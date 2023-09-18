Axopar marks a decade of innovation with AX/E launch: setting course for future of electric boating

AX/E 22 T-Top © Axopar Boats AX/E 22 T-Top © Axopar Boats

by Axopar 12 Sep 08:29 PDT

Key highlights:

Axopar launches an exclusive new brand AX/E and within this brand two fully electric boat models, grounded in Axopar's decade-long legacy as the world's leading adventure boat brand, known for innovation, superior drivability, and seaworthiness.

The AX/E 22 and AX/E 25 models combine Axopar's proven modular design with innovative electric propulsion, offering superior performance, with top speeds of 36 knots for the AX/E 22 and +50 knots for the AX/E 25. Fast charging technology ensures minimal downtime between adventures.

The boats exude exclusivity and elegance, with meticulous finishing that highlights impeccable craftsmanship. Premium materials like teak, powder-painted profiles, and exclusive upholstery finishing create a refined, timeless look. Thoughtfully chosen colour palettes of soft neutrals like ivory and earthy beige tones enhance their sleek design, while modular features offer personalized configurations, blending luxury with functionality. Each element reflects a commitment to sophistication, making the boats both stylish and versatile masterpieces without compromising Axopar's functionality, performance, and drivability.

AX/E 25 Prototype won the 2023 Gussies Award in the "Production Electric Boats: Up to 8m / 26ft" category, saying it is "one of the rare electric boats that you can take outside of sheltered waters due to its hull design, drivability, and impressive hull efficiency enabling higher speed and extended range with less engine power".

AX/E offers full electric propulsion for 22ft and 25ft models without any compromise to the values, performance, or features that define Axopar.

AX/E expands Axopar's celebrated boating lineup, complementing existing internal combustion engine models, while pushing the boundaries of zero-emission electric boating with industry-leading performance.

Developed in close partnership with Evoy, the Norwegian manufacturer of fully electric marine motor systems, AX/E showcases the power of combining the latest in electric propulsion technology with Axopar's renowned hull design and seaworthiness disrupting the marine industry with a range that offers peak driving efficiency.

Introducing AX/E: Axopar's bold step into electric adventure boating

As the global leader in adventure boating, Axopar has built a legacy over the past decade that has redefined how people explore the water. This year, Axopar is celebrating ten years of innovation with the launch of AX/E, its groundbreaking new electric sub-brand.

Axopar, the creator and developer of the adventure boat category, has become synonymous with seaworthiness, versatility, and high performance. With over 6,000 boats sold worldwide in only ten years, Axopar is one of the fastest growing boat companies to date and has set the standard for boats globally, bringing boating to a new generation of adventurers across more than 50 countries.

Now, with the unveiling of AX/E, Axopar is raising the bar for electric boating by introducing the first fully electric, series-production adventure boats—the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25. These exclusive models bring together the renowned modularity, performance, and drivability of Axopar with cutting-edge electric propulsion, delivering emission-free boating without compromise. AX/E takes electric boating beyond sheltered waters, making seaworthy, high-performance electric boats a reality in an elegant way.

Debuting at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25 represent a new chapter in Axopar boating, designed to electrify adventure while building on Axopar's proven history of engineering excellence and global success. The AX/E 22 with a 120+ horsepower motor delivers a top speed of 36 knots and a range of +50 nautical miles at slow speeds, while the AX/E 25 with a 300+ horsepower motor reaches +50 knots and a range of up to 60 nautical miles at slow speeds, all powered by advanced electric propulsion systems by EVOY.

"Ten years ago, when we launched Axopar, our vision was to revolutionize the market with something genuinely unique," says Jan-Erik Viitala, Head of Innovation and Founding Partner of Axopar. "With AX/E, we're advancing that mission by offering a new, sustainable way to experience the water, without compromise. AX/E goes beyond electric propulsion; it's about creating lasting memories and setting the course for the future of electric boating. Thanks to our collaboration with Evoy, we've elevated this vision, seamlessly merging high-performance with sustainability to deliver the best of both worlds."

Axopar's innovations continue with electric power

The launch of AX/E is a direct continuation of Axopar's commitment to pushing boundaries in both innovation and sustainability. The new sub-brand marks a significant milestone in electric boating, offering the opportunity to explore the waters with zero emissions while delivering the seamless performance, reliability, and seaworthiness synonymous with Axopar.

Through Axopar's long-term partnership with EVOY, one of the world's leading companies in high-output electric propulsion systems, the AX/E models represent a unique collaboration that brings together the absolute best in marine innovation.

Jan-Erik Viitala, Founding Partner, Axopar Boats, says: "Throughout this journey, Evoy has proven to be an ideal partner for Axopar. Together with Evoy, our mission is to inspire and drive a broader movement towards electric boating, encouraging other manufacturers to embrace electric propulsion and scale it into full serial production. We believe that electrification will evolve progressively, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation."

EVOY'S advanced electric power solutions seamlessly complement Axopar's award-winning designs, creating a boating experience that pushes the boundaries of what's possible — offering unparalleled torque, whisper-quiet operation, and zero emissions.

"Our collaboration with Axopar on the AX/E line brings our vision of 'irresistible boating' to life—delivering an electric experience so thrilling that heading back out on the water becomes a must," says Leif Stavøstrand, CEO of Evoy. "Axopar, the innovators of adventure boating, have set the standard in this segment. Together, we're showing that electric boating can provide the performance, excitement, and sustainability adventure boaters demand. The AX/E series represents a new era where performance and sustainability go hand in hand."

The upcoming AX/E 25, recognized with the 2023 Gussies Award in the "Production Electric Boats: Up to 8m / 26ft" category, stands out for its unique ability to maintain a comfortable, dry ride in challenging conditions, even at speeds between 20-25 knots. AX/E 25 is an all-weather electrical motorboat capable of doing 25 nm with speed of 25 knots. This was made possible by Axopar's innovative hull design, which efficiently balances stability and performance, making it one of the rare electric boats that can confidently venture beyond sheltered waters. With an impressive top speed of +50 knots and a range of up to 60 nautical miles at slow speeds, the AX/E 25 combines thrill and efficiency, ensuring every journey is exhilarating and responsible.

AX/E - electrifying adventure with purpose and vision

AX/E builds on Axopar's established legacy by taking its renowned modular design, adventure-driven ethos, and innovative thinking to new heights of sustainable performance. As the brand continues to evolve, AX/E represents a bold, forward-looking vision for the future of boating—where electric propulsion seamlessly combines with the rugged reliability and exhilarating exploration that Axopar is known for.

Axopar's signature approach to modularity, performance, and design innovation is fully realized in the new AX/E models. This sub-brand isn't just a pivot to electric; AX/E represents a vision for the future of boating, powered by the same principles that have driven Axopar's success for the past decade. The models within the AX/E range have been meticulously crafted to deliver high performance, sustainability, and uncompromising adventure.

"AX/E is the result of years of development and collaboration with the world's leading technology and innovation partners. We wanted to create something that is truly electrifying, with boats that excite and inspire, but also protect the environments we explore. AX/E reflects Axopar's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the water." says Jarkko Jämsén, Axopar's head designer, the creative force behind the brand's exceptional hull design and functional features, which make these vessels truly stand out.

World debut of AX/E models: electric power with a purpose

At the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25up close. These models blend electric propulsion with Axopar's renowned modular design and attention to detail, providing boaters with the flexibility, performance, and comfort they demand.

