36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show set to make waves with record-breaking launches

21 May 15:57 PDT

The countdown is over - Australia's most prestigious marine event is ready to make a splash! The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) kicks off today, May 22-25, and it's set to be the biggest, boldest, and most breathtaking showcase in the event's history — with 92 world-class launches from the crème de la crème of the global marine industry.

"This is not just a boat show - it's a celebration of everything extraordinary about life on the water," says Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events. "Each year we raise the bar, but 2025 is something truly special. From luxury launches and global debuts to electric innovation and award-winning vessels, SCIBS is where the future of marine lifestyle begins."

A Who's Who of the Marine World

The lineup this year reads like a who's who of the marine lifestyle industry, with iconic names such as AMC Boats, BRP, Cantierre delle Marche, ePropulsion, Horizon Yachts, Honda, JSW Powersports, Maritimo, Multihull Central, Navico, Pantaenius, Princess Yachts, Riviera, The Yacht Sales Co and Volvo Penta. From sleek superyachts to rugged trailer boats and next-gen water toys, SCIBS 2025 is a paradise for marine lovers.

"The scale, the setting, the quality - SCIBS is unmatched in the Southern Hemisphere," says Mr Rattray-Wood. "We've drawn the most dynamic brands from Australia and across the globe, all keen to launch their latest innovations here."

Experience unrivalled luxury at the exclusive Beach Lagoon Club

SCIBS 2025 will further elevate its luxury experience with the Lagoon Beach Club, supported by major new partnerships with prestige sponsors Gold Bullion Australia, Moet Hennessy Australia. General Motors Specialty Vehicles and Keogh's.

"The synergy between Gold Bullion Australia and the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is a natural fit," says Scott MacRae, Gold Bullion Australia Group Director. "SCIBS is not just an event; it is a cornerstone of the Gold Coast's rich history and a symbol of the glamour, luxury, and innovation for which this city is renowned."

SCIBS 2025 is also thrilled to be one of the world's premium venues chosen for the unveiling of easy-to-drink champagnes, on ice and all day, at the pop-up Veuve Clicquot Sun Club. While yellow label and the all-new RICH flows, showgoers can network poolside at the all-inclusive beach club.

The pop-up bar is styled by Studio Marcel Poulain - winners of the prestigious Mobilier national prize at the Toulon Design Parade - with tables and parasols with iconic yellow and the vibrant energy of the French Riviera.

"It's luxury on another level," says Mr Rattray-Wood. "This is the place to be seen at SCIBS."

Global Launches That Turn Heads

Leading the charge in new launches is Maritimo, unveiling the reimagined M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht - a masterpiece of function and flair. The company has also reimagined the S50 Sedan Motor Yacht, further enhancing the plethora of unique features that make the vessel a favourite with luxury yacht lovers. Overall, functionality, storage, entertainment, dependability, safety, style and quality are the guiding principles for the newest Maritimo yachts, in either the M or S version.

Australian Marine Centre (AMC) is debuting the Northbank boat brand with a fleet of seven models, alongside an eye-catching collaboration with Motorculture Australia — a fully kitted-out Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series paired with the Bar Crusher 670HT. Tickets for the ultimate package of rugged off-road capability and elite plate boat performance will be available on-site.

"What makes SCIBS special for our company is that we enjoy and thrive on the expansion of the boating lifestyle," says Des Hughes, Marketing Manager.

Carbon Yachts brings electric elegance to the forefront with the award-winning Saffier SE 24 Lite, a solar-powered daysailer and 2024 European Yacht of the Year. Their Candela C-8 100% electric, 100% carbon hydrofoiling boat will also wow showgoers at the J Pier luxury sea trial zone.

"It's a game-changer for sustainable boating," says Chris Hrones, Co-founder and MD of Carbon Yachts. "To debut these vessels at SCIBS is a huge moment for our team and for electric marine tech in Australia."

Volvo Penta Oceania is unveiling multiple regional firsts, including joystick control for watersports vessels and an all-new digital instrumentation range.

"SCIBS is a hub for innovation, collaboration, and relationship-building, and we look forward to it every year," says William Bratt, Director of Marine Sales.

Southern Hemisphere Debuts Not to Miss

Navico Group will present cutting-edge tech like the Simrad NSS® 4, Zeus SR by B&G, and the Recon® Trolling Motor, appearing in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

"SCIBS has always been a powerful platform for relationship-building, and we're looking forward to engaging with a broader audience of passionate boaters, distributors, and fellow exhibitors," says Brad Verkerk, Integrated Marketing Manager. "It isn't just a boat show — it's a celebration of the marine lifestyle. The location, scale, and the quality of visitors makes it a standout event for us every year.

This year will also be the Southern Hemisphere launch of the Princess S65 by Princess Yachts. "With its sleek exterior profile and dynamic form, the S65 is a stunning balance of design and performance," says Managing Director Greg Haines. "SCIBS is always the most anticipated show on the marine calendar."

Also debuting: the multi-million-dollar Italian-built showstopper Pazienza from Cantiere delle Marche (CDM), and the stunning Lagoon SIXTY 5, a pocket superyacht with limitless possibilities.

"We're seeing tremendous demand in Australia for vessels like Pazienza," says Paul Miletta, Regional Director ANZ for CDM.

Boating's Biggest Names in One Place

From $100 million of marine innovation from Horizon Yachts Australia, Riviera's $50 million showcase - including two global premieres - to The Yacht Sales Co. with the ILIAD 53F, and JSW Powersports' vibrant village of water toys, every corner of SCIBS promises discovery.

Horizon will showcase 10 luxury vessels, including the Australian debut of the FD90 Hull 30, FD80 Hull 12 and the V74 Skylounge. This display spans the full spectrum of modern design — from owner-operator models to AMSA-certified builds — highlighting Horizon's dedication to cutting-edge performance and the Australian market.

At Riviera, owner Rodney Longhurst says: "We are looking forward to the world premiere of two exceptional new motor yachts alongside the Riviera fleet - 12 yachts from our 22 individual model collection spanning from 39 to 78 feet."

Debuting at SCIBS will be the Riviera 4300 Sports Express - "a luxury motor yacht with a great sense of fun" - and the Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II - "our largest, grandest, most spectacular design yet".

The Yacht Sales Co. will exhibit premiere models including the Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47, Elba 45, the brand-new Dufour 44, and the ILIAD 53F power catamaran, voted 2024 Multihull of the Year.

"Sanctuary Cove has always been incredibly successful for our company, and we have found that visitors are always very interested in the latest cruising catamarans on the market," says CEO Mark Elkington.

Being the home of everything FUN, JSW Powersports will showcase industry-leading brands such as Sea-Doo, Cobalt Boats, Sea Fox Boats, Malibu & Axis Boats, SEABOB, Fliteboard, and Can-Am.

"This event is where dreams are launched," says Oliver Bennett, Marketing Manager at JSW. "You can feel the passion and power of this industry in every moment."

Even the insurance industry is riding the wave. "Every year SCIBS is great and for us every year tops the previous results," says Michaela Claes, Operations Manager at Pantaenius. "It's our main event for the domestic market and the highlight of the year to meet the industry and customers."

Mr Rattray-Wood says there's no doubt SCIBS is an unrivalled showcase for the marine industry, with a commercial and tourism impact of over $470M+, and manufacturers and distributors from around the world eager to secure space.

