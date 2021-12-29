Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Arksen 45 ready for action

by Arksen 13 May 08:38 PDT
Arksen 45 © Arksen

Part of the Adventure Series, the Arksen 45 will be making her worldwide debut later this year.

We have been working alongside Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class, and now with the molding nearing completion 45/01 is set to be delivered in late summer this year.

The Arksen 45 is built for either independent excursions or operating as a tender/chase boat, with the ability to take you on a multi-day adventure, with its cruising range of up to 500 nautical miles. She is perfect for a long weekend escape to discover incredible locations in comfort.

To find out more about the Arksen 45, and details on where you can see the vessel, please contact our new Sales Manager for the Adventure Series, James Harris at .

Arksen 45 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 45 - photo © Arksen

Philosophy behind the Arksen 45

As the Arksen 45 gears up for her launch later this year, we take a look at the philosophy behind this new Adventure Series vessel.

Following our design ethos of creating exceptional vessels to encourage exploration, inspire discovery and reconnect people to the ocean, Arksen further answers the call of the wild with the development of the Adventure Series. Built with the same priorities as the Explorer Series, offering an efficient sea-keeping hull, large load carrying capability and comfort onboard no matter the weather, but this time with a focus on adventures closer to home.

The Arksen 45 built for independent excursions, has the ability to take you on a multi-day adventure with the comfort and functionality you would expect from a larger vessel, with a cruising range of up to 500 nautical miles and sprint speeds over 50 knots, depending on powertrain selection.

With the Arksen 45, you no longer have to choose between activities, you just have to decide how many you think you can fit in one day. The innovative track system running flush across the deck offers an array of flexibility, with interchangeable racking, furniture and machinery to suit a range of hobbies. The modular approach enables the vessel to be tailored to match the owner's specific requirements, whether it's diving, paddleboarding, kayaking, biking, or fishing, the Arksen 45 allows you to get the most out of your weekend adventures. Whilst the flexible design provides a comfortable living and dining space for a vessel of its size, it is equally equipped for operating as a tender or chase boat for a large yacht or dedicated expedition vessel.

Arksen 45 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 45 - photo © Arksen

Arksen has partnered with Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class. Arksen's Sales & Marketing Director, Dominic Byrne comments, "The decision to work with Ring Powercraft was the obvious choice given their 50-year heritage and experience of developing performance boats for the leisure marine market.

The result is an exceptional offshore adventure vessel that can drive through the toughest conditions whilst still being fast and fuel-efficient. The Arksen 45 has an enclosed pilothouse, suspension seats, a dinette by the fully equipped galley, and can sleep up to four on-board, plus also benefits from a full-height shower room. Additional options include heating and air conditioning, plus twin or triple outboard options, and inboard options. With the ability to escape to incredible locations no matter the weather, this thoroughbred vessel is a true premium comfort SUV, ideal for long weekends as a base for the ultimate adventure.

Byrne continues, "We wanted to create a new type of boat, one that can constantly adapt to the needs of the owner and their family. Something that was comfortable, safe and with the versatility to be used all year round, as a day boat, weekend explorer, chase boat or tender. We wanted a boat that could incorporate all these things, so we developed the Arksen 45."

The Arksen 45 will be launched this year, details to follow. But in the meantime, for further information or to request a brochure, please get in touch.

Related Articles

Introducing the Arksen 65
Take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising. Posted on 12 May A first look at Project Pelagos interiors
Created by the team at Design Unlimited The ability to customise the interior of your explorer vessel is often top of the list for prospective owners, alongside space, efficiency and long-range. Posted on 30 Mar Dynamic adventures of an Arksen owner
Joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition A fact-based fictional tale of an Arksen 85 owner joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition. Posted on 29 Dec 2021 Arksen 85/02 Project Pelagos sold
The Arksen 85 represents the 'flagship' vessel within the Arksen Explorer Series Two and a half years ago, Arksen unveiled its vision for a new concept in sustainable marine adventures. The ambitious project has rapidly gained momentum with the sale of the second Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, announced today. Posted on 30 Sep 2021 Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85
This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year. Posted on 4 May 2021 Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build
Milestone for Arksen as their first eco-conscious Explorer Vessel goes into production Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel has gone into production in the UK. Posted on 21 Oct 2020 Arksen Origins
As Peter Morton says, this is the next chapter in private yacht ownership Hear from Wight Shipyard CEO, Peter Morton about his aspirations and the future of Explorer Yachts. Posted on 3 Jun 2020 Arksen Return to the Blue
The time is now, to take action, to make a change Everyone needs a dream, a desire, a driving force that makes you get up in the morning and fight for what matters most to you. Posted on 1 Feb 2020 Arksen's new Adventure Syndicate
A game changer in sustainable marine travel Arksen is proud to announce the launch of the Arksen Adventure Syndicate; a pioneering club via which members enjoy shared ownership of one of Arksen's exceptional vessels and full access to their experiences on offer. Posted on 18 Jan 2020 Arksen brings new wave of innovation
The brainchild of tech entrepreneur and investor Jasper Smith Today Arksen - a technology and innovation company building the most authentic, capable and efficient explorer vessels of their kind - officially launched at boot Düsseldorf, with a product and ethos driving a new wave of innovation within the industry. Posted on 21 Jan 2019
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy