Global, Asia-Pacific & Australian launches & premieres at Sydney International Boat Show

Sydney International Boat Show © SIBS

by Sydney International Boat Show 11 Jul 13:29 PDT

The 2024 Sydney International Boat Show, held from 1 to 4 August at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbour, will play host to a stunning line-up of global, Asia-Pacific and Australian launches and premieres.

The four-day Show will bring to life the Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC) and Cockle Bay Marina with more than 600 boats and a myriad of marine, boating and fishing products on display, alongside an array of entertainment and educational masterclasses. In addition to this, the internationally renowned Show will also have the honour of debuting a number of vessels and products to market.

Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) President, Adam Smith said the Show has become an influential and important platform for the marine industry, with many Asia-Pacific and international companies opting to use the Sydney International Boat Show as a platform to unveil new products and vessels.

"For more than half a century, the BIA and its partners have worked hard to enhance and strengthen the Show's reputation, locally and globally. We are delighted that the Show is now formally recognised as one of the standout boat shows in the world, where leading global marine businesses and companies choose to debut new products and vessels to the international market," Mr Smith said.

Here are a few of the launches and premieres taking place at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show:

Global

Flagship International will unveil the Schaefer V44, showcasing a flat, single-level cockpit complemented by two expansive hydraulic balconies transforming into a spectacular beach club.

This standout vessel combines practicality with innovation, featuring a versatile roof design and multiple power options including IPS, sterndrive or outboard engines. Designed for balance and comfort, it boasts a spacious cockpit with a multifunctional sun lounge and an innovative roof providing ample shade and weather protection. www.schaeferyachts.com.au/schaefer-v44

Asia-Pacific

E Marine Motor Yachts presents the Sabre Yachts' latest design, the Sabre 43SE. Since 2006, Sydney's E Marine has exclusively imported and represented Maine's renowned Sabre Yachts. The 43SE introduces a fresh design approach, featuring a spacious salon with generous seating, a half-up galley equipped with modern amenities, and a versatile hybrid lounge below deck. This model blends traditional Downeast heritage with contemporary innovation. www.emarine.com.au

Silver Yachts, renowned for luxury superyachts, will introduce their SILVERCAT series. Designed by Espen Øino, these customisable catamarans range from 22M to 39M, crafted from lightweight aluminium for durability and precision. Featuring Volvo IPS or shaft-driven propulsion, they promise efficiency and environmental responsibility. Silver Yachts' SILVERCAT series sets a new benchmark in contemporary yacht craftsmanship. silveryachts.com

The Nomad Mini, BLU3's latest offering merges the best features of its predecessors, Nemo and Nomad. This battery-powered tankless dive system strikes a balance between portability and performance, ideal for diving up to 15ft (approx 4.5 metres). Additionally, with the dive boost kit, users can extend their dive time. BLU3 provides an exclusive online training course tailored to their systems, ensuring users are well-prepared. Nomad Mini eliminates the need for heavy tanks and delivers convenience and efficiency for diving enthusiasts. www.diveblu3.com/product/nomad-mini

Eyachts, industry leaders in dayboats, will premiere two of the fastest-growing brands worldwide, Axopar and Pardo, redefining adventure and luxury on the water by offering enthusiasts a glimpse into the future of boating. Their debuts include: The Axopar 29 Sun Top which goes further than ever before to redefine adventure, comfort, and functionality. The Axopar 45 Range featuring the Sun Top and Cross Cabin. With smooth, clean surfaces and handsome hull lines, the 45-foot Axopar offers class-leading fuel economy and impressive speeds. The Axopar 45 Sun Top seamlessly blending open-air exploration with sheltered comfort. The Pardo 50, which epitomises Italian design and sophistication, offering expansive luxury ideal for entertaining or relaxation. www.eyachts.com.au

After the enormous success of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 349, selling over 1,000 boats worldwide, Jeanneau has announced its successor - the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350. Featuring Jeanneau's signature design innovations, clever details and enhanced technological performance, the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 is sure to bring you endless enjoyment. The Sun Odyssey 350 will be presented by local NSW dealer Performance Boating Sales. www.jeanneau.com

The Saffier SE 37 Lounge embodies Saffier Yachts' hallmark of luxury and performance within their acclaimed Sailing Elegance range. As the world's largest daysailer manufacturer, Saffier Yachts sets the standard for innovation and quality in sailboats. Carbon Yachts, the exclusive distributor for Saffier Yachts in Australia and New Zealand, proudly introduces this exceptional vessel. Designed for exhilarating sailing and comfort, the SE 37 Lounge features a spacious cockpit, sleek lines, and advanced sail handling systems for an unparalleled sailing experience. www.carbonyachts.com.au

Australia

The Candela C-8 presented by Carbon Yachts, is the world's leading electric hydrofoiling boat, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and sustainability. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Polestar battery, the C-8 offers a remarkable range of 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots and can achieve top speeds of 30 knots. The C-8's innovative hydrofoiling design significantly reduces water friction, ensuring an efficient and smooth ride. www.carbonyachts.com.au

