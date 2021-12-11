Chartering a Superyacht IS better than you can imagine…

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 22 Apr 00:57 PDT

“Whether you are looking for a party with one-of-a-kind cocktails, assistance with setting up an epic photo shoot on board, or a bubbly girl to host your dinner party, I’m your gal.” So said the Chief Stewardess on board the incredible Motor Yacht, Lady Amanda, and with that kind of encouragement, why not take on this once in a lifetime experience.

Now imagine cruising the South of France on a superyacht with nothing but your best friends, endless rosé, and a camera to capture your holiday for the gram… Did it even happen if it’s not online?

Have you always dreamed of visiting Nikki Beach in Monaco, sunbathing and dancing the night away at Club 55 in St Tropez and rubbing shoulders with the glitterati whilst shopping in Cannes? There are so many places along the gorgeous Cote d’Azur coast and surrounding islands to see and be seen at, with so many opportunities to get that perfect shot to get your Instagram numbers up to influencer status.

For this once in a lifetime holiday, you would want Superyacht specialists, West Nauticall, to provide you with not only a yacht but a bespoke travel itinerary filled with desired activities perfectly suited to you and your party. The West Nautical charter team have 50+ years of combined charter experience as superyacht crew as well as shore side charter managers meaning they know the industry inside out.

OK. Picture this… After landing in Nice, get chauffeured from the airport to join your yacht in the gorgeous old town of Antibes, where some of the biggest yachts are on display on the International Yacht Club d’Antibes. Cruise to the Bay of Cannes while enjoying chilled champagne in the sunshine, before dropping anchor outside one of the most fabulous beach clubs. Enjoy lunch on board followed by a couture shopping trip along La Croisette, or cocktails ashore to get amongst the party scenes.

After spending the night at anchor off Cannes, wake to enjoy a delicious breakfast and cruise to the Cannes islands to enjoy a day of water sports and lunch ashore at La Guerite, the most beautiful and lively restaurant, complete with magnums of rosé and incredible food just waiting to be photographed.

After lunch, cruise to Saint Tropez where you will anchor off the famous Pampelone beach and Club 55. Enjoy dinner on board prepared by your private chef.

Wake to enjoy the crystal-clear waters of St Tropez. Why not jump on a jet ski to get that epic action shot…

After enjoying activities on board and getting dressed to the nines, the tender will take you ashore to mingle with the rich and famous at Club 55, where the sun shines, the cocktails are plentiful, and the service is fabulous!

The next morning, wake to enjoy a fast cruise to the famous Eden-Roc on Cap d’Antibes for brunch. What is a holiday without a boozy brunch complete with decadent breakfast options and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s or Cosmopolitans?

After brunch, cruise to the iconic bay of Villefranche-sur-Mer, a coastline peppered with elegant beachfront bars which offer stunning views of the nearby hills. The beach is fabulous for an afternoon dip before browsing boutiques for that special holiday outfit!

Return to the yacht and cruise to Cap d’Ail to enjoy dinner on board, another occasion to get dressed up for, and definitely an opportunity to get some great footage for your Instagram stories.

Start the following day by diving into the turquoise Mediterranean Sea followed by a truly special day spent at Plage Mala, an iconic beach club along the Cote d’Azur. Here you can enjoy service on the beach whilst soaking up the rays and catching that killer tan.

Spend another incredible evening on board your yacht complete with cocktails and canapés whilst enjoying the sunset.

Wake the following day in the Port of Monaco, this famous place is a must see and an endless opportunity for one-of-a-kind snaps. Complete with supercars, the old town, the famous Monte Carlo casino, designer boutiques, and of course Café Paris. Spend the day exploring this incredibly exclusive destination.

Enjoy your last evening of your epic holiday dining at Buddha Bar in Monte Carlo, an incredible destination where the décor is divine, the food is fantastic, and the Dom Pérignon is always flowing.

The best yacht for this incredible holiday is West Nautical’s Lady Amanda, a 30-metre yacht with an incredible selection of water sports toys perfect for days filled with adventure. These include sea bobs, a water slide, paddle boards, a flite board, an underwater scooter, a golfing pad with biodegradable golf balls, Williams Turbojet tender, snorkelling equipment, water-skis, wakeboard, a crane swing, and an inflatable pool.

Lady Amanda had both an interior and exterior refit in 2021 and with her impressive leisure and entertaining facilities, she is a very well-known and popular fixture on the charter scene. She can accommodate 10 guests in four en suite cabins.

Lady Amanda features a comfortable saloon with easy access to the outdoors, creating a sociable space that extends into several exterior lounging and dining areas across the aft deck, foredeck and large flybridge, which features sun pads and a jacuzzi. This stunning motor yacht also has four awesome crew ready to cater to your every need, making this a truly memorable holiday.

