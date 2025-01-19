Brabus Marine reveals the new Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition

The ultimate crossover for limitless adventures on the water and a new dimension of BRABUS Marine's luxurious 45-foot range.

Take your adventure to another dimension. At 45 feet, the all-new BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top model combines the benefits of open-air freedom and enclosed comfort, delivering exceptional versatility and an entirely unique onboard experience — designed for boating enthusiasts in search of limitless adventure and luxury, regardless of season or weather.

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top is the latest newcomer to the exclusive Shadow 1200 range of 45-footers, boasting a peak performance output of 1,200 horsepower, adaptive drivability and premium comfort inspired by the BRABUS "Masterpiece" design philosophy. This powerhouse makes a bold statement on the waves: redefining next-level style and luxury while keeping you connected with the elements, guaranteeing adrenaline-fueled rides no matter where your journey takes you.

A Statement of Power and Performance

Equipped with triple Mercury Racing 5.7-liter V10 engines, the BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition unleashes a staggering 1,200 horsepower (883 kW), making it one of the most powerful BRABUS Shadows ever built. Effortlessly cruising at 40 knots and reaching top speeds of up to 55 knots, it delivers performance unparalleled in its class, ensuring thrilling adventures on the open water.

At the helm, you control every cubic inch of the Shadow 1200's power in a clean, functional and uncluttered cockpit that is packed with the best in modern marine technology, ranging from the Intelligent Steering Module that controls bow the thruster, trim tabs and audio to the innovative Simrad navigational touchscreen displays and optional extended navigation package. The driving experience is further enhanced with Mercury's JPO (Joystick Piloting for Outboards) joystick steering, including Skyhook and Mercury autopilot features as well as reverse and night vision cameras.

Created for true adventurers, this Cross Top model provides a connection to the elements unlike any other, while ensuring high-class comfort with its sheltered helm area. The weather-protected cockpit keeps the excitement of open boating alive in all conditions, allowing you to enjoy high-speed thrills without compromise. The dual electric sunroof above the helm adds an extra touch of convenience and functionality. Every adventure on the BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top offers a perfect mix of high-performance thrills, protection and luxurious comfort.

Luxury and Versatility Beyond the Maximum

Blending power, innovation and style: the BRABUS Shadow 1200 transforms every moment on the water into an unforgettable journey with its BRABUS typical aesthetic, thrilling performance and an undeniably luxurious ambience. Courtesy of its modular layout, it is designed to accommodate a wide range of activities, making it ideal for both thrilling rides and laid-back social hangouts. Whether you're planning a casual day trip or a longer journey, the Cross Top is built for flexibility, adapting effortlessly to all types of adventures.

Beyond its breathtaking performance figures and Signature styling, this Shadow stands out with its expansive social spaces, including the foredeck and the front lounge with gullwing doors, the helm and cockpit area with large seating space around a centered wet bar and various optional aft deck layouts to choose from. With up to two wet bars—one centrally located and another integrated into the fender box at the stern—there's ample space for entertaining guests. The illuminated, fully brabusized balcony doors extend the onboard area. Further accentuate your adventures with premium JL Audio systems, full RGB ambient lighting or an entertainment wall in the front lounge.

Craftsmanship Elevated to Art

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 sets a new standard for luxury craftsmanship, combining hallmark attention to detail with the finest choice of materials. From carbon fiber accents to the bespoke leather upholstery of the cabin interiors, every element of this vessel is meticulously crafted to create an exceptional experience. The BRABUS Sign of Excellence guarantees that every journey aboard the Shadow 1200 is nothing short of extraordinary.

The new Cross Top model, available as Black Ops Signature Edition, impresses with its "BRABUS Graphite Black" paintwork and upholstery colors in BRABUS Graphite, as well as Signature style graphics that run across the entire exterior design concept. Sleek hull badges in black chrome set further unmistakable accents. Owners who want the ultimate BRABUS Signature look can opt for the bespoke outfitting package, including roof racks, waterski frames and roof pillars finished in striking BRABUS Red.

The dedication to luxurious comfort and passion for detail continues inside the front cabin and optional aft accommodation with distinctive carbon fiber elements, BRABUS Masterpiece Leather as well as additional BRABUS Sign of Excellence badging. Every aspect of the BRABUS Shadow 1200 is an homage to high-performance boating, making it the ultimate choice for those who demand both superior power and refined on-board luxury.

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top will be unveiled with a showcase of the BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition in hall 4 / booth B59 during an exclusive press event on the opening day of boot Düsseldorf, January 18-26, 2025.

