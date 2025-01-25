Timeless elegance, and eco-friendly innovation: A new Admiral 78m mega yacht launched by TISG

MY Admiral 78 © Lorenzo Tampucci MY Admiral 78 © Lorenzo Tampucci

by The Italian Sea Group 25 Jan 04:47 PST

The Italian Sea Group celebrates the launch of the new flagship Admiral 78m mega yacht, the perfect blend of best nautical tradition, advanced technological innovation, and sustainability.

The recent launching ceremony of the newest mega yacht in the Admiral fleet was held at the headquarters in Marina di Carrara.

The event was honored by the presence of the Owner Team, local authorities, prominent political figures, and the entire team from The Italian Sea Group, each of whom played a crucial role in the creation of this extraordinary masterpiece.

The new Admiral 78m represents excellence and innovation, setting a new benchmark in the luxury yachting industry. Interiors and exteriors were designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design international studio, with the naval architecture expertly managed by The Italian Sea Group. This mega yacht will envisage a timeless synergy of traditional elegance, cutting-edge technology and strong commitment to eco-sustainability.

"The uniqueness of this mega yacht lies in our exceptional capacity to appreciate beauty in its purest form, with particular attention to every single detail. This passion stems from being Italian, from the inherent Italian essence that makes us unique in every area."- Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group said in a statement. "The Admiral 78m goes beyond being a mega yacht, since she promises treasured experiences at sea, seamlessly blending innovation, elegance, and a profound respect for the environment. The future of sustainable nautical luxury has already begun".

Design and style

The Admiral 78m features exteriors with distinctive and recognizable colors. Her fluid and dynamic line stretches gracefully from bow to stern, exemplifying elegance and refined aesthetic. The elegance is emphasized by a 6-meter swimming pool, an exclusive spa, a dedicated dive area for diving enthusiasts, a cutting-edge gym, and a Touch & Go helicopter platform, providing swift and convenient access.

Technology and eco-sustainability

The Admiral 78m represents a step forward in nautical excellence through the state-of-the-art design and innovative technology. Featuring a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, this mega yacht stands out for pioneering diesel/electric propulsion system.

The Innovation mainly involves the incorporation of variable speed generators and Azipods, which notably reduce vibrations and offer exceptional maneuverability. The lithium polymer battery pack complements these advanced technologies, ensuring also optimal load management, efficient allocation of time, and silent anchoring with zero emissions. This system delivers outstanding performance, while minimizing environmental impact, positioning the Admiral 78m mega yacht at the forefront of green cruising.

By incorporating sustainable methods, this yacht guarantees unprecedented energy efficiency, and reflects the shipyard's commitment to ecological solutions in the nautical industry. This mega yacht demonstrates how luxury and sustainability can harmoniously coexist.

With the Admiral 78m, the future of sustainable yachting is already here.

A new benchmark in the world of mega yachts

With a length of 78 metres, a capacity of 12 guests and a custom-made design, this new Admiral is among the most exclusive and innovative mega yachts in the world. Every corner is designed to offer maximum luxury and privacy, with cutting-edge technologies for a state-of-the-art navigation experience.