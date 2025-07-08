Please select your home edition
Edition

West System Six10 Epoxy cartridges are back!

by West System 8 Jul 01:34 PDT
West System Six10 Epoxy © West System

ATL Composites, manufacturer of WEST SYSTEM® epoxy products in New Zealand and Australia, under licence to Gougeon Brothers Inc, USA, since 1977, is very happy to announce that WEST SYSTEM Six10 Epoxy Cartridge Packs are now available again to the Australian and Asian markets, after a disruption to supply for an extended time.

SIX10 is a pre-thickened, gap filling epoxy with a smooth non-sagging consistency that trowels easily - perfect for filling voids and making fillets. All you need to do is squeeze!

Six10 adhesive provides similar characteristics to 105 resin and hardener thickened with 413 Microfibre Blend, but with the advantage of being pre-mixed and applied straight from the cartridge for point and shoot convenience with any standard caulking gun. It is ideal for stitch and glue boat construction, fibreglass laminate repair and general bonding, and it bonds to a wide range of materials including wood, metals, composites and masonry.

West System Six10 Epoxy - photo © West System
West System Six10 Epoxy - photo © West System

A unique piston inside the cartridge simultaneously dispenses the resin and hardener from the separate chambers and accurately controls the ratio. The resin and hardener are separated from contacting each other until they are outside the cartridge.

It should be noted when doing smaller jobs, you don't have to use the static mixer. Simply squeeze out the amount needed onto a piece of plywood or board, mix the resin and hardener together thoroughly, and then apply to the job with a mixing stick or plastic spreader.

The hardener provides a long open time but has fast through-cure. Six10 stays workable in the static mixer for 42 minutes at 25 degrees Celsius, making it practical for long or complicated assemblies, and cures in temperatures as low as 10 degrees C. It cures to a solid state in 5 to 6 hours at 25 degrees Celsius and will take high loads in 24 hours.

The coaxial cartridge is available from WEST SYSTEM Dealers throughout Australia and contains 180ml of resin and hardener and additional static mixers are available in packs of 2.

Quick Links

Related Articles

DuFLEX the key to sustainable, accessible cruising
The beamy boat with a plumb bow, described as "a big ute on water" Officially launched in May, the latest addition to the Noosa Ferry fleet is the boutique, hybrid-powered catamaran named HV Stillwater. Posted on 13 Jun Expanding horizons with West System Epoxy
Working on D-Class boats over the years sparked Jonathan Minnebo's love of sailing Returning to his roots, Jonathan Minnebo has broadened his sights from solely shipwright work to creating bespoke furniture and staircase design and installation. Posted on 6 Jun Cure 55 infused with ATL's KINETIX R118
Cure Marine uses KINETIX R118 Infusion Epoxy and Custom formulated laminating epoxies and adhesives Just months after its launch, the Cure 55 has earned global recognition as a hot contender for the Multihull of the Year Award in the Performance Cruising category by Multihulls World/Multicoques Magazine. Posted on 6 May Pretty in Pink - Mermaid joins the D-Class fleet
Rebuilt using Celery Top Pine planking, Mermaid required bucket loads of WEST SYSTEM epoxy products Mermaid, the Derwent Class yacht undergoing restoration at Tasmanian Shipwrights & Co, will soon take her place among the D-Class fleet - standing out from the crowd with her hot pink hull. Posted on 27 Jan A Mermaid's tale
The next D-Class to emerge from restoration The next Derwent Class (D-Class) yacht to join the fleet is undergoing a meticulous rebuild in the hands of talented craftspeople at Tasmanian Shipwrights & Co, ahead of her official debut at the 2025 Australian Wooden Boat Festival in February. Posted on 18 Dec 2024 New life for South Pacific II
South Pacific II is considered one of the standout vessels from Norman R. Wright & Sons South Pacific II, the 75-foot timber motor yacht built by Norman R. Wright & Sons and launched in 1962 as "Beryl May", returned to the boat builder's Brisbane headquarters in early 2023 for 18 months of upgrades and refurbishments for its new owner. Posted on 3 Nov 2024 ATL Composites launches Techniglue R28
A thixotropic, toughened system specifically formulated for high-strength adhesion As epoxy formulators with more than 40 years of experience and in-house technical expertise, ATL Composites has the flexibility to tailor products for specific markets. Posted on 9 Oct 2024 ATL Composites returns to METS in 2024
Set to exhibiy at the world's largest B2B marine event ATL Composites will exhibit with joint venture partners M.u.H. von der Linden GmbH based in Wesel as vdL Composites GmbH at the 36th METSTRADE Show. Posted on 16 Sep 2024 Edencraft Creative expands with Composites
In eight years, the businesses have grown from two people to 45 employees Since 2022, Josie Maher-Eastman has been the General Manager of her family's businesses: Edencraft International, Edencraft Marine and Edencraft Creative. Posted on 12 Aug 2024
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy