wallywhy150 anchors luxury renaissance in Phuket at V Yachts' grand opening celebration

by Ferretti Group 18 Jun 04:25 PDT

V Yachts, the exclusive Thai dealer of Ferretti Group, has inaugurated its Phuket flagship facility at Boat Lagoon Marina with a curated VIP experience from June 7-8.

The event marked the Thailand premiere of the groundbreaking wallywhy150 before an audience of special guests.

The celebration commenced with an "aperitivo Italiano" soirée where guests savored gourmet canapés while toasting to the new chapter. Attendees explored Ferretti Group's prestigious fleet, including the Ferretti Yachts 720 and Ferretti Yachts 580. The centerpiece Wallywhy150 drew admiration for her spacious yet ultra-modern design, leaving guests captivated by its innovative use of space.

On June 8, esteemed guests convened at CATCH, the globally celebrated beach club in Phuket. Energised by captivating live music and a dynamic DJ set, attendees shared a heartfelt appreciation for an unforgettable weekend.

The wallywhy150's premiere perfectly embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge yachting excellence in Asia" said Andrew Pitchford, the Sales Director of Ferretti Group APAC. "This celebration marks our dedication to elevating Thailand's luxury marine lifestyle."