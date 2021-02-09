Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Indonesia Border Reopens (09 February)

by Asia Pacific Supertyachts 16 Feb 01:11 PST 09 February 2021
Cruising Raja Ampat, Indonesia © Asia Pacific Superyachts

Indonesia was recognised as an exceedingly attractive Asia Pacific cruising destination until the country shut down borders due to Covid-19. Now there’s good news for travellers as Asia Pacific Superyachts (APS) Indonesia announces borders opening and “Entry to Indonesia for Foreign Nationals”.

The travel news update as of February 9, 2021 announced by Thomas Taatjes of APS Indonesia, explains further: “We are pleased to announce that the government has again opened up the borders to international travelers that are eligible, under a few different requirements”. “The main requirement of interest to us is of those people with valid visit visas (Visa Kunjungan). These visas hold an index of 211. Recently these visas were changed to be represented in the form of an eVisa. Please note that this current regulation (allowing of foreigners to enter the country) is valid for 14 days from today (00:00 9/FEB/2021 GMT +7). This could be changed, extended or abolished in this time frame at any time.”

“This is under the rule SURAT EDARAN SATGAS NOMOR 8 TAHUN 2021, the original (in Indonesian) and the unofficial translation of this overview is available”, Taatjes notes. To request this document and learn more email thomas@asia-pacific-superyachts.co.id Indonesia is a great destination to plan for as the world moves toward the backend of the pandemic. Those with a penchant for exploring and adventure will find nothing short of a cruising paradise and a rare opportunity in finding a favored cruising destination reopening.

Related Articles

Mastercard Superyachts Day 4: Tawera wins regatta
Mastercard Superyachts: Regatta closes on a glamour note on the Hauraki Gulf A glamour day of beautiful Auckland weather and scintillating superyacht sailing has brought the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 to a close at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Posted on 27 Feb Mastercard Superyachts Day 3: Tawera extends lead
Tawera builds lead with first and second place finishes on Doyle Sails Race Day 3 The team on Tawera have extended their Mastercard Superyacht Regatta lead after first and second place finishes in the two races sailed on Doyle Sails Race Day 3. Posted on 26 Feb Silvertip take out Day 2 at the Superyacht Regatta
The 33 metre superyacht racing machine slips away in light winds The 33 metre superyacht racing machine Silvertip has taken its first victory of the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta, winning race three of the regatta on Boat International Race Day 2. Posted on 25 Feb VAT on charter yachts' value abolished in Thailand
Thailand to become the World's Third Superyacht Destination - Finally... "Foreign-flagged visiting superyachts will from now on be welcome to spend the winter seasons in Thai waters and offer their yachts for charter there without having to pay VAT on the value of the vessel." Posted on 25 Feb Reichel/Pugh-Nauta 153.5 superyacht construction
This versatile sailing yacht has been designed for very experienced owners A look behind the busy scenes at Royal Huisman's shipyard reveals the impressive full-scale mockup for the 46.82m high-performance cruiser sloop Reichel/Pugh-Nauta 153.5, which started construction this month. Posted on 24 Feb Mastercard Superyacht Regatta - Day 1
Tawera and Whirlwind claim victories The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's Mastercard Superyacht Regatta got under way today in Auckland with two spectacular races on the pristine waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Posted on 24 Feb Superyacht Cup Palma rings the changes
Top-level yacht racing is set to go ahead with a new-look event adapted to pandemic restrictions With an encouraging level of interest from owners and skippers, organisers are optimistic the 25th anniversary of Europe's longest-running superyacht regatta will attract a competitive range of entries. Posted on 23 Feb ex-ClubMed burnt out in Langkawi
All fuelled up and ready to go to Vietnam The 75.13-metre sailing yacht Phocea, formerly Enigma, formerly Alain Colas's solo transat racer, Club Medirerranée, caught fire yesterday morning (18 February 2021) near Pulau Singa Kecil in Langkawi, Malaysia. Posted on 19 Feb Ferretti/Sanlorenzo JV to rescue Perini Navi
Keeping an Italian superyacht icon alive Ferretti Group and Sanlorenzo have announced the creation of a 50:50 Joint Venture to take over Perini Navi, declared bankrupt last month. Posted on 16 Feb Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez schedule announced
2021 edition confirmed from 25th September to 9th October After the success of the 2020 edition, the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez lifts the veil on the format for the mythical get-together of the most beautiful boats in the world that will take place over two weeks. Posted on 15 Feb
Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy