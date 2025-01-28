Please select your home edition
Edition




The Yacht Sales Co. to stage power and sail showcase at Western Australia Open Yacht Event

by The Yacht Sales Co. 28 Jan 15:08 PST 15 March 2025
The Yacht Sales Co. will be staging an Open Yacht event on March 15 at Port Coogee marina, showcasing the ILIAD 53S (top) and Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 (bottom), as well as other models © The Yacht Sales Co.

Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat when The Yacht Sales Co. hosts a special Open Yacht event on Saturday 15 March.

The company will be showcasing a range of the world's leading power and sailing catamarans at Port Coogee Marina from 10am until 3pm.

Visitors to the free event can inspect the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and Isla 40 sailing catamarans, as well as the Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts MY5 and the ILIAD 53S.

Located just five kilometres from Fremantle, Port Coogee Marina is the ideal location for the Open Yacht event with visitors able to enjoy its glittering waterways, boardwalks, cafes and Maritime Trail.

The Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia ambassador David Smale said the Open Yacht event is expected to draw strong crowds from the region's boating enthusiasts.

The Yacht Sales Co. will be staging an Open Yacht event on March 15 at Port Coogee marina, showcasing the ILIAD 53S (top) and Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 (bottom), as well as other models - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.
The Yacht Sales Co. will be staging an Open Yacht event on March 15 at Port Coogee marina, showcasing the ILIAD 53S (top) and Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 (bottom), as well as other models - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.

"Western Australia has an extremely strong community of cruisers who have always embraced these events and the opportunity to inspect premium models from the world's leading brands," David said.

"This year, we are excited to be able to present four of the finest power and sail catamarans that will undoubtedly appeal to all guests, regardless of their cruising plans," he said.

The Yacht Sales Co. team will also be on hand to assist visitors with all enquiries about buying quality pre-owned yachts or selling their boat.

Registrations and further information on The Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia Open Yacht event can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/wa-open-yacht-2025.

Related Articles

Fountaine Pajot unveils new 44 Sailing Catamaran
Distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design Fountaine Pajot has just launched the latest model to its sailing catamaran fleet, the New 44, distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design. Posted on 23 Jan New Fountaine Pajot 3D Configurator
The world's first web-based 3D catamaran configurator Fountaine Pajot has just released the world's first web-based 3D catamaran configurator, allowing you to design and visualise your dream catamaran in real time. Posted on 16 Jan The Yacht Sales Co. Service Team expansion
Ongoing commitment to ensuring every client receives exceptional support The Yacht Sales Co. has recently expanded its Service team across the Asia Pacific region, reflecting their ongoing commitment to ensuring every client receives exceptional support. Posted on 3 Jan Gulf Craft Appoints The Yacht Sales Co.
As the official dealer for its prestigious brands in Australia Gulf Craft has appointed The Yacht Sales Co. as the official dealer for its prestigious brands in Australia, marking an important milestone in Gulf Craft's global expansion. Posted on 12 Dec 2024 Majority Stake Acquisition in Yacht Sales Co
ountaine Pajot Group have announced a joint venture in a significant move The Yacht Sales Co. and the Fountaine Pajot Group have announced a joint venture in a significant move that will see the two leading companies expand their presence in the Asia Pacific region. Posted on 4 Nov 2024 Superb new Absolute Navetta 70 launched
Marking a turning point in the luxury yacht market Absolute Yachts has unveiled the spectacular new Navetta 70 Allure setting a new benchmark for innovation and design. Posted on 30 Oct 2024 Stunning new POWER 80 announced
Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts' new flagship model Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has just announced its spectacular new flagship model, the POWER 80. Posted on 24 Oct 2024 New Dufour 48 raises the bar for cruising design
Available in a three or four-cabin layout Dufour Yachts has announced the addition of a spectacular new model to its fleet, the Dufour 48. Posted on 25 Sep 2024 New Tesoro T50 Speciale stuns at Cannes
A masterpiece of engineering and design, challenging the boundaries of aesthetics and dynamics Tesoro Yachts stole the limelight at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival when it unveiled its largest and most ambitious project to date, the stunning new T50 Speciale. Posted on 17 Sep 2024
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy