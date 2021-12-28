Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

All-new Van der Valk Flybridge ready for summer season

by Van der Valk Shipyard 6 Feb 05:15 PST
Van der Valk 25m Flybridge © Van der Valk Shipyard

Construction is continuing smoothly on our brand-new take on the award-winning Flybridge range. Gorgeous inside and out, this 25.50-metre yacht is due for delivery before the summer, to make 2022 a very special year for her owners.

The foundation of this exciting project was the aluminium hull of our current Flybridge series, 15 of which have been already been built such as Anemeli, Joy and Valencia. The exterior profile of this complementary Flybridge version has been reimagined by Dutch designer Cor D. Rover who as you can see has given fresh élan to the lines and shapes while also bringing in more glazing to the hull and superstructure.

Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Designed for today and tomorrow

Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows will offer unrestricted views and generate a serene sense of openness. This is just one of many ways this Flybridge responds to how clients like spending time on the water today, including options if you're seeking ease of operation and single-handed cruising. Other user-friendly assets include:

  • Entire main deck on single flush level, from bridge to aft deck via galley, eight-seater dining room, lounge and bar
  • Large day head keeps lower deck private to those staying overnight, with room for 20-plus people to party on main deck
  • Two-person crew cabin in bow that doubles as extra guest room or use by children of guests in VIP suite
  • Two amidships cabins, one of which can be converted from double to twin
  • Full-beam master stateroom double shower, twin basins and space for office area or vanity

Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Carla goes contemporary

The new Flybridge has remarkable volume for a 25-metre yacht, and this has been the starting point for a lovely interior design by Carla Guilhem. Carla made her yachting debut on Lady Lene having impressed the owners with her work on their onshore properties. The Flybridge project sees Carla showcase her vision of a contemporary yacht interior, a super-comfortable and cosy residence on the water.

The design revolves around relaxation and homeliness, with an abundance of round shapes and organic forms. Suede, leather and a range of fabrics and finishes generate a sensation of comfort, with light natural oak wood and various wood textures and fluted panels adding to the neutral scheme. A calm palette of off-white and grey is blended with pop-up colours in the accessories and upholstery.

Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk 25m Flybridge - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Superbly equipped

This Flybridge yacht will have a metallic midnight-blue livery that perfectly matches the interior scheme, with Humphree zero-speed fin stabilisers complementing the comfort. An impressive equipment roster includes a 1.5-metre passarelle and a large platform that can easily house the likes of a Williams 395 SportJet tender.

A large sunbathing area on the foredeck offers room for at least six while four sunloungers on the aft deck will add to your al fresco choices. The Flybridge will be powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS1050 engines, with an expected top speed around the 26-knot range.

Related Articles

Step aboard the Explorer Venera
The movie brings home why our new generation of motoryachts have stuck a chord with so many people It is our pleasure to share some special video footage of the 28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera shot off the Catalan coast. Capturing the essence of luxury yachting, you'll find it especially enticing if you're reading this in colder climates! Posted on 21 Jan Van der Valk's Project Capella build update
Custom explorer slated for launch in spring 2023 Following the announcement of her sale in June this year, Van der Valk is proud to present the latest build update of our newest explorer yacht: the 23.56-metre Project Capella. Posted on 28 Dec 2021 Inside Van der Valk's 34m explorer Lady Lene
This all-aluminium tri-deck superyacht has been built for top performance Following her launch at the Van der Valk shipyard in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, in October, the industry's attention has homed in on the latest explorer superyacht to emerge from the seasoned Dutch builder: the 34-metre Lady Lene. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 Inside heroic Helga: Van der Valk's Dutch pedigree
A family-friendly superyacht, built by the experienced Dutch shipyard, Van der Valk. Delivered to her owner and his family earlier this summer, the 27.3-metre fifth Raised Pilothouse motor yacht Helga has already been turning heads on the water - thanks, at least in part, to her eye-catching pastel-blue hull. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 New Van der Valk custom explorer ordered
The latest in growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella The latest order in our growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella. She is being custom-built for experienced owners who are creating the ultimate home-at-sea for their family. Posted on 25 Jun 2021 Lady of leisure taking shape
At the Van der Valk shipyard A true lady of the seas is taking shape at the Van der Valk shipyard as the September delivery date comes into view. The 34-metre explorer Lady Lene is being custom-built for experienced owners with a broad range of specific requests. Posted on 10 May 2021 Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26m Helga
Looking forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead. Posted on 27 Mar 2021 Bespoke Blue Jeans full of Eastern promise
Guests will have some sophisticated facilities to enhance their pleasure Our latest build is this fascinating custom 33-metre motoryacht for a client in the Far East. Blue Jeans will be a casual boat for kicking back and enjoying long days of relaxation on and in the water with friends and family. Posted on 9 Feb 2021 The Lady is for exploring
Construction is continuing at an excellent pace on the 34-metre explorer Lady Lene The hull and superstructure have just been married and the aluminium hull is ready for next stages. Always an asset in terms of quality, the fact that Van der Valk has all disciplines in-house also makes such a build all more efficient in days like this. Posted on 22 Dec 2020 Venera rides the North Sea waves
Have you seen the video of the Van der Valk "Venera" on her sea trials? This 28-metre Explorer yacht with Raised Pilothouse turned heads in early November as she powered through the waves of the North Sea at 21 knots while remaining impressively steady at all times. Posted on 4 Dec 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy