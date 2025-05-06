Please select your home edition
Edition




The Yacht Sales Co. set for success at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co. 5 May 23:08 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 © The Yacht Sales Co.

The Yacht Sales Co. is anticipating strong crowds at its display at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 22 - 25 May 2025, where it will showcase an expansive collection of the world's finest sail and power yachts.

From its display on D-Arm, The Yacht Sales Co. will present sail and power models from Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, and ILIAD Catamarans, including the Dufour 44, the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and Tanna 47, and the long-range ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 53F power catamarans.

This collection represents the latest in design, performance, and innovation for discerning cruisers, from award-winning catamarans to ocean-ready monohulls. Visitors are encouraged to book an inspection appointment in advance to ensure the opportunity to step aboard these extraordinary yachts and speak with their expert team about any questions related to yacht ownership, cruising, and brokerage services.

The Yacht Sales Co. is looking forward to a successful 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. It will showcase models including the Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.
The Yacht Sales Co. is looking forward to a successful 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. It will showcase models including the Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.

In addition to the new models on display, The Yacht Sales Co. will present a selection of premium pre-owned brokerage yachts, offering exceptional value for buyers ready to set sail.

For even more options, the company's Out-of-Water Boat Show at the Gold Coast Sales Centre in Coomera will be open throughout the event, allowing guests to inspect an extensive range of quality pre-owned sail and power yachts for sale.

With its vibrant mix of luxury yachts, marine innovations, and waterfront entertainment, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is the must-attend event on the marine calendar for 2025.

Registrations for inspections of these yachts at the show can be made at yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/the-yacht-sales-co-2025-scibs.

For further information, contact The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, email or visit www.yachtsalesco.com/events.

Related Articles

The Yacht Sales Co. sponsor Musket Cove Fiji event
Promising a spectacular week of racing in September The Yacht Sales Co. is delighted to announce its role as the major sponsor of the 2025 Musket Cove Fiji Regatta, set to take place from 12–16 September 2025. Posted on 28 Apr The Yacht Sales Co. set for Sanctuary Cove
Book your appointment to view the range of new and pre-owned brokerage yachts Join The Yacht Sales Co. at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show and discover some of the some of the world's top sail and power cruising models. Posted on 10 Apr Fountaine Pajot lineup set to draw crowds
The Yacht Sales Co. will join Fountaine Pajot at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival The Yacht Sales Co. will join Fountaine Pajot to showcase two of their most popular models at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival from 10-13 April at Sentosa Cove's ONE°15 Marina. Posted on 21 Mar New Dufour 54 announced
Combining innovation, comfort & performance Dufour Yachts has unveiled its stunning new model, the Dufour 54, which is distinguished by a suite of innovations, outstanding performance and stylish comfort Posted on 2 Mar Veya Yachts launched
An exciting next era of power catamaran design Veya Yachts, a visionary new brand of motor yachts, has just been launched representing an exciting next era of power catamaran design. Posted on 19 Feb The Yacht Sales Co. at 2025 Auckland Boat Show
The world's leading sail models will be on show 6-9 March The Yacht Sales Co. (incorporating Multihull Solutions) will showcase some of the world's leading sail models at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show from 6 - 9 March. Posted on 3 Feb The Yacht Sales Co. sponsor RNZYS Squadron Weekend
Held on New Zealand's Kawau Island from 14-16 February The Yacht Sales Co. is delighted to be the major sponsor of the famous RNZYS Squadron Weekend. Posted on 30 Jan Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia Open Yacht Event
Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat on Saturday 15 March Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat when The Yacht Sales Co. hosts a special Open Yacht event on Saturday 15 March. Posted on 28 Jan Fountaine Pajot unveils new 44 Sailing Catamaran
Distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design Fountaine Pajot has just launched the latest model to its sailing catamaran fleet, the New 44, distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design. Posted on 23 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy