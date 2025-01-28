The Yacht Sales Co. to stage power and sail showcase at Western Australia Open Yacht Event

by The Yacht Sales Co. 28 Jan 15:08 PST

Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat when The Yacht Sales Co. hosts a special Open Yacht event on Saturday 15 March.

The company will be showcasing a range of the world's leading power and sailing catamarans at Port Coogee Marina from 10am until 3pm.

Visitors to the free event can inspect the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and Isla 40 sailing catamarans, as well as the Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts MY5 and the ILIAD 53S.

Located just five kilometres from Fremantle, Port Coogee Marina is the ideal location for the Open Yacht event with visitors able to enjoy its glittering waterways, boardwalks, cafes and Maritime Trail.

The Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia ambassador David Smale said the Open Yacht event is expected to draw strong crowds from the region's boating enthusiasts.

"Western Australia has an extremely strong community of cruisers who have always embraced these events and the opportunity to inspect premium models from the world's leading brands," David said.

"This year, we are excited to be able to present four of the finest power and sail catamarans that will undoubtedly appeal to all guests, regardless of their cruising plans," he said.

The Yacht Sales Co. team will also be on hand to assist visitors with all enquiries about buying quality pre-owned yachts or selling their boat.

Registrations and further information on The Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia Open Yacht event can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/wa-open-yacht-2025.