Iguana Bow Rider photoshoot

by Iguana Yachts 7 Sep 07:43 PDT

We are thrilled to unveil the results of our latest photoshoot featuring the brand-new Iguana Bow Rider. Blessed with perfect weather, the photos have turned out beautifully.

Explore the stunning images below.

A new stylish design

The Iguana Bow Rider is a unique model of our range. Not only for its amphibious capability but also it is made for social and comfort. We combine performance and design with French know-how into this 10 m boat.

Is it not a luxury to have your boat ready to go just like your car? Take your Iguana and go explore new places.

The Iguana Bow Rider promises to deliver unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

Social and comfortable

With spacious seats at the front and rear, the Iguana Bow Rider is the ideal vehicle for family getaways. The perfect vessel to maintain social connections around a unique moment while feeling well-settled.

Portected and dry

With its large and protective windshield and its hardtop, the Iguana Bow rider takes you wherever you want. Be protected from both the sun or the water sprays and enjoy every trips on the sea.

Beautiful design

The Iguana Bow Rider features a unique design in our range. A combination of performance with a window opening to the world. This is made possible by a full-beam windshield with an open door. This is the first time the bow rider is associated with an amphibious aspect.