Riva 102 Corsaro Super shines in Taipei as Ferretti Group strengthens market presence

by Ferretti Group 14 Jul 15:33 PDT

The iconic luxury yacht 'Riva 102 Corsaro Super', the new era of flybridge yachts. Contemporary, sporty and with spaces created to feel in seamless contact with the sea.

With new exterior and interior design celebrated as one of the most coveted new masterpieces, has been delivered to Taipei by Amal Yachting, the authorised exclusive dealer for Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing in Taiwan. Since its arrival last year, this exceptional yacht has captivated the regional market, shining as a beacon of Italian nautical excellence.

This prestigious delivery highlights Ferretti Group's accelerated success in Taiwan. In recent years, the Group has commissioned multiple luxury yachts across its esteemed brand portfolio within the region, including the Riva 102' Corsaro Super and flagship Ferretti Yachts 1000.

Ferretti Group's brands are experiencing robust growth in Taiwan, with demand particularly strong for large luxury yachts exceeding 100 feet (30+ meters), which resonate powerfully with the sophisticated tastes of local owners.

Amal Yachting has played a pivotal role in this success, consistently delivering excellence in the Taiwanese market. The dealer continues to expand its leadership in Taiwan, underpinned by an unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, premium after-sales services that set the industry benchmark and foster exceptional owner loyalty.