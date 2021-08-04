Aventura & Nova Luxe: The electrification of large cats

Elight 44 © Nova Luxe Yachts Elight 44 © Nova Luxe Yachts

by Nova Luxe Yachts 31 Aug 05:32 PDT

Aventura, Nova Luxe and our mutual client are meeting at the Cannes Yachting festival next month to finalize plans for the first Aventura A14 powered by Nova Luxe.

The collaboration will feature 100Kw Torqeedo motors, 160kw of propulsive battery power, a large solar array of approximately 10kw and a range extending generator.

Capable of reaching hull displacement speed on the 48' yacht, she can operate all day as electric. Longer trips at slower speeds can be made relying on power from the solar array and longer trips at higher speeds will be supplemented by the generator. In a traditional sense, she has the same range with her generator as the standard diesel motors. Untraditionally, she can operate as zero emission for the rest of her life on the water if the owner chooses.

Many benefits over traditional diesel motors exist but I'll highlight just one more. Station Keeping on an electric vessel is completely silent and requires very little power. We expect station keeping to replace the need to drop an anchor in many situations. "Honey, let's stop here and enjoy lunch in this beautiful cove." With the click of a button it's done. No fussing around with the anchor and tearing up the Mediterranean sea grass necessary.

Our designers have completed an alternative layout to the ELIGHT 40. The open model will be called our charter version and a model with an enclosed top deck will be our owners version. A few customers have expressed interest in co-ownership of an ELIGHT 40 and if you're interested in this please reach out. The term of the group is 3 years with a sale planned for year 3 and yacht time will be split by ownership percentage. We believe this is a good choice if you're considering a larger electric yacht in the future as this model will get you comfortable with electric and allow you to understand exactly what you would like and want in your future dream yacht.

Our ELIGHT 44 is the featured boat of this newsletter. Constructed in different configurations over the last 15 years her capabilities are well known. With a parallel hybrid system she can easily exceed 20 knots or she can cruise on electric motors all day through channels, canals and sensitive places. With a serial system she can exceed 12 knots for periods of time but is most comfortable cruising 7 or 8 knots for days on end.

Our last production cycle will complete in October and we can deliver your semi-custom ELIGHT 44 in 12 months or less.

Sincerely,

Marc Hawxhurst

President, Nova Luxe Yachts