Equipment Highlights: Brabus Shadow 1200 XT Cross Top, Black Ops Signature Edition

Power

Triple Mercury Racing 400R 5.7-liter V10 outboard engines with a power output of 1,200 hp (883 kW)

BRABUS engine decals

Exclusive Black Ops Signature Edition yacht paint in BRABUS Graphite Black

Signature graphics with red Signature Stripes running across the entire exterior design

Aft-Cabin accommodation package

U-sofa

Aft deck bench

For the BRABUS Signature look: Exclusive BRABUS quilted upholstery in BRABUS Graphite or BRABUS Red. Four upholstery colors - BRABUS Sunrise, BRABUS Merlot, BRABUS Platinum and BRABUS Ice - are available as additional options.

Front lounge and optional aft-cabin in exclusive BRABUS Masterpiece leather in light gray/black color scheme with red accents or BRABUS Masterpiece leather light gray color scheme, and mattress in gray/black square pattern

Wet bar with sink and fridge

Cooler in front lounge

Dual electric sunroofs

Balcony doors with windows

Gullwing doors

Floor carpets in front and aft cabin in black BRABUS Masterpiece leather

Adjustable table between aft bench and wet bar

Exclusive BRABUS carbon interior accent parts

Exclusive BRABUS carbon dashboard

Exclusive BRABUS carbon exterior styling parts

Carbon fiber color selection in either glossy or matte finish

Bathroom in the front lounge with shower, sink and toilet

Fresh water system

BRABUS composite decking in platinum/black finish

Shower on aft deck, port side

Water ski pole, matte black paint

Sunshades for front and aft deck with carbon fiber poles

Harbor covers

Full planofil cover in black

BRABUS mooring package

Twin Simrad NSO 16-inch Multifunction displays with BRABUS user interface

Simrad 9-inch additional helm display

Reverse/aft deck camera

Infotainment media wall for front lounge

Intelligent Steering Module (ISM) BRABUS steering wheel in leather with integrated controls for audio, trim tabs and bow thruster

Dimmable LED interior lights

Deck and underwater lights

LED search light with remote control functionality

1st Mate Marine Safety and Security System

Echo sounder, thru hull

Battery monitoring system

Hi-Fi audio entertainment system with remote control functionality

Side-Power bow thruster

Fixed bow anchor windlass with remote control functionality

Dual shore-power 230V or 120V

USB sockets for charging in helm and front lounge

Red outfitting parts package (red roof racks, waterski frame, roof pillars)

BRABUS front seats with full carbon backrests, in matte or glossy finish

BRABUS premium audio system by JL Audio

Painted engine covers matching the hull color

Carbon fiber LED roof lights in matte or glossy black finish

Full RGB lighting for interior, deck and underwater lights

Extended navigation package: extended glass bridge/ information display with two additional 7-inch screens, on-board connectivity and 4G Wi-Fi router, VHF unit with AIS receiver and Simrad Halo20+ radar, 5-inch touch display in front lounge, BRABUS lock box, additional BRABUS roof instruments

Additional drawer fridge STBD

Additional drawer fridge PORT

Additional 65-liter fridge for wet bar

Electric grill on wet bar

Induction cooktop on wet bar

Wet bar in fender box

Barbecue grill for fender box wet bar

Front night vision camera

Toilet in aft cabin

Infotainment media wall for aft cabin

Warm water system with 30l boiler

Air-conditioning in front lounge*

Air-conditioning outlets in aft cabin*

Webasto heater*

1000Ah power bank incl. 6kVA inverter system

Solar panel

Roof racks

Aft gates

Fishing targa

Antifouling, black or gray

Rub rail, black

Echo sounder, Active Imaging 3-in-1

* Webasto heater and AC are not available at the same time

Detailing Highlights

Exclusive BRABUS Black Ops Masterpiece badges

Exclusive Black Ops Sign of Excellence badges

BRABUS "Double-B" designations and detailing

BRABUS Shadow 1200 badging and logotypes

Sleek hull badges in black chrome

1,090 000€ (VAT 0%, no transportation costs or commission included)

1,297.100€ (VAT 19%, no transportation costs or commission included)

Technical Specifications *

Overall Length (excl. Engine): 13.91 m / 45 ft 7 in

Beam: 4.11 m / 13 ft 6 in

Draft to props: 1.2 m / 3 ft 11 in

Weight approx. (excl. Engine) 9,500 kg

Passengers: B:12 - C:16

Berths: 2 persons (with optional aft cabin accommodation package 2+2)

Fuel capacity: 1,390 liters / 368 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B - Offshore, C - Coastal

Top speed: up to 55 knots

Power: 1,200 hp / 883 kW

Outboard engine: 3 x 400 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20-degree V "Sharp Entry Hull"

*Specifications may be changed without prior notice. Performance may vary due to equipment, weather and load conditions.