Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Records smashed at Officially the Largest Ever Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 24 May 23:04 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 © SCIBS Media

Massive crowds enjoyed a spectacular 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with a record number of boats delivering an unsurpassed display of marine innovation, luxury and lifestyle.

"We've had an incredible 824 boats in total - 422 on water and 402 on land, an unrivalled display for our tens of thousands of visitors and the biggest number ever for the Show," said Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events.

This record-breaking figure represents an increase of almost 10% over last year's Show.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

This year's SCIBS featured everything from next-gen marine technology to ultra-luxury yachts, thrilling visitors and delivering strong results for exhibitors.

Showstoppers included the revolutionary Candela C-8 — a 100% electric, 100% carbon hydrofoiling vessel from Carbon Yachts, drawing crowds at the J Pier luxury sea trial zone; the breathtaking debut of Pazienza, the multi-million-dollar Italian-built marvel from Cantiere delle Marche (CDM); $100 million in marine innovation from Horizon Yachts Australia; and a $50 million showcase from Riviera, which featured two global premieres.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Mr Rattray-Wood said exhibitor reports confirmed very strong sales and enthusiastic crowds over the four days of the Show and praised their unwavering commitment to excellence.

"Our exhibitors continue to invest in SCIBS as the number one show on the marine lifestyle calendar and the result is not only a win for them but for all of those who enjoy a truly elevated show experience across all segments."

While final attendance figures are still being tallied, early indicators point to an impressive turnout.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Vibrant Crowds, Strong Sales and World Premieres

Phil Candler, Operations Manager at Maritimo, reflected on a standout weekend: "The atmosphere was vibrant and engaging and it was perfect Gold Coast weather, which encourages customers to buy a Maritimo luxury motor yacht.

"We've had lots of engagement from new and existing customers with nearly 1,000 guests visiting our stand, and great leads and sales being processed."

Maritimo celebrated the global launch of the reimagined M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S50 Sedan Motor Yacht, both of which generated significant buzz and strong sales.

Maritimo M50 Upper Cockpit - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M50 Upper Cockpit - photo © Maritimo

Said Mr Candler: "Maritimo has found strong ongoing brand recognition for the quality, product and presentation of our boats. This is always gratifying for our team, who work so hard to achieve perfection."

Maritimo's experience was echoed by many other exhibitors.

Mark Richards, founder and CEO of Palm Beach Motor Yachts and CEO of Grand Banks, shared his excitement at the strong visitor numbers and interest: "The sun brought out an impressive number of people and the marina has been busy each day," he said.

"It's been fantastic! The numbers are the best we've seen for many, many years, bringing strong enquiry and leads."

Palm Beach GT60 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach GT60 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Celebrating their 26th SCIBS appearance, Palm Beach showcased the award-winning Palm Beach 50 and 65, with "contracts on the table." The Grand Banks 60 also drew attention, while the Eastbay 60 made its SCIBS debut to strong interest.

The sun also shone brightly for Riviera over the four days of the Show, said Stephen Milne, Riviera Brand and Communications Director.

"For us, this was our largest display at SCIBS with a fleet of 12 exceptional yachts on display from 43 to 78 feet," he said. "We had over 2,000 Riviera owners in the first three days who had travelled from around Australia and overseas to inspect our premiere models and to take part in our exclusive Festival of Boating program."

Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II - photo © Riviera Australia

Mr Milne said there was a strong desire by many people wanting to experience the benefits of Riviera ownership and enjoy the times of their lives on the water. "One Riviera owner from interstate attended the show and purchased their eleventh Riviera motor yacht that they will take delivery of in 2026."

Riviera held the world premiere of two yachts at this year's show, the exciting and new 4300 Sports Express and the long range and legendary 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II. "The response from Riviera owners and admirers to these new yachts and our fleet on display has exceeded our expectations."

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Long-term SCIBS partner, Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast noted the outstanding quality of visitors to this year's Show. From passionate motoring enthusiasts to discerning yacht owners, the calibre of interactions has been impressive said Rebecca Henry, Group Marketing Manager Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

"SCIBS 2025 has once again delivered an exceptional event for Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast to connect with not only our own customers but also provide an environment to meet new clientele. The event continues to evolve, and this year's Show felt particularly elevated in terms brands that showcased and of course the spectacular weather! The atmosphere has been energetic yet sophisticated.

