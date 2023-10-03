The new Custom Line Navetta 38: A masterpiece of elegance and design

by Custom Line 25 Jul 03:45 PDT

A unique living experience with huge exterior spaces and light-filled, airy interiors that fully embrace the sea.

Launched in late January, Custom Line Navetta 38 (hull 001) is the new made-to-measure yacht in the brand's Navetta line. With new exterior and interior design and the highest standards of cruising pleasure, the yacht is a work of naval art that combines innovative engineering with typically Italian style and sophistication.

Custom Line Navetta 38 is a displacement made-to-measure yacht with a length of 38.76 m, a beam of 8.00 m and a gross tonnage of 299 GT. The result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

With exterior styling once again by architect Filippo Salvetti and interior design by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the new Custom Line Navetta 38 expresses the values of quality, generous volumes and absolute comfort that have been part of the brand's bespoke DNA from the outset.

The project team, which also includes the Custom Line Atelier, plays a strategic role in implementing the customer's vision, working with them right through to the delivery of the yacht.

Extraordinary combinations of elegance and aesthetics, of liveability and direct contact with the sea, together with a fluid continuity between interiors and exteriors, elevate Custom Line Navetta 38 into a new dimension of navigation.

The exteriors stand out for their timelessly classic design language that features simple, harmonious lines expressing understated, refined luxury. Blending seafaring tradition with sophistication, Custom Line Navetta 38 combines form and function in every detail.

Lines and forms are essential and clean, with a sculptural treatment of surfaces that adds personality, strength and a contemporary flavour, though without undermining the yacht's elegance and harmonious style.

The layout of Custom Line Navetta 38 extends across three decks characterised by comfort and extremely convivial spaces, with almost 465 square metres of total surface area. The yacht accommodates 12 guests, including two pullman beds, in 5 cabins: a master suite on the main deck and 4 guest cabins on the lower deck.

The interior design process on Custom Line Navetta 38 focused on maximum use of space through optimum control of all the volumes and functional exploitation of the entire available surface area.

The outstanding use of glass ensures light-filled, airy interiors that maximise the natural light, particularly in the main salon and in the salon on the upper deck, with floor-to-ceiling windows that can be fully opened, creating seamless continuity between external and internal spaces and a pleasing feeling of harmony with the marine environment.

The chromatic leitmotiv of the entire interior design project is the use of a wide range of neutral colours such as beige and ivory, enriched with natural, unfinished materials such as teak, oak and leather, but also linen and parchment.

Raffia is used widely as is ivory wallpaper by Philippe Jeffries, both tactile materials that stand out for their refined workmanship and detailing, while maintaining an extremely understated colour palette.

One of the distinctive features of the design is the three-dimensional oak ceiling, which has a hollowed-out, ribbed structure that adds a touch of sophisticated originality. This original solution captures the essence of the hull and is in perfect harmony with the oak or teak floors, set off by contrasting inserts such as the dark pencil strip used throughout the boat on the walls, which feature floor-to-ceiling windows that amplify the natural light in the settings.

The transition of materials between ceilings, walls and floors is echoed in the finishing of the rounded oak doors, a signature detail in this new project. The same technique is also used for the yacht's glazing and the inner shell. The details help create a uniquely soft atmosphere in a light-filled space, infusing the settings with warmth and lightness.

Every customer is delighted with this aesthetic and design result, made possible by the collaboration with ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who have revisited the stylistic features of maritime tradition - from the concept to the colour palette - through a contemporary lens.

Main Deck

The main deck is characterised by total integration between the interior and exterior spaces, as well as by clear separation between guest areas and crew workspaces to ensure complete privacy for the owner.

The beach club is a distinctive feature on board Custom Line Navetta 38 and can extended on both sides when at anchor.

The beach club and main deck cockpit cover over 70 square metres. The cockpit is totally open towards the beach club and furnished with versatile, modular, freestanding units, creating a more extensive, generous and multi-functional area, in an exclusive design by ACPV ARCHITECTS for this yacht. A further accent on the concept of continuity and openness between boat and open sea is the all-glass construction of the parapets in the main deck cockpit.

The generous beach club is a very versatile, welcoming space, with a large incorporated, sea-facing sofa that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

In this way, the water's edge terrace with direct access to the sea becomes an exclusive area for special moments. Two gunwales open out to take full advantage of the space. The beach club's rational and functional layout makes it extremely practical and easy to use.

A sliding full-height glass door leads to the living area on the main deck, a formal setting with flowing lines that features a range of materials and custom-made freestanding furniture, from oak and natural leather to shades of ivory and the oak parquet flooring, embodying Custom Line's signature concepts of elegance and design to perfection.

Huge spaces, ceiling heights over 2 metres, and two full-height windows that open in the hull sides convey a feeling of fluidity and amplify the volumes, establishing intense, direct contact with the sea.

The 42-square-metre salon on the main deck, with living and dining areas, has a timelessly elegant style and custom-made furniture designed by Antonio Citterio. Here, the simple lines of the furnishings and the layout create an informal, refined mood that skilfully combines naval tradition with innovative functionality. The flowing interior lines interact with the original shape of the B&B Italia Maxalto sofa designed by Antonio Citterio, adding movement and blending perfectly into the setting. Opposite the sofa, a beautiful B&B Italia Maxalto leather pouf designed by Antonio Citterio can also be used as a coffee table, and the main salon can be transformed into a screening room with a latest-generation TV that drops down from the ceiling and is controlled from the home automation audio and video system's iPad interface.

On this first Custom Line Navetta 38, the formal dining area contains a table and armchairs of the B&B Italia Maxaldo designed by Antonio Citterio seating up to twelve guests.

The suspended furnishings are light and have rich detailing such as the parchment covering, chosen to accentuate the fluidity of the natural light and the transparency of the interior space. In the heart of the salon, two central units open towards the bow, featuring cabinets with sliding mirrored doors. These storage spaces are designed to contain some of the tableware, such as glasses, plates or tea and coffee services. The same layout is replicated aft, with two more cabinets fitted with sliding mirrored doors, also designed to contain tableware. Elegant and functional, such high-quality craftsmanship isn't only a question of practicality, but also adds to the aesthetic dimension of the spaces.

Continuing along the deck, the central lobby features stitched leather on the walls and a oak staircase with a stitched leather handrail, that connects the main deck to the lower and upper decks.

Amidships, the exclusive owner's suite is a generous 40-square-metre space designed to offer the owner an oasis of privacy in which to spend time relaxing and having fun, with an ever-present sea view.

On entering the owner's apartment, there are two walk-in wardrobes on the left plus a central bookcase, with a woven leather frame, wooden shelves and a design that echoes the mood of the cabin. The standout features on the starboard side are a large chaise longue with two freestanding wooden tables and a desk with an elegant leather top, while a beautiful vanity desk, also with a leather top, elegantly furnishes the sea-view port side.

The central bed dominates the setting, with its curved lines and modern design featuring an eye-catching leather-weave headboard. There was a special focus on tactile materials, while maintaining a natural and harmonious background of colours and finishes.

The bathroom is split into two parts, one for each of the cabin's two occupants, with a shower connecting them that can also be used as a steam room. Oak is used here for continuity, the only exception being the central shower, which is clad in Pietra d'Orcia stone like the bathroom's other walls. Lastly, the mirrors have leather-covered frames, completing the mood of refined elegance.

On the port side of the deck are the pantry and the fully equipped Ernestomeda kitchen, as well as the staircase down to the crew area on the lower deck. The passenger flows are carefully arranged so that crew don't have to enter the guest area, ensuring maximum privacy.

Lower Deck

The lower deck has four guest cabins - three VIP and one guest cabins - all with their own set up and private bathroom. The key design feature here is the oak staircase with leather-clad handrail that leads down to the lower deck and features sophisticated detailing and prestige finishes. Both the stairway lobby and the cabins feature leather stitching details that reprise the project's dominant theme, that of "luggage and travel", evoking old-fashioned suitcases and the idea of being continually on the move.

The guest cabins have appealing wall coverings in natural materials like raffia, and ribbed oak on the ceilings and floors, following the outline of the hull. These cabins are symmetrical on the longitudinal axis of the Navetta and they are furnished with double and twin beds. Their bathrooms are finished with Crema d'Orcia stone, which has pale, neutral nuances and a sandy touch to keep the tones warm and give a soft look to the other coordinated materials.

The crew quarters in the bow have three double crew cabins with bathrooms, comfortably accommodating a staff of six.

Astern, in addition to the engine room, the main garage can contain a 5.65 m Williams diesel jet tender and other water toys. A very simple and practical system is installed here to launch and haul up the tender, with a stern platform that can be lowered towards the water and a portion of the stern door with a traditional opening mechanism.

Upper Deck

The upper deck, measuring over 90 square metres, is made up of a spacious outdoor lounge and a panoramic indoor salon that can be fully opened on three sides, with interconnections between the two for a genuine indoor-outdoor experience.

The feeling of fluidity between the two spaces is the result of the floor-to-ceiling windows around the central salon, which open completely and provide natural lighting, panoramic views and direct contact with the marine environment.

Aft there's a cockpit containing a custom modular couch with coffee tables, this too an exclusive design by ACPV ARCHITECTS, and a cosy dining area that can seat up to 10 people around the large table.

The sky lounge is a wide-open panoramic salon, featuring light and contact with the water thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing that can be opened on three sides. The salon also has a leather armchair and coffee table, both freestanding and designed by B&B Italia Maxalto. Moving forward from the central salon, on the right there's a day bathroom and on the left a sliding mirror door leading to the pantry area, which can also be accessed from the other decks via a stairway reserved exclusively for the crew. Forward of these areas is the helm station, with access to the captain's personal cabin with private bathroom.

The wide lateral walkways, reserved for the owner and guests, lead directly to the bow, where a Sunset Lounge offers a calm space that can be configured to meet the owner's needs, with comfortable seating and a solarium with sun pads, all custom-designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS, for enjoying the sun and sea in absolute privacy. A garage located forward can accommodate a 2.85-metre Williams tender or a jet ski and two water toys, or alternatively be used simply as a storage area.

Sundeck

With a total surface area of 65 square metres and a length of 15 metres, the sundeck is split into four virtual outdoor areas that merge into each other to offer a unique 360-degree view and connect with the water.

This is the ultimate space for socialising and relaxing, completed by a spectacular teak-clad Jacuzzi aft with a sea view and sun loungers, followed by the extensive lounge and barbecue area. There is also a centrally positioned bar zone - furnished with large sofas designed to adapt to different social occasions and covered by a painted hard top - and a sun lounge forward, all custom-made and designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS.

A further accent on the concept of continuity and openness between boat and open sea is the all-glass construction of the parapets in the forward part of the sundeck.

Propulsion and Technology

Ideal for covering long distances with reduced fuel consumption and to enjoy category-beating performance, Custom Line Navetta 38 is fitted with two MAN units rated 1,400 hp. They drive the yacht to a top speed of 15 knots, with a range of about 2,800 nautical miles at an economy cruising speed of 10 knots.

The yacht is SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) ready and installing the system brings a 70% reduction in NOx emissions (IMO3 compatible), in line with Ferretti Group's design vision, with its strong focus on respecting the environment and on sustainable development. The generously sized engine room features excellent ergonomics and ensures good access to the engines and on-board systems.

Custom Line Navetta 38 features mega yacht technology of the very highest quality, involving the integration of new components and on-board systems, including Fratelli Canalicchio stern mechanical movement systems, Naiad stabilizer fins plus Seakeeper systems (2 NG18 and 1 NG9) for maximum on-board comfort both when cruising and at anchor, and high-efficiency air conditioning systems. There was also a special focus on the design and technical architecture of the audio-video system, which integrates latest generation equipment into the yacht's elegant interiors. The Bang&Olufsen BEOSOUND THEATRE audio system adds sophistication and elegance, featuring a ribbed wood design that subtly echoes the ceilings. The loudspeakers are positioned on the furniture in both the main salon and on the sky lounge.

The wheelhouse on the upper deck is a full-custom design featuring high standards of ergonomics, functionality and technological innovation, which also ensure outstanding technical visibility. The large helm station also features integrated management of the propulsion systems, navigation functions and on-board monitoring, with an easy-to-use advanced interface developed with Team Italia consisting of a 44-inch front display, two 27-inch side monitors, two more 24-inch touch monitors and two innovative multi-keyboards, also by Team Italia, which combine jogger, trackball and virtual keyboard functions, both equipped with a 7-inch touch monitor, bringing the total number of displays to seven.

Lastly, the helm station glazing all has IR filtering that reduces infrared rays by up to 65%.