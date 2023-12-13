Please select your home edition
Silent Yachts on track to deliver 18 new yachts in 18 months

by Silent-Yachts 27 Jun 09:31 PDT

It is all go at Silent Yachts, where the workforce of 180 is fully engaged in delivering seven of its innovative Silent 62s before the end of the year.

  • First Silent 62 3-Deck has been launched in spring 2024
  • Seven more catamarans scheduled for 2024 (all Silent 62 3-Deck) and ten the year after (eight Silent 62 3-Deck and two Silent 80)
  • Just a handful of build slots remain for 2025
  • Silent 80 model is set to be completed next year
  • Two Silent 62 3-Deck catamarans will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

The shipyard in Fano, Italy, is operating at full capacity to fulfil orders, and the first - a beautiful tri-deck version of the solar-powered catamaran - has just been handed over to its owner.

3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts

Putting a period of instability behind it, Silent Yachts is busier than ever under its new ownership. By the end of 2024, the shipyard will have delivered eight new 62s, with an additional eight on order for completion in 2025. The first two Silent 80s are also due to be delivered next year, amounting to 18 yachts in just two years. Despite the brisk output, it is possible that two or three new build slots will become available in 2025 as Silent Yachts streamlines production.

"This is a really exciting time for Silent Yachts," says Silent Yachts CEO Fabrizio Iarrera. "We know from the volume of orders and the interest shown at boat shows that the Silent 62 has captured the imagination of sustainability-minded boaters. We're just as proud of the three striking options for this yacht: a retractable flybridge, an open three-decker, and a hugely spacious true three-decker. We have had orders for all three variants."

3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts

A double world debut

As the build halls echo with the sound of industry, Silent Yachts is also preparing for a busy year of boat shows. The Cannes Yachting Festival in September will be a key showcase for Silent Yachts, featuring the world debuts of the first Silent 62 3-Deck Open (which will also be displayed at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024) and Silent 62 3-Deck Closed.

"We're expecting this boat to attract lots of serious attention at the Cannes show," continues Iarrera. "By fully glazing in the sides of the upper deck, this space becomes a luxurious addition to the interior accommodation. The far-sighted client behind this first example is taking advantage of the floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views to create a peerless master stateroom on the upper deck."

Silent Yachts shipyard - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts shipyard - photo © Silent Yachts

Work is also continuing on the build of the Silent 80. Representing a step up in terms of space and possibilities, the yacht shares a strong family resemblance with its smaller counterpart, and the principle of solar-electric propulsion is just as compelling. It is also available in the same three variants: retractable flybridge, open third deck and closed third deck.

"Our main focus has been on the 62s, but we expect to reveal the all-new Silent 80 at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2025," finishes Iarrera. "Two 80-footers are due for delivery by the end of 2025. Moreover, we are working on a new model that will fit between the 62 and 80 in our range. We plan to introduce it soon, with its world debut scheduled for 2026."

In order to successfully fulfil all orders, Silent Yachts plans to keep developing its shipyard in Fano. By the end of 2024, the company aims to increase its staff to 220 employees, and by mid-2025, that number will reach 270.

3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
3-Deck Silent 62 launch - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts shipyard - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts shipyard - photo © Silent Yachts