"We've generated a healthy pipeline of qualified leads throughout the show, with a strong mix of interest across our model range, particularly the Continental GT Speed and Bentayga. We're currently in advanced discussions with several clients, and we anticipate some confirmed orders in the coming weeks as follow-ups continue.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Navico Group also enjoyed a stellar show with outstanding engagement, said Brad Verkerk, marketing manager of Navico Group.

"We love attending SCIBS - it's our main show of the year and kicks off all our new products and brands," he said.

Navico launched cutting-edge tech including the Simrad NSS® 4, Zeus SR by B&G, and the Recon® Trolling Motor in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

More Than Boats: Champagne, Cars and Lifestyle

Of course, SCIBS wasn't only about the boats - it was about champagne, entertainment plus luxury car and lifestyle brands.

The Lagoon Beach Club, presented by new partners Gold Bullion Australia, Moët Hennessy Australia, General Motors Specialty Vehicles, and Keogh's, became the ultimate spot for networking and luxury leisure.

"We had huge numbers through the Club, enjoying the luxury brand activations including bespoke Gold Bullion chocolate desserts and the pop-up Veuve Clicquot Sun Club bar," said Mr Rattray-Wood.

Luxury wheels also drew record crowds. Said Aimee Madson, Director of Marketing for Lotus Cars QLD, Brisbane Peugeot, and DEEPAL: "SCIBS continues to prove itself as a premier platform for brand launches, offering the perfect setting to engage with an audience that appreciates innovation, design and lifestyle in equal measure."

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Ms Madison said the company had enjoyed a strong number of leads from high calibre attendees across the event. "To walk away Sunday afternoon with over 100 new fans to keep conversations going, that's brilliant for us."

Preparations for the 37th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show are already under way with the Show to be held from May 21-24, 2026. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is proudly owned and presented by Mulpha Events and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism & Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.

Related Articles

SCIBS closes to 4 days of record sales and visitor
The weather gods were kind for Day 4 of the 30th anniversary showcase The sun has set on the 2018 edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with exhibitors tooting millions of dollars in sales across the four days and organisers reporting visitor numbers up 10 per cent. Posted on 27 May 2018 Ocean Alexander Australian premiere
Stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts at SCIBS The world's 7th largest motor yacht builder, Ocean Alexander, will be on Show at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show under the Alexander Marine banner – unveiling its stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts in an Australian debut. Posted on 24 May 2018 Top things to see and do at SCIBS 2018
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options to entertain From superyachts and supercars, to live entertainment and cooking demonstrations, interactive Kids' Zones and a fishing tournament with a massive prize package, the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options Posted on 23 May 2018 Engines at full throttle at the 2018 SCIBS
Power, propulsion, and stability on display Power, propulsion, and stability will be on display in full force at the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, giving boaties and manufacturers a range of brands and applications to explore Posted on 22 May 2018 SCIBS welcomes the pinnacle of luxury
Superyachts and supercars are set to converge Leading the spectacular superyacht display at next week's 30th anniversary event will be the Australian premieres of the Gulf Craft's Majesty 100 'OneWorld' and Ocean Alexander's 85e Motoryacht. Posted on 20 May 2018 E Marine stage launch of Sabre 42 Salon Express
Returning to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for 12th consecutive year Providing the ultimate in personal luxury and comfort, the Sabre 42 plays on the brand's iconic features including elegant interiors, fine craftsmanship and stylish designs, while also featuring the latest in technological advancements. Posted on 19 May 2018 Australian Premiere: 2018 Ferretti 450 at SCIBS
Ray White Marine will make an opulent Italian return Ray White Marine (exclusive distributors for Ferretti Group in Australia and New Zealand) will make an opulent Italian return to SCIBS with the award winning new model Ferretti 450 flybridge. Posted on 18 May 2018 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on next week
The highlight of the boat show calendar starts next Thursday Do not miss out on visiting the 30th anniversary of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which will see four days of celebrating everything marine Posted on 18 May 2018 The Catamaran Company cruises into SCIBS
With the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans Cruising into the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is The Catamaran Company bringing with it, in a first for SCIBS, the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans. Posted on 22 Apr 2018 Princess Motor Yachts set to unveil the new S65
At the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show British brand Princess is planning to showcase its Princess V48 0pen, the new S65 and a third boat, yet to be confirmed, at this year's Show. Posted on 21 Apr 2018
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy