Prestige comfirms the brand strength through two main product launches at boot Düsseldorf

by Prestige Yachts 22 Jan 02:47 PST

On the heels of a strong 2024, PRESTIGE confirms its commitment to an international brand positioning and officially launches the new F4.3, on World Premiere at boot Dusseldorf, together with the presentation of the upcoming multihull model, the M7.

This morning, on January 19th, PRESTIGE hosted a large audience of members of the international press on the brand new stand at boot Düsseldorf for a dedicated press conference. This was the perfect setting to share the main brand achievements, news and officially reveal the two product launches for 2025.

PRESTIGE continues to invest, reinforcing its strong international presence following a successful year, made of several new product launches around the world, opening of new markets, and reaching the important milestone of 5000 PRESTIGE models built, all framed in year of the Groupe Beneteau 140 years anniversary.

"The 2024 was a strong and solid year", stated Jean-Francois Lair, PRESTIGE new brand director, "but we clearly see a return in keeping investing on a higher brand positioning and great product innovation, with the success of our new F-LINE generation, and the M-LINE becoming a key pillar of PRESTIGE offer. This is leading us to an even stronger position in the year to come."

This solidity is highlighted as well by two additional important international recognitions for the new PRESTIGE F5.7. This recently launched model has been nominated for the European Power Boat of the Year Award and the Motor Boat Award in the Flybridges up to 60ft category.

After an overview on the main milestones of the past year, Jean-Francois Lair focused on the key goals for 2025 and revealed, just a few months after the F5.7 launch, the brand new PRESTIGE F4.3 displayed officially on World Premiere at boot Düsseldorf.

The international press was guided through the main features of this new F-Line generation model during the marketing presentation and as well thanks to a direct visit onboard the yacht on display where they had the occasion to savor directly the innovative layout and the refined fit and finish.

Moreover, the PRESTIGE Team presented the brand new PRESTIGE M7, a new model to join the extremely successful M48 and the M8.

This new model will further strengthen PRESTIGE's positioning in the multihull motor yacht segment, offering on a 58ft length overall yacht around 200sqm of exterior and interior living areas matching the space usually offered on a 75ft monohull motoryacht.

The overall concept by Garroni Design Studio, is really innovative, offering large flexibility and easy circulation on board with the main aim to enhance the connection with the sea. All this is combined with a great interior volume that offers four staterooms with ensuite, including a full-beam owner suite located forward. With this model PRESTIGE goes further in terms of interior atmosphere and quality of the materials chosen in order to offer a unique sensorial experience.

Together with the open and refined spaces, the M7 offers, whether at sea or at anchor, an unparalleled level of comfort thanks to a dedicate power multihull naval architecture signed by Marc Lombard Yacht Design. A lot of attention has been reserved to reduce fuel consumption, as for the other M-line models, offering and increased hydrodynamic efficiency, together with a Long Range pack for the increased autonomy and the Silent Mode option.

All these features confirm PRESTIGE aim to lead in the multihull motor yacht segment offering all the advantages of an extremely spacious, comfortable and seaworthy motor yacht with reduced fuel consumption to offer customers the PRESTIGE Art de Vivre.

More details and product presentation on the PRESTIGE M7, will be shared in the upcoming months, before the official World Premiere at Cannes Yachting Festival 2025.