Bespoke Blue Jeans full of Eastern promise

by Van Der Valk 9 Feb 07:36 PST

Our latest build is this fascinating custom 33-metre motoryacht for a client in the Far East. Blue Jeans will be a casual boat for kicking back and enjoying long days of relaxation on and in the water with friends and family.

Guests will have some sophisticated facilities to enhance their pleasure as designer Guido de Groot and the Van der Valk craftsmen create a wide range of personalised features.

Sleek and spacious

Built for entertainment in every sense, Blue Jeans is surprisingly sleek for a yacht with high ceilings in the main deck and a raised bow. The bow extends upwards so the anchors can be hidden within the forepeak and space created for a chill-out zone. A pop-up table will be receded flush into the deck and, when raised, people can sit with their legs inside the vacated space.

Taking a dip

This smart solution typifies the level of detailed design and engineering going into the Blue Jeans project. Other features to look out for include a large garage for a Carbon Craft CC130 turbojet tender, launched via a hydraulic swim platform. A retractable dive board will be integrated in the flybridge bulwarks and the main deck lounge will have balconies to both port and starboard.

With the aft doors also open this set-up will create a tremendous inside-out space on the main deck as well as another way to plunge directly into the sea from the balconies. An extra bathroom with shower will be at the service of those who take a quick dip but don't want to return to their cabin below to change.

Table with views

The lounge is large in its own right, featuring a bar, three seating zones and a dining area forward with a capstan table that will also serve as a games table. This unique table is capable of automatically enlarging its diameter, doubling its seating capacity whilst remaining truly circular in the process. Glass in the bulwark will provide for special views from this area while enhancing the exterior design. An exceptional sound system will further boost the onboard ambience.

Blue Jeans will be powered by two very large engines each delivering 2600 hp and offering a top speed of around 28 knots. To facilitate the high-volume engine room required, the tender will be placed sideways. A beautifully balanced and well-proportioned yacht that conceals many functions and features, Blue Jeans is due for delivery in the summer of 2022.

Specifications: