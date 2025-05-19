Wescom Group's award winning sMRT Man Overboard technology - now available in Australia

by Wescom Group 19 May 13:24 PDT

The latest innovation from world-leading man-overboard beacon manufacturer sMRT, a Wescom Group brand, is now available for purchase through Wescom Group Australia.

Headed by Managing Director Fenton Long, Wescom Group Australia is based in Melbourne and is the leading distributor of pyrotechnics and marine safety equipment. It will now be supplying sMRT-branded products across Australia and New Zealand.

Fenton Long says: "We are delighted to now offer our customers the latest sMRT products. One of the most exciting new releases this year is the sMRT ALERT, which combines AIS, DSC, and GNSS technology into a single compact water activated unit. Built to meet stringent quality standards, it is innovative, robust, and ready for use straight out of the box."

With quick and simple lifejacket integration, the sMRT ALERT is designed to meet the diverse needs of fleet operators, commercial and workboat users, leisure sailors, and offshore racers - ensuring safety without compromising mobility. Featuring audio and visual alerts, automatic water activation, and mobile management, it sets a new benchmark for marine safety.

As well as using VHF DSC to send distress alerts, the sMRT ALERT utilises AIS to continuously update and display the casualty's position, while GPS receivers ensure rapid global position detection.

Compatible with the sMRT Beacon Management mobile app, users are able to monitor the battery life, quickly perform arming checks, when integrated inside a life jacket and view test history, all from their mobile phone.

As one of the first in a new range of sMRT beacons launching across Australia and New Zealand this year, it will be showcased at upcoming exhibitions, including the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show (at Promenade PR12, 22-25 May 2025) in Australia.

Available from $479 Aus dollars RRP, the sMRT ALERT can be purchased through Wescom Group Australia and its network of distributors.