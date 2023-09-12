New Garmin Spectra simplifies LED lighting control on boats

Garmin Spectra for LED lighting control © Garmin Garmin Spectra for LED lighting control © Garmin

by Garmin 30 Jul 13:54 PDT

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognised marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the Garmin Spectra™ LED control module—a compact lighting controller that makes it easy to control onboard LED lights from a compatible Garmin chartplotter or the ActiveCaptain® app on a compatible smartphone.

From bow to stern and everything in between, Garmin Spectra lets boaters control LED illumination for JL Audio and Fusion® marine speakers, subwoofers and wake tower speakers, along with strip, courtesy, underwater, cup holder lights and more. When paired with a Fusion Apollo™ marine stereo, users can also control scene selection and LED effects directly from the stereo. For premium onboard entertainment, see the beat by utilising the audio sync feature to sync the LED lights to the music track.

Simple to setup and install via the NMEA 2000® network, the new control module seamlessly integrates with existing lights on the boat, and because of its compact design, can be installed in tight spaces. Available with one or three outputs (< 2 amps per output), it offers a unique scalable design so boaters can add more lights and grow their system after the initial setup.

Available now, Garmin Spectra has a suggested retail price of £219.99 for the three-output model (LC302) and £129.99 for the single-output model (LC102). It's compatible with current Garmin chartplotters, including the GPSMAP® 9000, GPSMAP 8400/8600 and GPSMAP x3 series, along with the ECHOMAP™ Ultra 2 and ECHOMAP UHD2 series. Compatible stereos include the Fusion Apollo RA770, RA670 and WB675; and compatible speakers and subwoofers include the Fusion Signature Series 3i and XS series, along with the JL Audio M6 and M3 series.

