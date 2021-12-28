Please select your home edition
Blue Jeans: a perfect fit in every way

by Van der Valk Shipyard 23 Mar 08:46 PDT

Excellent progress is being made on our latest and most complex all-custom build to date.

Come the summer, the 33-metre Blue Jeans will be offering owners, family and friends a bespoke blend of excitement and relaxation on a motoryacht developed with and for a client with very specific wishes. Even the aluminium tender is fully custom, like the mothership created to the owner's specifications in the Netherlands.

The starting point for the brief was that Blue Jeans should be spectacular and stylish in every respect. Very open to new ideas from designer Guido de Groot, the owner gave lots of freedom in both the exterior and interior design as long as he'd be pleasantly surprised on a regular basis. It's fair to say this request has been granted...

33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

High rise

The exterior style is closely aligned with the request for high ceilings in the interior, rising to almost 2.5 metres in the lounge. These have been incorporated within a sleek profile with sharp styling elements, while the ceiling heights have been transformed into a design feature in their own right thanks to some phenomenal lighting effects.

Casual onlookers will have the impression that Blue Jeans has a full-beam main deck as glass is placed in the bulwarks to resemble windows while in fact concealing a passageway. Some clever play with colours between the hull, superstructure and roof areas will also make the yacht stand out from the crowd: there are no standard white surfaces on the exterior in a distinctive look that includes silver grey paintwork and blackout surfaces on the glass. The blue hull paint which blends into the superstructure was custom developed by Alexseal for this project, and the company has named the new coating after the yacht that will showcase its attractions.

33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Innovative features

The yacht's anchors are hidden within an imposing raised bow, an arrangement which frees up space on the foredeck for an extra chill-out zone. A pop-up table will be receded flush into the deck and, when raised, people can sit with their legs inside the vacated space. It's an innovative feature that typifies the level of detailed design and engineering going into the project. Others include a retractable dive board in the flybridge bulwarks and balconies on both sides of the main deck from where guests can dive directly into the sea

33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Space and power

Outdoors and in, the overall layout of Blue Jeans reflects the owner's ideal in terms of everyday use and entertainment. The spacious lounge features a bar, three seating zones and a forward dining area with a capstan table that can double as a games table. There will be a sophisticated master on the lower deck plus a VIP suite and two guest cabins. The tender will be placed sideways in her own large garage, creating the room for an expansive engine room - this technical space is certainly required so that Blue Jeans has the propulsion power to reach the desired 28 knots of speed.

The interior style is a fusion of north European and Asian styles, including the materials, metals and woods chosen and the simplicity of some of the furniture. Everything is of the highest quality possible, including a fine selection of natural stones, marble and semi-precious stones.

33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Skill sets

"Blue Jeans is a very complex project," confirms Guido de Groot. "There are many innovative materials involved which are rarely seen in the yachting world and being used in an interior for the first time for us. The lighting features in particular have required a great deal of sampling in order to achieve their very special finishings.

"The way the build is progressing is a tribute to Van der Valk: few yards could successfully create such a custom yacht in this length, reinforcing the skill sets of everyone involved. I can't wait to see the final result!"

33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
33-metre Blue Jeans - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Related Articles

All-new Flybridge ready for summer season
This 25.50-metre Van der Valk yacht is due for delivery before the summer Construction is continuing smoothly on Van der Valk brand-new take on the award-winning Flybridge range. Gorgeous inside and out, this 25.50-metre yacht is due for delivery before the summer, to make 2022 a very special year for her owners. Posted on 6 Feb Step aboard the Explorer Venera
The movie brings home why our new generation of motoryachts have stuck a chord with so many people It is our pleasure to share some special video footage of the 28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera shot off the Catalan coast. Capturing the essence of luxury yachting, you'll find it especially enticing if you're reading this in colder climates! Posted on 21 Jan Van der Valk's Project Capella build update
Custom explorer slated for launch in spring 2023 Following the announcement of her sale in June this year, Van der Valk is proud to present the latest build update of our newest explorer yacht: the 23.56-metre Project Capella. Posted on 28 Dec 2021 Inside Van der Valk's 34m explorer Lady Lene
This all-aluminium tri-deck superyacht has been built for top performance Following her launch at the Van der Valk shipyard in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, in October, the industry's attention has homed in on the latest explorer superyacht to emerge from the seasoned Dutch builder: the 34-metre Lady Lene. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 Inside heroic Helga: Van der Valk's Dutch pedigree
A family-friendly superyacht, built by the experienced Dutch shipyard, Van der Valk. Delivered to her owner and his family earlier this summer, the 27.3-metre fifth Raised Pilothouse motor yacht Helga has already been turning heads on the water - thanks, at least in part, to her eye-catching pastel-blue hull. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 New Van der Valk custom explorer ordered
The latest in growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella The latest order in our growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella. She is being custom-built for experienced owners who are creating the ultimate home-at-sea for their family. Posted on 25 Jun 2021 Lady of leisure taking shape
At the Van der Valk shipyard A true lady of the seas is taking shape at the Van der Valk shipyard as the September delivery date comes into view. The 34-metre explorer Lady Lene is being custom-built for experienced owners with a broad range of specific requests. Posted on 10 May 2021 Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26m Helga
Looking forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead. Posted on 27 Mar 2021 Bespoke Blue Jeans full of Eastern promise
Guests will have some sophisticated facilities to enhance their pleasure Our latest build is this fascinating custom 33-metre motoryacht for a client in the Far East. Blue Jeans will be a casual boat for kicking back and enjoying long days of relaxation on and in the water with friends and family. Posted on 9 Feb 2021 The Lady is for exploring
Construction is continuing at an excellent pace on the 34-metre explorer Lady Lene The hull and superstructure have just been married and the aluminium hull is ready for next stages. Always an asset in terms of quality, the fact that Van der Valk has all disciplines in-house also makes such a build all more efficient in days like this. Posted on 22 Dec 2020
