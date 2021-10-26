Please select your home edition
Bluegame lands at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda

by Bluegame 3 Jul 02:38 PDT

Beauty, exclusivity, charm, glamour... Bluegame has so much in common with Costa Smeralda, one of the most stunning places in the world.

That's why it will be the perfect location for the unmissable family reunion. From 29th June to 4th September the entire Bluegame fleet will be at the Marina in Porto Cervo for the most awaited summer event. Waterfront Costa Smeralda is an exceptional showcase with exclusive spaces and lounge areas, where you can relax and have fun.

BG42 Waterfront Costa Smeralda 2022 - photo © Bluegame
"Don't miss the chance to meet us all at once. Each of us has a unique personality and style:

Close the gap between your skin and the sea.
- BG42

Size doesn't matter. Space matters.
- BG54

The strongest personalities are shaped by the sea.
- BG62

The missing link between yachting and sea.
- BG72

The only trends are the ones you draw.
- BGX60

Best ideas come from unexpected combinations.
- BGX70

Everything else you'll discover at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda!

BG54 Waterfront Costa Smeralda 2022 - photo © Bluegame
And it gets better: you will also find us inside the luxury temporary store of Sanlorenzo, the international group we proudly belong to. A beautiful lounge located in the Porto Vecchio pier among other exclusive luxury brands from all over the world.

What are you waiting for? See you in the crystal clear waters of the Costa Smeralda for an exciting experience in the name of art, design and beautiful yachts!

BGX60 Waterfront Costa Smeralda 2022 - photo © Bluegame
