Silver Yachts appoints Denison Yachting to be its dealer in the Americas and the Caribbean for the new SilverCat product line © Sand People Silver Yachts appoints Denison Yachting to be its dealer in the Americas and the Caribbean for the new SilverCat product line © Sand People

by Denison Yachting 29 Mar 10:03 PDT

Denison is pleased to announce its partnership with Silver Yachts as its dealer for the SilverCat product line in the Americas and the Caribbean.

Silver Yachts is a builder of custom, high-performance aluminum vessels, working with the internationally renowned naval architect and designer Espen diameterino as a strategic partner. The shipyard and design house were established in 2001 by Guido Krass as a superyacht producer which has grown to enjoy an international reputation for excellence in its field.

In 2018, Silver Yachts opened the China facility with the creation of a sister company Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) Co., Ltd. The facility is in the Jiangmen, Guangdong province. The shipyard is designed with the capability to construct multiple vessels and the ability to produce vessels over 100 meters in length. The purpose of this facility is three-fold: to support the Silver Yachts facility in Perth, Western Australia with structures, components, and stronger supply chain access, to construct luxury vessels and expand the product range in this market, and to expand into new commercial markets.

Silver Yachts operates out of the world-class Australian Marine Complex (AMC) hub in Fremantle, Western Australia. An impressive team of over 150 progressive and highly qualified professionals works in unison on yacht projects, with every step of the production process housed under one roof. Built in 2005, Silver Yachts' state-of-the-art shipyard facilities cover over 6,000 square meters and are home to two building halls, a fit-out hall, an interiors division, design offices, and workshop spaces.

Superyacht BOLD, built by Silver Yachts in 2019, has set new benchmarks in world cruising and exploring. BOLD is the fastest explorer yacht on the market, making her 21-day maiden voyage across the Indian Ocean covering 8,000 nautical miles from Perth in Western Australia to Cala di Volpe in Italy with only a single fuel stop. BOLD will be on display at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, where there will be a model of the new SilverCat catamaran by Silver Yachts onboard. Hull #1 of the SilverCat, which has already been sold, will be launching in the Spring of 2022. The SilverCat is available in a 36-meter, 24-meter, and 22-meter model; all models are already available to order and are also available for co-brokerage.

Rod Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Silver Yachts Jiangmen shipyard, with experience of over 35 years in shipbuilding and luxury yacht industries. "We are very excited about the SilverCat range of Luxury Catamarans with the first SC36m H801 nearing completion, it is clear the style and space the yacht offers are second to none." Rod Davies said. "We are also pleased to announce our partnership with Denison as our dealer for the Americas and the Caribbean. Denison's reputation, history and capabilities are leading the industry and a perfect fit for our product line, which we look forward to a successful journey bringing this product to market."

Tony Smith, a licensed and bonded Denison yacht broker who focuses on luxury catamarans, motor yachts, and superyachts, is Denison Brand Manager for Silver Yachts and specializes in the SilverCat luxury power catamarans. "We see very high demand in the Americas and the Caribbean for Luxury Catamarans in the 22- to 36-meter range," Tony Smith disclosed. "Denison is confident in the high quality and manufacturing ability of Silver Yachts, having first-hand experience on their larger superyachts. We're thrilled to bring the SilverCat to market as the new Mega-Cat with design innovations by world-renowned designer Espen diameterino."