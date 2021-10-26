Please select your home edition
Bluegame and American Magic together for the America's Cup

by Bluegame 23 Jul 13:12 PDT
Bluegame and American Magic together for America's Cup © Bluegame

Bluegame, the Sanlorenzo Group brand, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, signed an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat.

For Bluegame, this is a proud moment after accepting a highly complex design and technical challenge. For the first time, the 37th America's Cup protocol requires each challenging team to build and operate two hydrogen-powered foiling chase boats that must be a minimum of 10 meters in length, reach a maximum speed of 50 knots, and possess a range of 180 miles.

To ensure the project's success, Bluegame built an exceptional team in which all members had previous design experience of the America's Cup. As a result, the team achieved the best possible know-how in structures and composite, foil design, and managing the software that controls the altitude of these highly sophisticated flying boats.

Hydrogen as a propulsion system is an innovative concept in boating and a first for Bluegame. Less than a year ago, Bluegame parent company, Sanlorenzo, signed a strategic agreement with Siemens Energy to build the first 50-meter Superyacht with electricity generation using hydrogen and Fuel Cells, which will be launched in 2024. This extraordinary double milestone unquestionably confirms Sanlorenzo's technological and sustainable innovation leadership.

New York Yacht Club's America's Cup history stretches back to winning the inaugural race in 1851 before retaining the America's Cup for 132 years, the longest winning series in the history of sport. New York Yacht Club and American Magic first partnered in 2018, and the 37th America's Cup will be their second challenge.

Luca Santella, head of product strategy of Bluegame, comments, "I can hardly contain the emotion that arises from the recognition of Bluegame's design value, from the confirmation of the unconventional DNA of the brand, and the fascination exercised by this legendary competition on a former professional sailor like I was."

Tyson Lamond, chief operations officer of American Magic, explains further, "Bluegame is the perfect partner on this project, and we're very excited to be at the forefront of innovation. We are optimistic that hydrogen-powered boats and the production of cleaner, more environmentally friendly technology will become a sustainable solution for the wider marine industry."

