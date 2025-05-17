CL Yachts unveils sporty new CLB65 SUV ahead of the 2025 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by CL Yachts 17 May 15:07 PDT

As the ever-popular CLB65 continues its grand tour - following its Asia-Pacific debut in Hong Kong and standout appearances at major boat shows across Australia and the US - CL Yachts is proud to unveil its latest concept: CLB65 SUV. This new model is being introduced ahead of the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, where it will be presented to prospective clients as part of the brand's ongoing expansion in the Australian market.

The newest addition to CL Yachts' B-Series, this compact and versatile model strikes the ideal balance between timeless elegance and practical functionality. Offering a gateway to unforgettable family journeys on the open water, CLB65 SUV is a truly sturdy vessel built to last, suited to a wide range of climates. The choice of RINA Hull Construction certification or CE Category B Class certification provides added peace of mind.

Designed with the owner-operator in mind, the sporty 19.7-metre yacht is powered by either twin Caterpillar C18 or Volvo Penta D13 diesel engines, enabling it to reach impressive top speeds of 30 knots. As an added bonus, for convenient docking, a hidden ZF JMS boat control system can be used on either wing.

The inviting interior, designed by Supertomato Studio, evokes a sense of tranquillity with refined furnishings, coordinated décor, and neutral tones, creating a 'home away from home' ambience. The effortlessly elegant interior harnesses natural materials and ample light throughout. Thanks to a flexible design that can be tailored to suit the owner's preferences, two stylish interior décor options are on offer: walnut and white oak.

Stepping on board, the carefully considered layout combines the aft deck, galley and salon to create a vast entertainment space perfect for onboard socializing.

The aft deck is a versatile space complete with an electric grill and two chic bar stools, making it ideal for alfresco dining or relaxing at the bar. Thanks to the cleverly designed flip-up window and sliding door, those on board can enjoy a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor areas, as well as soaking up uninterrupted views to the front of the boat.

The dining facilities on offer can set the tone of any exclusive yachting experience, and here CLB65 SUV packs a punch well above its size range. A fully equipped galley delivers a premium cooking experience, with the convenient seamless connection between the salon and aft deck via the flip-up window once again coming into its own and ensuring no one is left out of the action. The cosy breakfast nook across from the galley is the perfect spot for savouring a morning coffee while taking in panoramic scenery through the expansive windows.

Other standout areas on board CLB65 SUV include the elegantly styled salon. The perfect space for enjoying a glass of wine, the port-side window and sunroof can be opened to let in a refreshing breeze, and it also features expansive windows and a pop-up, rotatable TV.

Ideal for adventurous owners, the flexibly designed CLB65 SUV also features a multipurpose area that effortlessly transforms between a command centre for fishing and diving, a beach club, or even a temporary stateroom, depending on the needs of its owners. Onboard comfort is further enhanced by the option of at-rest fins or gyro stabilisation.

Accommodation onboard CLB65 SUV is found on the lower deck and makes the most of the generous 6.05-metre beam. The full-beam master stateroom is a true private sanctuary, featuring large hull-side windows on both sides and showcasing the warmth of walnut décor and meticulously curated textile finishes.

Additional guests are accommodated in a VIP stateroom and a flexible ensuite cabin that can convert from twin beds to a single configuration if required. The elegantly styled VIP benefits from a skylight which floods the bright and cosy interior with natural light.

"Coming at the very peak of the yachting season, we are so excited to unveil our CLB65 SUV to the industry", says Martin Lo, CL Yachts Director. He continues: "Building on the success of our CLB65, this latest model takes advantage of our five generations of boat-building experience as our sportiest, most compact yacht to date, while still offering the contemporary styling and modern features which are expected from a CL yacht."

Production of the inaugural CLB65 SUV is set to begin in Q2 of 2025, and it is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026.