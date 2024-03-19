Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Twisted revives iconic Scorpion RIBs: A new era begins

by Twisted Marine 19 Jun 01:06 PDT
Twisted Scorpion © Twisted Marine

Twisted, renowned specialist in bespoke vehicles and boats, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Scorpion RIBs, a leading manufacturer of high-performance rigid inflatable boats (RIBs).

Following Scorpion RIBs' entry into administration earlier this year, this acquisition not only ensures the preservation of a beloved brand but also heralds an exciting new chapter which will see Twisted Marine's produce new Twisted Scorpion RIBs for the first time.

Scorpion RIBs, established in 1996, has built a formidable reputation for designing and manufacturing some of the most advanced and reliable RIBs available. Holding more endurance and race records than any other boat manufacturer, Scorpion faced an uncertain future after going into administration in early 2024. Twisted's acquisition ensures that the legacy of Scorpion RIBs will continue, much to the excitement and relief of its loyal customer base and RIB enthusiasts worldwide.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Scorpion RIBs into the Twisted family," said Charles Fawcett, Founder of Twisted Automotive and Twisted Marine. "Scorpion RIBs is a brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and performance, values that align perfectly with our own. By preserving and revitalising Scorpion RIBs, we are not only saving a great brand but also opening new avenues for growth and creativity."

The acquisition will see Twisted leverage its engineering expertise and resources to enhance Scorpion RIBs' production capabilities and product development. Customers who have always dreamed of owning a Scorpion RIB are encouraged to get in touch, as the company prepares to relaunch production with enhanced capabilities and design improvements.

"We want to assure all Scorpion RIBs enthusiasts and customers that we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and performance that you have come to expect," Fawcett added. "We invite anyone who wants to be among the first to own a Twisted Scorpion RIB, or who has a Scorpion RIB that needs a refresh, to reach out to us as we will begin production on new builds immediately."

Twisted Automotive is committed to continuing the storied legacy of Scorpion RIBs, ensuring that the brand's tradition of excellence and innovation endures well beyond boat production. "After 16 years building the Scorpions, I am very pleased to see Scorpion continue in the capable hands of Twisted, a British company with a great engineering heritage." added Patrick Byrne, owner of Scorpion RIBs.

Ready to own a Twisted Scorpion RIB? Email for more information.

Related Articles

2024 Flotilla to Alaska - Day 38
Taku Harbor to Tracy Arm Cove We departed Taku Harbor this morning around 7am and made our way down a nice and calm Stephens Passage into Tracy Arm. Posted on 18 Jun The Devil Wears Detail
Amazing renders have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through Amazing renders do indeed have a nasty habit of not being completely thought through, so complicated as to have a build cost factor of times three, or the proverbial snowflake's chance in hell of ever being built. Sometimes it is even an amalgam. Posted on 18 Jun ePropulsion Offers ultimate MFD compatibility
The new Smart Gateway is easy to use and install ePropulsion, a global leader and market innovator in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today the ultimate multifunction display (MFD) compatibility with the new ePropulsion Smart Gateway. Posted on 18 Jun Large vessels require Safe 200A Connections
Superyachts and commercial vessels continue to increase in size and complexity As superyachts and commercial vessels continue to increase in size and complexity, so do their onboard power requirements. Keeping pace with demand, Hubbell Marine, manufacturer of safe, high-amperage electrical connection products Posted on 17 Jun 2024 Flotilla to Alaska - Day 37
Funter Bay to Taku Harbor We left Funter Bay early this morning...6:30am. The chop making its way into the bay woke us up and we figured as long as we were up we might as well be out there. Posted on 17 Jun First look at the new Catalyst GT
The latest Catalyst design - the Catalyst GT - is underway at Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders update on the new Catalyst GT build. This high-speed, luxury guest transfer vessel and water sports tender has been commissioned for a private resort in the Caribbean. Posted on 17 Jun 2024 Flotilla to Alaska - Day 36
Pavlof Harbor to Funter Bay Another day that starts with sun…we'll happily take it! Looking north up Lynn Canal, just outside the entrance to Funter Bay: As we passed the entrance to Funter Bay, near Station Island, we spotted a couple humpbacks right inside the bay. Posted on 16 Jun Wyatt wins in Sardinia to take lead in title race
A commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt scored a commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy today to take the lead in the F1H2O World Championship as Team Abu Dhabi suffered a double setback in Olbia. Posted on 16 Jun Ilmor and GM Marine host displays in Lake Havasu
Marinized engines for some of the fastest pleasure boats in the world Ilmor and GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors specializing in marine propulsion systems, were in Lake Havasu City, AZ, in April displaying marinized engines for some of the fastest pleasure boats in the world. Posted on 16 Jun Wyatt gives Sharjah Team pole position in Sardinia
Veteran Team Abu Dhabi driver gives himself fighting chance of repeat Grand Prix win Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi delivered a reminder that he remains a threat in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship today as Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt secured pole position for the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 16 Jun
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy