Project Capella: New Van der Valk custom explorer ordered

by Yoeri Bijker 25 Jun 01:32 PDT
Project Capella © Van der Valk Shipyard

The latest order in our growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella. She is being custom-built for experienced owners who are creating the ultimate home-at-sea for their family. They are very involved in the everyday decisions that can make a difference to their inner wellbeing when on the yacht, making this a real pleasure for everyone involved in the design and build.

Project Capella - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project Capella - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Project Capella has a masculine and rugged look while taking inspiration from previous Van der Valk successes such as Seawolf - they loved her hardtop, now with straight windows - and the stern area of Venera. The yacht will have a round-bilged steel hull with a bulbous bow. Comfort is key with a low centre of gravity assured by her aluminum superstructure.

Lots of attention is being paid to noise and vibration on a self-sufficient yacht with low fuel consumption and a range allowing for lengthy spells away from busy ports. To facilitate this autonomy, she'll be powered by heavy-duty 1800 rpm MAN industrial engines with RCD 2 approval. As the owners mostly drive the boat themselves the engine room is easily accessible from the interior.

Project Capella - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project Capella - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

The main deck social area features a large country kitchen and main salon within an open-plan layout. A window above the kitchen connects the flybridge and makes communication between the two areas easy. Project Capella will have a contemporary European interior and sleep eight guests and two crew. After delivery in the spring of 2023 her home port will be in the Mediterranean.

