowing customers to experience the brand's exceptional comfort, exhilaration and silence for an extended cruise. Current locations include the Caribbean and the western Mediterranean, with more boats expected to join in the coming year.

Silent Yachts closed out the year with a 10-day sea trial programme in the Bahamas. The yachts are perfect for this natural yachting playground - low in draft but big on comfort, while the silent electric drives leave the pristine waters totally untouched. There was also a fresh collaboration with renowned superyacht designers Nuvolari Lenard, which should bear exciting fruit in 2026 with the launch of a new 70-footer.

The 2025 international boat show presence

Looking ahead, Silent Yachts will be every bit as visible on the international stage in 2025. The brand will be present at the Palm Beach International Boat Show from 19-23 March, where the SY62 3-Deck Open will be available for visits.

SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Silent Yachts

And the first beautiful example of the SY62 3-Deck Closed will debut at the Singapore Yachting Festival from 10-13 April. This version of the SY62 fully encloses the upper deck to create a magnificent stateroom with panoramic views.

"We have been incredibly busy in 2024, and the coming year promises more of the same," said Iarrera. "We are particularly excited about the debut of SY62 3-Deck Closed, which makes such fantastic use of the upper deck space. And we are confident that the SY80 is going to be an absolute showstopper when it goes on show this summer. And beyond that, we are still working hard behind the scenes to develop a new model."

SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts
SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts

