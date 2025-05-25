Records smashed at Officially the Largest Ever Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 © SCIBS Media Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 © SCIBS Media

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 24 May 23:04 PDT

Massive crowds enjoyed a spectacular 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with a record number of boats delivering an unsurpassed display of marine innovation, luxury and lifestyle.

"We've had an incredible 824 boats in total - 422 on water and 402 on land, an unrivalled display for our tens of thousands of visitors and the biggest number ever for the Show," said Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events.

This record-breaking figure represents an increase of almost 10% over last year's Show.

This year's SCIBS featured everything from next-gen marine technology to ultra-luxury yachts, thrilling visitors and delivering strong results for exhibitors.

Showstoppers included the revolutionary Candela C-8 — a 100% electric, 100% carbon hydrofoiling vessel from Carbon Yachts, drawing crowds at the J Pier luxury sea trial zone; the breathtaking debut of Pazienza, the multi-million-dollar Italian-built marvel from Cantiere delle Marche (CDM); $100 million in marine innovation from Horizon Yachts Australia; and a $50 million showcase from Riviera, which featured two global premieres.

Mr Rattray-Wood said exhibitor reports confirmed very strong sales and enthusiastic crowds over the four days of the Show and praised their unwavering commitment to excellence.

"Our exhibitors continue to invest in SCIBS as the number one show on the marine lifestyle calendar and the result is not only a win for them but for all of those who enjoy a truly elevated show experience across all segments."

While final attendance figures are still being tallied, early indicators point to an impressive turnout.

Vibrant Crowds, Strong Sales and World Premieres

Phil Candler, Operations Manager at Maritimo, reflected on a standout weekend: "The atmosphere was vibrant and engaging and it was perfect Gold Coast weather, which encourages customers to buy a Maritimo luxury motor yacht.

"We've had lots of engagement from new and existing customers with nearly 1,000 guests visiting our stand, and great leads and sales being processed."

Maritimo celebrated the global launch of the reimagined M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S50 Sedan Motor Yacht, both of which generated significant buzz and strong sales.

Said Mr Candler: "Maritimo has found strong ongoing brand recognition for the quality, product and presentation of our boats. This is always gratifying for our team, who work so hard to achieve perfection."

Maritimo's experience was echoed by many other exhibitors.

Mark Richards, founder and CEO of Palm Beach Motor Yachts and CEO of Grand Banks, shared his excitement at the strong visitor numbers and interest: "The sun brought out an impressive number of people and the marina has been busy each day," he said.

"It's been fantastic! The numbers are the best we've seen for many, many years, bringing strong enquiry and leads."

Celebrating their 26th SCIBS appearance, Palm Beach showcased the award-winning Palm Beach 50 and 65, with "contracts on the table." The Grand Banks 60 also drew attention, while the Eastbay 60 made its SCIBS debut to strong interest.

The sun also shone brightly for Riviera over the four days of the Show, said Stephen Milne, Riviera Brand and Communications Director.

"For us, this was our largest display at SCIBS with a fleet of 12 exceptional yachts on display from 43 to 78 feet," he said. "We had over 2,000 Riviera owners in the first three days who had travelled from around Australia and overseas to inspect our premiere models and to take part in our exclusive Festival of Boating program."

Mr Milne said there was a strong desire by many people wanting to experience the benefits of Riviera ownership and enjoy the times of their lives on the water. "One Riviera owner from interstate attended the show and purchased their eleventh Riviera motor yacht that they will take delivery of in 2026."

Riviera held the world premiere of two yachts at this year's show, the exciting and new 4300 Sports Express and the long range and legendary 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II. "The response from Riviera owners and admirers to these new yachts and our fleet on display has exceeded our expectations."

Long-term SCIBS partner, Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast noted the outstanding quality of visitors to this year's Show. From passionate motoring enthusiasts to discerning yacht owners, the calibre of interactions has been impressive said Rebecca Henry, Group Marketing Manager Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

"SCIBS 2025 has once again delivered an exceptional event for Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast to connect with not only our own customers but also provide an environment to meet new clientele. The event continues to evolve, and this year's Show felt particularly elevated in terms brands that showcased and of course the spectacular weather! The atmosphere has been energetic yet sophisticated.

"We've generated a healthy pipeline of qualified leads throughout the show, with a strong mix of interest across our model range, particularly the Continental GT Speed and Bentayga. We're currently in advanced discussions with several clients, and we anticipate some confirmed orders in the coming weeks as follow-ups continue.

Navico Group also enjoyed a stellar show with outstanding engagement, said Brad Verkerk, marketing manager of Navico Group.

"We love attending SCIBS - it's our main show of the year and kicks off all our new products and brands," he said.

Navico launched cutting-edge tech including the Simrad NSS® 4, Zeus SR by B&G, and the Recon® Trolling Motor in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

More Than Boats: Champagne, Cars and Lifestyle

Of course, SCIBS wasn't only about the boats - it was about champagne, entertainment plus luxury car and lifestyle brands.

The Lagoon Beach Club, presented by new partners Gold Bullion Australia, Moët Hennessy Australia, General Motors Specialty Vehicles, and Keogh's, became the ultimate spot for networking and luxury leisure.

"We had huge numbers through the Club, enjoying the luxury brand activations including bespoke Gold Bullion chocolate desserts and the pop-up Veuve Clicquot Sun Club bar," said Mr Rattray-Wood.

Luxury wheels also drew record crowds. Said Aimee Madson, Director of Marketing for Lotus Cars QLD, Brisbane Peugeot, and DEEPAL: "SCIBS continues to prove itself as a premier platform for brand launches, offering the perfect setting to engage with an audience that appreciates innovation, design and lifestyle in equal measure."

Ms Madison said the company had enjoyed a strong number of leads from high calibre attendees across the event. "To walk away Sunday afternoon with over 100 new fans to keep conversations going, that's brilliant for us."

Preparations for the 37th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show are already under way with the Show to be held from May 21-24, 2026. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is proudly owned and presented by Mulpha Events and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism & Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.