The Yacht Sales Co. set for success at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 © The Yacht Sales Co. Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 © The Yacht Sales Co.

by The Yacht Sales Co. 5 May 23:08 PDT

The Yacht Sales Co. is anticipating strong crowds at its display at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 22 - 25 May 2025, where it will showcase an expansive collection of the world's finest sail and power yachts.

From its display on D-Arm, The Yacht Sales Co. will present sail and power models from Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, and ILIAD Catamarans, including the Dufour 44, the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and Tanna 47, and the long-range ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 53F power catamarans.

This collection represents the latest in design, performance, and innovation for discerning cruisers, from award-winning catamarans to ocean-ready monohulls. Visitors are encouraged to book an inspection appointment in advance to ensure the opportunity to step aboard these extraordinary yachts and speak with their expert team about any questions related to yacht ownership, cruising, and brokerage services.

In addition to the new models on display, The Yacht Sales Co. will present a selection of premium pre-owned brokerage yachts, offering exceptional value for buyers ready to set sail.

For even more options, the company's Out-of-Water Boat Show at the Gold Coast Sales Centre in Coomera will be open throughout the event, allowing guests to inspect an extensive range of quality pre-owned sail and power yachts for sale.

With its vibrant mix of luxury yachts, marine innovations, and waterfront entertainment, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is the must-attend event on the marine calendar for 2025.

Registrations for inspections of these yachts at the show can be made at yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/the-yacht-sales-co-2025-scibs.

For further information, contact The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, email or visit www.yachtsalesco.com/events.