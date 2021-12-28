Van der Valk unveils the trail-blazing Meteor

Van der Valk is delighted to unveil an exciting conceptual design concept that defies convention and sets a new benchmark in the fast weekender market.

The 25-metre Meteor platform has its origins in a custom design created to combine inland water adventures with the ability to also head offshore. This client was introduced by the experienced brokers at Boutique Yachts who have long recognised Van der Valk's unrivalled ability to meet bespoke demands in aluminium in the 20 to 35-metre range. The lessons learned over a considerable period developing the Meteor project together with the experts at Vripack are now able to be shared with a wider audience.

Endless opportunities

The Meteor platform offers you the opportunity to benefit from many months of intelligent thinking. An exceptional top speed of above 40 knots is available thanks to a powerful sweet-spot blend of triple Rolls Royce MTUs with water jets. Weight is a critical parameter to achieve such a rapid pace and every aspect of efficiency has been meticulously calculated and engineered.

At the same time, the Meteor is far more than a super-safe speed machine. Breaking boldly with the norm, the stern is inspired by the sports car world and largely dispenses with the traditional aft deck. The transom itself serves as a swim platform when opened and combines with the interior space to create a large beach club/winter garden.

Two three-metre sliding roofs offer the option for sun or shade both here and in the bridge area of the foredeck lounge, all part of a radically different deployment of space that is enhanced by liberal use of glass in the superstructure.

In the flow

This fresh approach continues within the interior thanks to an ergonomic layout that embraces flow of movement and is very pleasing to the eye. The main salon includes a dining area and bar, while the lower deck features two full-beam double suites with bathrooms. Each bed is angled to provide superb views out to sea.

As you can see from the artist's impressions, Vripack has designed a stunning textual mix of satin and gloss finishes with gunmetal black diamond stitched leathers and blue velvet surfaces. The window frames feature an eggshell-white textile and all materials will be sustainably and locally sourced. Our skilled craftsmen are going to have a field day bringing this all to life for the first new Meteor owner.

Guiding star

This innovative platform seamlessly matches a growing demand for well-designed boats on which families can explore their chosen environment together in isolation, safety and comfort. Contact us today for a chat on how you might shoot for the stars with a Meteor.