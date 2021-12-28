All-new Van der Valk Flybridge ready for summer season

by Van der Valk Shipyard 6 Feb 05:15 PST

Construction is continuing smoothly on our brand-new take on the award-winning Flybridge range. Gorgeous inside and out, this 25.50-metre yacht is due for delivery before the summer, to make 2022 a very special year for her owners.

The foundation of this exciting project was the aluminium hull of our current Flybridge series, 15 of which have been already been built such as Anemeli, Joy and Valencia. The exterior profile of this complementary Flybridge version has been reimagined by Dutch designer Cor D. Rover who as you can see has given fresh élan to the lines and shapes while also bringing in more glazing to the hull and superstructure.

Designed for today and tomorrow

Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows will offer unrestricted views and generate a serene sense of openness. This is just one of many ways this Flybridge responds to how clients like spending time on the water today, including options if you're seeking ease of operation and single-handed cruising. Other user-friendly assets include:

Entire main deck on single flush level, from bridge to aft deck via galley, eight-seater dining room, lounge and bar

Large day head keeps lower deck private to those staying overnight, with room for 20-plus people to party on main deck

Two-person crew cabin in bow that doubles as extra guest room or use by children of guests in VIP suite

Two amidships cabins, one of which can be converted from double to twin

Full-beam master stateroom double shower, twin basins and space for office area or vanity

Carla goes contemporary

The new Flybridge has remarkable volume for a 25-metre yacht, and this has been the starting point for a lovely interior design by Carla Guilhem. Carla made her yachting debut on Lady Lene having impressed the owners with her work on their onshore properties. The Flybridge project sees Carla showcase her vision of a contemporary yacht interior, a super-comfortable and cosy residence on the water.

The design revolves around relaxation and homeliness, with an abundance of round shapes and organic forms. Suede, leather and a range of fabrics and finishes generate a sensation of comfort, with light natural oak wood and various wood textures and fluted panels adding to the neutral scheme. A calm palette of off-white and grey is blended with pop-up colours in the accessories and upholstery.

Superbly equipped

This Flybridge yacht will have a metallic midnight-blue livery that perfectly matches the interior scheme, with Humphree zero-speed fin stabilisers complementing the comfort. An impressive equipment roster includes a 1.5-metre passarelle and a large platform that can easily house the likes of a Williams 395 SportJet tender.

A large sunbathing area on the foredeck offers room for at least six while four sunloungers on the aft deck will add to your al fresco choices. The Flybridge will be powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS1050 engines, with an expected top speed around the 26-knot range.