Offshore Boat Sales is proud to unveil the Cutting Edge range of plate alloy boats, marking a significant leap forward in Australian trailer boat design. These boats integrate years of family boating expertise to meet customer demands effectively. They are engineered for sustainability and off-grid capability, featuring on-board battery storage, solar power, and water desalination systems, enabling access to remote locations. The boats boast advanced technology from Yamaha and Garmin, ensuring top-tier safety and performance with premium electronics and engine packages. www.cuttingedgemarine.com.au

Founded in 2023 in Newcastle, Fibre Boats leads the forefront of sustainable boating with the unveiling of the F5, Australia's pioneering Electric Hydrofoil. Engineered for maximum efficiency and sustainability, the F5 features twin torpedo pod engines driven by efficient direct-drive electric motors that lift the boat above water, reducing drag by 75%. Trailerable and measuring 5.5m in length, it boasts an estimated top speed of 35 knots (65km/h) and covers up to 76km on a single charge. This vessel offers a luxurious, zero-emission, zero-noise, and zero-vibration experience, redefining recreational and sustainable boating. www.fibreboats.com.au

Terrara Motor Yachts is proud to introduce the Terrara 39 to the Australian market. The Terrara 39 is the flagship of the Terrara range of Lobster style motor yachts. Developed in Turkey, the Terrara 39 is filled with modern technology whilst maintaining the classic Lobster boat style with a cruising speed of 20knots. www.terraramotoryachts.com.au.

The 2025 Super Air Nautique G23, presented by Nautique Central has undergone a complete redesign and is poised to redefine the pinnacle of wake boat performance. This edition boasts refreshed aesthetics and enhanced wakes and waves that surpass expectations. As the industry leader, the new G23 continues to be the preferred choice for wakeboarders and surfers of all levels. Exclusive features include the "Centennial Black Metal Flake" gelcoat, blending deep onyx black with medium gold flakes, marking a milestone in Nautique's 100 year legacy. www.nautiquecentral.com.au

TMG Yachts is set to unveil the largest showcase ever, featuring six exceptional boats, including their longest vessels displayed to date. Highlights include the premiere of the PRESTIGE M48, celebrated for its multi-award-winning design and exceptional elegance paired with functionality. Also making its debut is the innovative PRESTIGE X70, a yacht that transforms sea luxury with its expansive living space and custom features. Adding to the excitement is the premiere of the Lagoon SEVENTY 8, the flagship of Lagoon Catamarans, offering unparalleled volumes and luxurious design. Designed by VPLP, Patrick Le Quément, and Nauta Design, the SEVENTY 8 exemplifies timeless luxury. www.tmgyachts.com

The 2024 European Yacht of the Year! The first Bavaria C46 in Australia and an impressive addition to Bavaria Bavaria's C-Line of sailing yachts. The innovative new hull chines and V-bow which has been introduced in the latest C-Line models improves sailing characteristics while also adding interior volume into the bright and airy cabins. The C46 blends together comfort, quality, and performance in a stylish Cossutti designed yacht that sets the new benchmark in the 40-footer range. www.bavariayachts.com

The Tofinou 7.9 is an elegant and unique daysailer with a modern racing-inspired hull. Recently winning the 2024 Voile Magazine Sailboat of the Year for Innovation and Boldness thanks to its electric propulsion and smart portable battery system, the 7.9 is a step forward for sustainable yachting. The versatile 7.9 has a large open-plan cockpit similar to that of the larger 9.7, which allows for multiple crew when racing, or leisurely entertaining. With sail controls leading back to the cockpit, the 7.9 can also be easily sailed solo. The Tofinou DNA has been preserved in the 7.9 with its eye-catching, sleek design, this yacht won't go unnoticed! A comfortable cabin with amenities allows the crew to escape the weather or spend a night on board. www.ensignyachts.com.au

Malibu Boats Australia will unveil the new 2025 Response TXi Water-ski Towboat at the Sydney International Boat Show. The TXi features the refined T-Cut Diamond Hull for soft, flat wakes, blending luxury and functionality. Designed with input from skiers and Malibu's owner base, it offers top performance. Visitors can also explore the 2024 Wakesetter 23 LSV and 23 MXZ. The 23 LSV is the world's top-selling towboat, and the 23 MXZ boasts a spacious pickle-fork bow and customizable configurations. Join us at Stand 212 to see Malibu Boats' latest innovations. www.malibuboats.com.au

Presented by Baker Provan, PFM diesel fuel polishers utilise a combination of ultraviolet light and magnetism to effectively purify diesel and biodiesel fuel in tanks used by boats, yachts, ships, trucks, generators, and other diesel-powered machinery. These units address common issues such as water ingress and diesel bug contamination, prevalent in marine environments due to rain, seawater exposure, and condensation. By eliminating water and killing diesel bugs, PFM units prevent engine issues, enhance fuel economy, restore engine power, reduce wear on parts, lower maintenance costs, and decrease harmful emissions. They offer a cost-effective solution by maintaining fuel quality and extending the lifespan of engine components. www.bakerprovan.com.au/pfmblue

Upon its debut, the Jeanneau DB37 promises to make a lasting impression with its expansive layout. Enhanced by twin drop-down alfresco balconies, the cockpit area is an inviting space for summer relaxation. The vessel offers spacious walkways leading to a breathtaking bow sun lounge. Inside, the DB37 boasts a luxurious twin berth layout equipped with modern amenities and advanced technology. Powered by a robust engine configuration and an innovative Michael Peters-designed hull, it delivers exceptional performance, stability, and fuel efficiency. www.mwmarine.com.au.

