Marine Auctions: April Online Vessel Auctions



APRIL ONLINE VESSEL AUCTION



The Online Bidding will open on Friday 24th April and will end on Thursday 30th April at 2pm AEST



The Morrelli & Melvin 52Catamaran has been Postponed. Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.



To view the April Online brochure click View in red below View brochure To view the Online Bidding page of the April Online Bidding Page click on the link below.



marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1814367/lots

We are now accepting entries for our May 2026 Vessel Online Auction.

An Auction (or marketing without a price) is one of the best ways to sell high value assets and is basically the only way to maximise market value.

Marine Online Auctions, success rate for the 2025 and so far for 2026 monthly Online Auctions has been around 90%.

Only recently we had an 100% clearance rate at one of Our Online Auctions, and only late 2025 we sold a vessel that made in excess of $1m AUD above the reserve price.

If you are not selling your vessel, with Marine Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.





Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,



Brisbane and Gold Coast Area



Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,



Port Lincoln Area



Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,



Sydney Area



Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email, For Further information contact Need a Vessel Valuation?

For

Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports & acquisitions, Family Law.



On the Following Basis



Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,





Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.





AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation. Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation. Need Boat Insurance?



Click on the link below



www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance

For further Information regarding our services

Contact



Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Click on the link belowFor further Information regarding our servicesContactDirector