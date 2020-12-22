Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26-metre Helga
by Van der Valk Shipyard 27 Mar 02:46 PDT
Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead. The fifth 26M model created by Van der Valk, Helga showcases the exceptional degree of genuinely custom choices on offer to clients of this boutique Dutch yard.
Owners of a Van der Valk are granted considerable freedom when commissioning a new yacht and the benefits are clear to see on Helga. Leaving the construction hall in Waalwijk observers were instantly captivated by her pastel blue hull, one of a range of specific requests implemented to the Raised Pilothouse exterior together with designer Guido de Groot. Also visible was a flybridge enhanced for outdoor activities and neat finishing details such as the transom gate doors and intricate stainless-steel work around the swim platform.
The interior of Helga also entirely reflects both the intended use of the yacht and the client's personal preferences. Created as a family superyacht for the owners and their adult children, layout highlights include a large and super-cosy main lounge for everyone to gather in the evenings. The dining area has been placed in the wheelhouse to free up space in the salon, connected by a staircase that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functionally smart.
All accommodations - one master and three guest suites are found on the lower deck, while two crew cabins are situated on the forward main deck, benefitting from a contemporary design with classic friendly details. The Van der Valk craftsmen have clearly enjoyed their elaborate work with whitewashed oak and walnut.
Helga has been fitted with 12-cylinder MTU engines that have given her a comfortable top speed of 27 knots. Look out for her in the Mediterranean in the season ahead as the delighted owners make the most of their brand-new acquisition.
Specifications:
LOA 27.30m
Top speed 27 knots
Beam 6.25m
Fuel tank 8500l
Engines 1920hp / 1432kW
Water tank 1900l
Year 2021
Hull no WV0126
LWL 20.68m
Draft 1.80m
Displacement 73t
Hull material Aluminium (AlMg4.5Mn – H321)
Superstructure material Aluminium (AlMg4.5Mn – H111)
Hull Shape Hard chine, moderate V
Classification MCA-MGN-280 Vessel Op.Cat. 2
Engine brand & type 2x MTU 12V/2000M96L 12 cil.
Cruising speed 23 knots
Shaft & Propeller 2x NiAlBr propeller, Veem Ultraskew 42?; 2x stainless steel 1.4462 propeller shaft
Gearbox Reduction 3.00:1
Bow/stern Thruster
45hp hydraulic proportional bow thruster
35hp hydraulic proportional stern thruster
Generators
26kW Northern Lights PX332K2 230/400 Volts
26kW Northern Lights PX332K2 230/400 Volts
Holding tank capacity 2000l
Cabins 1 owner, 1 VIP, 1 twin guest, 1 bunk guest
Crew 3 person crew, 2 cabins
Naval architect Van der Valk shipyard
Exterior design Guido de Groot Design
Interior design Guido de Groot Design
Owner’s repr. Confidential