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, are unveiling two new low-voltage electric outboards, the Avator 75e and 110e, to the Australian market at the Sydney International Boat Show. The 75e and 110e complete Mercury's 5-model lineup of low-voltage electric propulsion and bring Avator's innovative features and intuitive use to a higher power level. Mercury Marine will also be launching in Australia the 8hp and 9.9hp EFI Prokicker Outboards, featuring an advanced Mercury electronic fuel injection (EFI) system designed to provide boaters, fishing enthusiasts and pro anglers with easy starts and efficient performance. www.mercurymarine.com

Webbe Marine are bringing to the Sydney International Boat Show the Australian launches of the new Stabicraft 2350 Supercab and Stabicraft 2050 Treker. The 2350 Supercab is a 7m high performance, offshore machine equipped with more space and creature comforts than it's predecessor the 2400 Supercab. Whereas the 2050 Treker supersedes conventional design, boasting a sleek and modern silhouette that captivates with its sharp, crisp lines. Both models are a testament to Stabicraft Marine's dedication to pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Take a tour of these unique vessels on the Marina at the Show. webbemarine.com.au

OutdoorXcite will debut the award winning Sipaboard Electric SUP Allrounder Drive. The Allrounder Drive stands out due to its unique self-inflating mechanism, which simplifies the setup process for users. The integrated e-jet motor is a game-changer, providing an added boost to paddlers, making it easier to navigate through waters with minimal effort and making the board particularly popular amongst beginners and those seeking a more leisurely paddleboarding experience. Additionally, the Allrounder Drive e-SUP is equipped with advanced technological features such as GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity. sipaboards.com

Iron Boats introduces the IRON 827 Coupe, a fiberglass vessel engineered for all-weather versatility. This Swedish designed boat is perfect for safe, predictable, fast and comfortable travel in any maritime condition. The cabin seats up to five individuals with pilot seats in the front and a rear sofa. Ample storage accommodates water sports equipment and the convertible compartment facilitates overnight stays for added convenience. Featuring a bow thruster and patented rubber fender, docking is seamless in any scenario. Its lightweight build and 2.44m beam also facilitates effortless trailering to any destination. www.ironboats.com.au

Oceanco, the exclusive distributor of VIKO YACHTS in Australia and New Zealand, is thrilled to announce the premiere of the Viko S21 trailer sailor. The VIKO S21, with its exceptional build quality, attractive price point, and sleek design, is set to captivate the Australian and New Zealand markets. VIKO YACHTS, renowned in Europe for over 35 years, produces over 200 boats annually in their Polish factory. The VIKO S21, perfect for racing or weekend getaways, features a bowsprit, lifting bulb keel, and numerous extras. www.oceanco.com.au

Discover OnlyBoats.com.au, Australia's premier hub for boat enthusiasts and sellers. This cutting-edge online platform promises a seamless experience for dealers, ensuring effortless buying and selling of vessels. Emphasising affordability and visibility, the OnlyBoats team optimises listings to maximise exposure and sales potential. Engaging a thriving community of boating enthusiasts ensures widespread interest and swift transactions. Discover why OnlyBoats.com.au is the future of boat sales. OnlyBoats.com.au

Chaparral will debut their latest premium Osx outboard bowrider at the Show, on display with NSW dealer Blakes Marine. The 250 Osx is the smallest in the premium deep V outboard range which extends up to the brand-new twin engine 300 Osx. www.chaparralboats.com

Visitors can explore a variety of new vessels and products at the Sydney International Boat Show from 1 to 4 August. The Event will showcase a variety of trailerable vessels, cutting-edge technology, gear, and gadgets all located within the ICC Halls. Visitors can then enjoy the picturesque Darling Harbour foreshore, which will host an expanded Discover Sailing & Paddling Hub, and the purpose-built marina at Cockle Bay, presented by Walcon Marine, featuring close to 200 boats on display. For full location and stand details visit the Show directory HERE.

Tickets start from AUD$25 for an early bird general admission ticket, available to purchase until 17 July 2024. Children under 16 years of age are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Early bird ticket purchasers will also go into the draw to win AUD$10,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with an exhibitor at the Show. Standard general admission tickets are available from $29.50 from 18 July 2024 to 4 August 2024. For more information on the launches and premieres at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show visit: sydneyboatshow.com.au.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) with delivery partner Mulpha Events and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners Century Batteries, GMSV and Walcon Marine.