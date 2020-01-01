Venera rides the North Sea waves

Van der Valk `Venera` - 28-metre Explorer © Van der Valk Shipyard Van der Valk `Venera` - 28-metre Explorer © Van der Valk Shipyard

by Van Der Valk 4 Dec 01:45 PST

Have you seen the video of the Van der Valk "Venera" on her sea trials?

This 28-metre Explorer yacht with Raised Pilothouse turned heads in early November as she powered through the waves of the North Sea at 21 knots while remaining impressively steady at all times.

The film makes clear that the new owners, who will take delivery in spring 2021, can look forward to an exceptionally comfortable time wherever they choose to explore.

Designed by Guido de Groot, this yacht from our all-aluminium Explorer line is in every inch a next-generation long-range motoryacht, She effortlessly combines classic and timeless lines in a bold profile that accentuates Venera's distinctive fast displacement hull. Ordered by a repeat client, the yacht includes a comprehensive range of custom options, including a unique interior.

Offering exceptional volume for a 28-metre yacht, all luxury living spaces are on the same level. A direct entrance from the saloon to the beach club opens up a world of al fresco fun as well as access to a large sauna area with two cool windows offering views to match. The interior style has an industrial flavour with exposed structural components, rugged design elements and a colour scheme that blends over from the exterior.

Venera is a testimony to the attractions of the sturdy raised pilothouse trawler look, offering a no-nonsense, practical platform for the owners and their family to enjoy new adventures. Powered by twin MAN V12 1650 hp engines, she is fitted with zero-speed gyroscopic stabilisers for optimal comfort.

Find out more about this yacht here.