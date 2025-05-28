Increased Crowds and Unrivalled Showcase at 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 © SCIBS Media Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 © SCIBS Media

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 27 May 23:51 PDT

The 36th annual Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) has once again cemented its status as the Southern Hemisphere's premier marine event, drawing an impressive 45,865 visitors over four spectacular days from 22-25 May 2025.

This year's Show delivered its largest and most diverse showcase to date, featuring:

300+ leading marine exhibitors from Australia and around the globe

A record 824 boats on display, including 422 vessels on water and 402 on land

2,500+ marine products ranging from cutting-edge electronics to luxury lifestyle accessories

92 global, Asia-Pacific and Australia new product launches and debuts

Held against the stunning backdrop of Sanctuary Cove, SCIBS 2025 was a dynamic platform for industry innovation, product launches, and international networking, reaffirming its role as a key economic driver for the region injecting $471 million in direct commercial and tourism impact.

Event organisers praised the strong turnout and exhibitor feedback, noting significant commercial success and continued growth in demand for marine experiences and lifestyle.

"SCIBS continues to raise the bar for the industry," said Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events for SCIBS organisers, Mulpha Events. "The enthusiasm from exhibitors and visitors alike highlights the enduring appeal and importance of this event on the global boating calendar."

Preparations for the 37th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show are already under way with the Show to be held from May 21-24, 2026.

For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

