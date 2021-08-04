Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Aventura & Nova Luxe: The electrification of large cats

by Nova Luxe Yachts 31 Aug 05:32 PDT
Elight 44 © Nova Luxe Yachts

Aventura, Nova Luxe and our mutual client are meeting at the Cannes Yachting festival next month to finalize plans for the first Aventura A14 powered by Nova Luxe.

The collaboration will feature 100Kw Torqeedo motors, 160kw of propulsive battery power, a large solar array of approximately 10kw and a range extending generator.

Capable of reaching hull displacement speed on the 48' yacht, she can operate all day as electric. Longer trips at slower speeds can be made relying on power from the solar array and longer trips at higher speeds will be supplemented by the generator. In a traditional sense, she has the same range with her generator as the standard diesel motors. Untraditionally, she can operate as zero emission for the rest of her life on the water if the owner chooses.

Many benefits over traditional diesel motors exist but I'll highlight just one more. Station Keeping on an electric vessel is completely silent and requires very little power. We expect station keeping to replace the need to drop an anchor in many situations. "Honey, let's stop here and enjoy lunch in this beautiful cove." With the click of a button it's done. No fussing around with the anchor and tearing up the Mediterranean sea grass necessary.

Our designers have completed an alternative layout to the ELIGHT 40. The open model will be called our charter version and a model with an enclosed top deck will be our owners version. A few customers have expressed interest in co-ownership of an ELIGHT 40 and if you're interested in this please reach out. The term of the group is 3 years with a sale planned for year 3 and yacht time will be split by ownership percentage. We believe this is a good choice if you're considering a larger electric yacht in the future as this model will get you comfortable with electric and allow you to understand exactly what you would like and want in your future dream yacht.

Our ELIGHT 44 is the featured boat of this newsletter. Constructed in different configurations over the last 15 years her capabilities are well known. With a parallel hybrid system she can easily exceed 20 knots or she can cruise on electric motors all day through channels, canals and sensitive places. With a serial system she can exceed 12 knots for periods of time but is most comfortable cruising 7 or 8 knots for days on end.

Our last production cycle will complete in October and we can deliver your semi-custom ELIGHT 44 in 12 months or less.

Sincerely,
Marc Hawxhurst
President, Nova Luxe Yachts

Related Articles

2022 has more NL ships arriving in US Waters
New to the line-up for 2022 is the ELIGHT 40 New to the lineup for 2022 is the ELIGHT 40. Which to put bluntly, is the best full electric option on the market. It is also the only 'full electric', 'full solar', 'zero emission' power catamaran that Nova Luxe sells. Posted on 16 Jan Update on Aventura A14
Meeting with the engineers and explaining the necessary changes to the electrical system The trip to the Aventura boat yard was very constructive. I was able to meet with the engineers and explain the necessary changes to the electrical system. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Build, deliver, repeat
Nova Luxe electric team will be integrating a parallel hybrid system into hull #3 of Aventura A14 In partnership with Aventura, the Nova Luxe electric team will be integrating a parallel hybrid system into hull #3 of the Aventura A14. Posted on 16 Jun 2021 Hydrogen - Now it makes sense
Nova Luxe believe the evolution of motors, batteries and gensets is ready Which came first the chicken or the egg? A common expression describing the need for one but the lack of the other leaves you with nothing. Posted on 28 Apr 2021 Nova Luxe announces new partnership
Sea trials of the Aventura will be completed in April. The forward thinking builder believes its latest A14 (14 meter, 46 foot) power catamaran should have an electric option and has requested that Nova Luxe provide them with such. Posted on 2 Apr 2021 2021 - Year of production for Nova Luxe
Well-positioned for 2021 and beyond Here at Nova Luxe, we are ecstatic for the year ahead. Our journey to this point has been long and hard fought; but we are extraordinarily well-positioned for 2021 and beyond. Posted on 15 Jan 2021 Nova Luxe Yachts Elite 50 update
Updated cosmetic design elements to reflect a level of style and grace At Nova Luxe, we have been busy finalizing our 2021 models and over the last six months implementing exciting improvements to the Elite 50 in particular. Posted on 19 Nov 2020 Nova Luxe announces acquisition of Scape
Building extremely efficient Simonis-Voogd catamaran designs for over 15 years Nova Luxe is pleased to announce the acquisition of the South African yacht builder, Scape. Scape has been building extremely efficient Simonis-Voogd catamaran designs for over 15 years. Posted on 25 Aug 2020 Nova Luxe announces new hybrid Elite 50
Over a dozen diesel versions exist in both charter and private ownership The yard owner Nova Luxe has partnered with was adding solar to his yachts in 2014 and has continued to be at the forefront of yacht design and technology. Posted on 4 Aug 2020 Nova Luxe Yachts March updates
When you think you have life figured out, something comes along and changes all the rules When you think you have life figured out, something comes along and changes all the rules. Coronavirus is one of those somethings. It's rattled the stock market, frozen travel and changed our social interactions. Posted on 17 Mar 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy