Twisted revives iconic Scorpion RIBs: A new era begins

Twisted Scorpion © Twisted Marine Twisted Scorpion © Twisted Marine

by Twisted Marine 19 Jun 01:06 PDT

Twisted, renowned specialist in bespoke vehicles and boats, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Scorpion RIBs, a leading manufacturer of high-performance rigid inflatable boats (RIBs).

Following Scorpion RIBs' entry into administration earlier this year, this acquisition not only ensures the preservation of a beloved brand but also heralds an exciting new chapter which will see Twisted Marine's produce new Twisted Scorpion RIBs for the first time.

Scorpion RIBs, established in 1996, has built a formidable reputation for designing and manufacturing some of the most advanced and reliable RIBs available. Holding more endurance and race records than any other boat manufacturer, Scorpion faced an uncertain future after going into administration in early 2024. Twisted's acquisition ensures that the legacy of Scorpion RIBs will continue, much to the excitement and relief of its loyal customer base and RIB enthusiasts worldwide.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Scorpion RIBs into the Twisted family," said Charles Fawcett, Founder of Twisted Automotive and Twisted Marine. "Scorpion RIBs is a brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and performance, values that align perfectly with our own. By preserving and revitalising Scorpion RIBs, we are not only saving a great brand but also opening new avenues for growth and creativity."

The acquisition will see Twisted leverage its engineering expertise and resources to enhance Scorpion RIBs' production capabilities and product development. Customers who have always dreamed of owning a Scorpion RIB are encouraged to get in touch, as the company prepares to relaunch production with enhanced capabilities and design improvements.

"We want to assure all Scorpion RIBs enthusiasts and customers that we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and performance that you have come to expect," Fawcett added. "We invite anyone who wants to be among the first to own a Twisted Scorpion RIB, or who has a Scorpion RIB that needs a refresh, to reach out to us as we will begin production on new builds immediately."

Twisted Automotive is committed to continuing the storied legacy of Scorpion RIBs, ensuring that the brand's tradition of excellence and innovation endures well beyond boat production. "After 16 years building the Scorpions, I am very pleased to see Scorpion continue in the capable hands of Twisted, a British company with a great engineering heritage." added Patrick Byrne, owner of Scorpion RIBs.

Ready to own a Twisted Scorpion RIB? Email for more information.