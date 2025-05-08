Please select your home edition
Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 nearing completion

by Silent Yachts 8 May 08:22 PDT
Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 © Silent Yachts

Silent Yachts is continuing its strong start to the year with the announcement that its flagship SY80 solar electric catamaran is approaching completion.

The Italian builder of advanced, environmentally-friendly solar-powered cruising catamarans has already enjoyed the successful launch of two units of the SY62 3-Deck Open version and one further unit of the SY62 3-Deck Closed version - from its shipyard in Fano this year, and is now preparing to take this success to the next level.

Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts

Measuring 24 metres, the hotly anticipated SY80 encompasses all of the sustainable features found on the previous yachts, but on a larger scale. Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in unmatched style and comfort - and with its 'Made-in-Italy' craftsmanship discernible in every inch of the yacht's design - the adventure-ready flagship offers a huge open layout, generous staterooms and plentiful storage for water toys.

As Silent Yachts CEO Fabrizio Iarrera explains: "We are so excited to introduce our latest model to the market this year. What sets the SY80 apart from other competing models is the fact that owners can fully customise every deck, tailoring each space to match their functional needs and individual style. We can accommodate a very high number of different configurations, making the yacht of your dreams into a lived reality."

Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts

As on SY62s, also on SY80s the owners can choose from 2-Deck, 3-Deck Open, or 3-Deck Closed layouts. All three versions can feature a spacious on-deck master suite or a completely open-plan salon, with the master cabin located on the lower deck.

Performance-wise, the cutting-edge catamaran also delivers at the highest level. Marrying together impressive eco-credentials and next-generation technology with ultimate comfort, the SY80 boasts award-winning efficiency, promising a silent, nearly zero-emission cruising experience.

Capable of reaching top speeds of 12 knots and cruising comfortably at 7-8 knots, the SY80 has an impressive battery capacity of 522 kWh/696 kWh, with a peak solar array of 22.4 kWp.

Set to make its industry debut at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 9-14, 2025), the SY80 2-Deck will be ready to touch water in the coming weeks.

Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts new solar electric flagship SY80 - photo © Silent Yachts

