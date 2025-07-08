West System Six10 Epoxy cartridges are back!

ATL Composites, manufacturer of WEST SYSTEM® epoxy products in New Zealand and Australia, under licence to Gougeon Brothers Inc, USA, since 1977, is very happy to announce that WEST SYSTEM Six10 Epoxy Cartridge Packs are now available again to the Australian and Asian markets, after a disruption to supply for an extended time.

SIX10 is a pre-thickened, gap filling epoxy with a smooth non-sagging consistency that trowels easily - perfect for filling voids and making fillets. All you need to do is squeeze!

Six10 adhesive provides similar characteristics to 105 resin and hardener thickened with 413 Microfibre Blend, but with the advantage of being pre-mixed and applied straight from the cartridge for point and shoot convenience with any standard caulking gun. It is ideal for stitch and glue boat construction, fibreglass laminate repair and general bonding, and it bonds to a wide range of materials including wood, metals, composites and masonry.

A unique piston inside the cartridge simultaneously dispenses the resin and hardener from the separate chambers and accurately controls the ratio. The resin and hardener are separated from contacting each other until they are outside the cartridge.

It should be noted when doing smaller jobs, you don't have to use the static mixer. Simply squeeze out the amount needed onto a piece of plywood or board, mix the resin and hardener together thoroughly, and then apply to the job with a mixing stick or plastic spreader.

The hardener provides a long open time but has fast through-cure. Six10 stays workable in the static mixer for 42 minutes at 25 degrees Celsius, making it practical for long or complicated assemblies, and cures in temperatures as low as 10 degrees C. It cures to a solid state in 5 to 6 hours at 25 degrees Celsius and will take high loads in 24 hours.

The coaxial cartridge is available from WEST SYSTEM Dealers throughout Australia and contains 180ml of resin and hardener and additional static mixers are available in packs of 2.