FULL LAUNCHES LISTS

GLOBAL LAUNCHES

CL Yachts - CLB65 SUV

Eastbay 60

Grand Banks 60

Maritimo - M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht

Maritimo - S50 Sedan Motor Yacht

Riviera - 4300 Sports Express

Riviera - 72 Sports Motor Yacht

Sailfish Catamarans - 2025 Sailfish S8 Catamaran

Topagree - Water Gauges | Topargee - 3 models

Volvo Penta - Assisted Docking for Sterndrive

Volvo Penta - D6-480 HP Aquamatic with DPI Sterndrive

Volvo Penta - Easy Connect Wi-Fi

Volvo Penta - IPS Professional Platform

X-Plorer Yachts - X-Plorer 44 Offshore

Yellowfin Plate Boats - Yellowfin Centre Console

ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNCHES

Carbon Yachts - Saffier SE 24 Lite

Carbon Yachts - Semi Custom Carbon Tenders

Divetek - COLTRI Compressors

Windcraft - Yachts - Moody DS 48

SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE LAUNCHES

Furuno - CSH-10 360 degree Omni Scanning Sonar

Leigh-Smith - 2025 Hampton Endurance 680

Princess Yachts - S65

AUSTRALIA & NZ LAUNCHES

AMI Group - sMRT Alert

Floatables - A water bouncer that turns into a water hammock for all ages

Floatables - Air pump, first of its kind in Australia, acdc & battery power

Floatables - Water ramp for pets

Floatables - Yoga Sun Dock 2.5m Inflatable Sup

Whitehaven Motor Yachts - Aquila 50 Power Catamaran

Zenith - Vortun Isuzu Generator Series

AUSTRALIAN LAUNCHES

Amphibious AU - Smuggler Strata 800 Centre Console

Bennington M Series Pontoon

Bentley - Continental GT Convertible

Brisbane Peugeot - Peugeot 5008

Cantiere delle Marche - MY Pazienza RJ115

Carbon Yachts - 340 Revolve

Carbon Yachts - ASTenders 280

Carbon Yachts - Awake Jetboards Range

DCH Marine - Sunseeker Predator 75

DCH Marine - Sunseeker Superhawk 55

Docherty Marine - SurePower Monitor

eYachts - Axopar 29 CCX

eYachts - Axopar 29 Cross Cabin

eYachts - Axopar 45 Cross Top

First Mate - First Mate Servicehub (SaaS Platform)

Grand Boats - Grand D600

Grand Boats - Grand G380

Grand Boats - Grand G680

Grand Boats - Grand G850

Grand Boats - New Brand

Grand Boats Australia - Brand Launch

Horizon Yachts - FD80 Hull12

Horizon Yachts - FD90 Hull 30

Horizon Yachts - V74 Skylounge

Italboats - Stingher 28GT

Jeanneau Yachts - Jeanneau Yachts' 55

Jobe Watersports Australia - Croft Kayak

Jobe Watersports Australia - Gama Kayak

Jobe Watersports Australia - Jobe Seascooter Bas

Jobe Watersports Australia - Jobe Seascooter Pro

Jobe Watersports Australia - Tasman Kayak

McConaghy Boats - MC 82P

Multihull Central - Seawind 1370 Australian Debut

Navico - NSS® 4 by Simrad Yachting

Navico - Recon® Trolling Motor

Navico - Zeus SR from B&G

Only Boats.com.au (Website Launch)

Performance Cruising Yachts - Dufour Catamarans - Cervetti 44 Sailing Catamaran

Raymarine - Ocean Scout Pro

Sealegs 8.6m Alloy Max

Spirit Marine - Antares 12

Spirit Marine - Antares 9 Version 2

Stabicraft - 20250 Frontier

Surtees Game Fisher Series 770

Surtees Game Fisher Series 720

Surtees Game Fisher Series 670

Surtees Game Fisher Series 620

Tackle Tactics - Pelagic Leaderman Boardshort

Tackle Tactics - Pelagic Squall Jacket

Tecnica Rib Marine - Freedom Lift

TMG Yachts - Lagoon 43

Vornaro - 3700S Sports Cruiser - New Local GC Company

QUEENSLAND LAUNCHES

AMC - Northbank

Carbon Yachts - Candela C-8

DEEPAL - E07

Mooloolaba Yacht Brokers - Jeanneau J55

EAST COAST DEBUT

Destiny Marine - 6.2 1m Horizon Centre Console

Spirit Marine: Chaparral 250

Spirit Marine: Chaparral 280 OSX

Northside Marine - Highfield Ventera

Northside Marine - Stabicraft 20250 Frontier

Northside Marine - Game Fishers

Offshore Cruiser Tenders

TICKETS & ACCOMMODATION

For the ultimate Boat Show experience, visitors can stay onsite at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort and immerse themselves in the heart of the boat show action.

Following the success of the streamlined ticketing process, tickets are only be available online via sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au or via Oztix.

General Admission Tickets - $35 +bf Lagoon Beach Club Tickets - $379 +bf

The Show is delighted to partner with Gold Bullion Australia and InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef, providing ticket purchasers with the chance to win one of two incredible prizes: a 1oz Gold Cast Bar and 5kg Silver Cast Bar valued at $13,422* thanks to Gold Bullion Australia, or a 3-night luxury escape for two at InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef valued at $5,000. *Value based on metal prices as at 25 February 2025. Terms & Conditions apply.

GETTING TO THE SHOW

There are many great options to get to the show by land, air, and sea. For full details visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au/plan-your-visit

A FREE PARK 'N' RIDE service operates from Warner Bros. Movie World from 7:30am until late throughout the Show.

The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 22-25, 2025. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism & Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.