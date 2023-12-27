Unseen footage showcases the stunning Arksen 65, enabling self-sufficient, worldwide exploration

by Arksen 16 Jul 10:05 PDT

Arksen, the pioneering outdoor lifestyle brand, has revealed new information on the highly anticipated Arksen 65. This robust new vessel is set to join the class-leading Explorer Series, with a limited number of build slots available this year.

Crafted with aluminium containing 70% recycled content, the Arksen 65 stands as an exemplary choice for couples, families, or small groups seeking eco-conscious, self-sustaining cruising experiences.

With an impressive cruising range exceeding 3700 nautical miles and the capacity for transatlantic or Pacific voyages, the Arksen 65 redefines global exploration within its class. As well as the capability to travel anywhere that her larger sister ships can, with the limited fixed air draft, the Arksen 65 can also explore many of the world's beautiful inland waterways including the stunning European scenery and the Great Waterway Loop in the US.

The Arksen 65 seamlessly blends a combination of purposeful exterior styling and stunning interiors, with robust construction and huge capability. The latest addition to the Explorer Series features the immediately recognisable rugged finishings that Arksen is known for, extensive wrap-around glazing for exceptional 360-degree vision, and a raw aluminium aesthetic. The exterior design has been meticulously crafted by Humphreys Yacht Design.

Design Unlimited perfected the vessel's interior, striking a harmonious balance between comfort and functionality, alongside offering a range of natural fibre and recycled materials, with colour palettes selected to create an ideal home away from home on the water.

Interior highlights include:

Open-plan saloon with large wrap-around windows

Optimal flow between spaces - perfect for mariners on watch

Generous master cabin

Aft cabin, island berth or twin convertible available

Optional alternative arrangement for the second forward cabin: 1. Owner study

2. Storage

3. Additional cabin

4. Galley

Following thousands of hours of R&D and engineering work, the highly anticipated model follows the Arksen 85 which was recently delivered, exceeding expectations on trials in terms of speed and fuel consumption, comfortably handling a range of sea states.

As standard within the Explorer Series, the Arksen 65 is fully capable of high-latitude cruising. Owners can confidently cross oceans and explore remote areas with the 65's extensively developed hull, designed by experts from Humphreys Yacht Design. Less reliant on shore-side infrastructure, the Arksen 65, with its class-leading low displacement/length ratio hull and powering package, requires minimal shore-side infrastructure and offers an optional hybrid power upgrade.

The innovative design of the vessel ensures comfort for all, the hull shape naturally dampens pitching motions, and a variety of options are available for roll-stabilisation systems, reducing any motion felt onboard.

The Arksen 65 also offers several external options, from an open or glazed exterior raised helm position and painted hull, to a choice of alternative timber decks. The aft deck benefits from an organised entertaining space, complete with a BBQ kitchen unit, an aft-facing sofa and seat infill to allow up to eight guests to sit comfortably around the double-leaf table. Tenders up to 3.4m can be stowed on or above the bathing platform.

Jasper Smith, founder and CEO of Arksen commented: "The Arksen 65 is at the cutting edge of innovation in this sector, it takes all of the core ingredients and capability of the larger boats in the Arksen range, like the 85, and brings it down into a more manageable envelope. From my perspective, it is the ultimate explorer boat for my family and I to enjoy where we can control our environment and pretty much go wherever we want.

I am incredibly proud of the work the engineering team at Arksen have put into refining the design along with our partners. I can't wait to see the Arksen 65 in build and off on her adventures."

The Arksen 65 offers two propulsion options: a Parallel Hybrid variant for those who want to cruise silently into quiet anchorages or environmentally sensitive areas, with an optional solar array upgrade. Alternatively, owners can opt for a twin 160hp John Deere diesel engine configuration for their vessel.

With an 18-month build time, you could have your Arksen 65 on the water by the end of 2025, contact .