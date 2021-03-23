Denison Yachting announces Sarp Yachts XSR 85 MY Edge delivery

by Denison Yachting 13 Sep 06:20 PDT

Sarp Yachts has delivered the first XSR 85 in its series, NB201, all listed for sale with Denison Yachting. This premier superyacht has been officially named EDGE and made her international debut at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Sarp XSR 85 NB201 features a standard propulsion package as well as a Fast Displacement Hull Form from Van Oossanen. Her interior was designed by Red Line. A composite hull and carbon fiber superstructure give her a top speed of 21 knots and a cruising range of 1,000 nautical miles at 12 knots. Her interior layout accommodates up to nine guests and four crew.

Having played a large part in establishing the Superyacht Division at Denison, Alex G. Clarke, who has been working with Sarp Yachts, shared: "The Sarp XSR 85 brings a refreshing new style of yacht to the market. Its hybrid design is truly innovative, which is especially noticeable with the use of carbon fiber and glass in the superstructure, with the end result being something that stands out from the competition."

"Personally speaking," he continued, "it's always nice to see a design that's outside of the box, as I feel it will help attract the next generation of buyers to the yachting industry. Designs like this really push the boundaries of design and innovation. She has already been nominated for the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards for Best New Series and Best Exterior Design, so she's quickly gaining the attention that she deserves in a very competitive market."

EDGE is currently for sale, asking €5.45 million.