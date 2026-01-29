Caribbean C40 takes shape ahead of global launch at SCIBS 2026

by Caribbean boats 29 Jan 07:49 PST

The latest production development photos of the highly anticipated Caribbean C40 have been released, offering the most detailed look yet at the rebirth of one of Australia's most storied boat brands. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for the Caribbean revival program, driven by the vision of industry luminary, Bill Barry-Cotter.

Maritimo acquired the iconic Australian brand in March 2025 forging a powerful synergy between two historic Australian boat builders, both renowned for their commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and the seafaring lifestyle.

Founded in Melbourne in 1958, Caribbean has long been celebrated for its robust, blue water-capable vessels, with a deep-V hull-based motor yachts for exceptional offshore performance and stability.

With over 50,000 boats built, these proudly Australian-made vessels are known for their structural integrity and longevity.

The original Caribbean 40 Flybridge Cruiser, one of the brand's most popular models, is considered a versatile vessel with spacious cockpit and large flybridge, offering superb seakeeping, economical performance and ease of maintenance.

Caribbean boats are designed for long-range cruising and game fishing, making them a natural complement to Maritimo's high-performance luxury motor yachts.

After a comprehensive review of the brand's product line, the design and engineering specialists at Maritimo have distilled the hallmarks of the Caribbean brand in a compelling contemporary package.

Commenting on the journey behind the brand's resurgence, Barry-Cotter reflected on his own path from apprentice timber boatbuilder to pioneering fibreglass construction and shaping some of the nation's most influential marine brands.

"It has been an interesting journey. Caribbean is a cherished name in Australian boating, with a rich history of building some of the country's most enduring and capable vessels. We are proud to present the next phase of Caribbean's legacy."

"Watching the C40 evolve from concept to reality has been incredibly rewarding. Every curve, structure, and engineering choice has been crafted to honour Caribbean's heritage while delivering the performance and innovation today's owners expect."

He attributes the momentum behind the Caribbean project to "a lifetime defined by invention, persistence and a deep belief in the value of Australian manufacturing," a spirit clearly reflected in the new C40's development.

The Global Launch of the Caribbean C40 is slated for the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), and anticipation is building across the Maritimo and Caribbean teams, as well as the broader boating public eager to see the new incarnation of the brand.

Simon Stewart, Marketing Manager added, "This is an exciting milestone for us. The response to the Caribbean C40 program has been extraordinary, and SCIBS 2026 will be the perfect stage to showcase a model that represents both a proud legacy and a bold new future for the brand."

The images highlight a vessel shaped by precision, passion, and decades of experience—signalling that the rebirth of Caribbean is well under way. As anticipation continues to build, the Caribbean C40 stands poised to make a powerful impact when it is officially unveiled to the world at SCIBS 2026, 21 to 24 May.