AX/E 22: Designed for coastal cruising and day trips, this model offers 36 knots of exhilarating speed and a range of +50 nautical miles. Powered by the Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp motor, the AX/E 22 offers an unmatched balance of style and sustainability with its sleek Mediterranean-inspired design and premium eco-friendly materials. The boat's modularity ensures adaptability for every adventure while delivering a clean, silent, and high-performing ride. AX/E 25: Built for extended adventures and open-sea exploration, the AX/E 25 can reach speeds of +50+ knot with a range of 60 nautical miles at slow speeds. Featuring advanced technology like the E-Brain™ Management System, and powered by the Evoy Outboard Storm 300+ hp motor, it sets a new standard for luxury and performance in electric boating. Fast-charging capabilities ensure boaters spend more time exploring.

AX/E 22 - electrify your adventure

The AX/E 22 is crafted for coastal explorers who seek the thrill of the water while embracing a more environmentally conscious approach. With its electrifying performance and adaptable modular design, this boat elevates the adventure experience, offering a responsible and exciting way to explore the open water.

Performance

The AX/E 22 is powered by the Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp motor, delivering 90 kW of continuous power and 137 kW of peak power. This electric motor allows the boat to reach speeds of up to 36 knots and offers a range of +50 nautical miles on a single charge—ideal for day trips along the coast.

Battery and charging

Battery Capacity: 63 kWh

Charging Time: Full charge in under 1 hour with DC fast charging

Range: Up to +50 nautical miles at moderate cruising speeds

Efficiency: Optimized for both high-speed performance and slower cruising for extended range

Axopar offers the Kempower Movable Charger as an optional addition to AX/E boats for those who prefer exceptional convenience. This Plug & Play solution is ready to use within minutes—simply plug it into the mains. It's also easy to disconnect and relocate. The charger requires either 32 amps for up to 20 kW output or 63 amps for up to 40 kW output (AX/E22 comes with a 6 kW onboard AC charger and AX/E25 comes with a 22 kW onboard AC charger).

Design

The Mediterranean-inspired modular layout of the AX/E 22 is highly adaptable, making it perfect for both relaxing escapes and active outings. With its recycled marine plastics and eco-friendly materials, the boat embodies luxury while providing comfort and versatility on the water. The modularity allows for flexible seating arrangements, ample storage space, and the ability to tailor the boat to your specific needs—whether you're cruising solo or entertaining guests.

Technology

Equipped with the innovative E-Brain™ Management System, the AX/E 22 offers real-time data on battery health, range, and motor performance. The system's over-the-air updates ensure that the boat stays on the forefront of technology, continually improving its functionality without the need for hardware changes.

Top Speed: 36 knots

Range: +50 nautical miles (cruise speed 17 nm at 25 kn and slow speeds +50 nm)

Battery Capacity: 63 kWh

Charging: Full charge in under 1 hour (DC fast charging)

Materials: Sustainable and recycled marine plastics

Technology: E-Brain™ Management System with over-the-air updates

Adaptability: Modular design for customizable layouts

AX/E 25 - leading the charge in performance

The AX/E 25 is built for those who seek thrills beyond the horizon. This model brings together high-performance engineering with a commitment to sustainability, offering +50 knots of top speed and a range of 60 nautical miles. It's designed for adventure boaters who crave speed, performance, and zero emissions without compromise.

Performance

The AX/E 25 is powered by the Evoy Outboard Storm 300+ hp motor, providing 225 kW of continuous power and 450 kW of peak power, making it capable of reaching speeds over +50 knots. Whether you're exploring nearshore or venturing out into the open sea, this boat delivers impressive range and acceleration, allowing you to push the limits of your adventure.

Battery and charging

Battery Capacity: 126 kWh

Charging Time: Reaches 10% to 80% charge in 45 minutes with supercharging technology.

Range: Up to 60 nautical miles at slower cruising speeds

Efficiency: Optimized for long-distance exploration with a balance of performance and energy conservation

Design

The AX/E 25 Mediterrana Edition offers a luxurious, modular design that adapts seamlessly to any adventure, whether you're hosting friends for a sunset cruise or embarking on a longer journey. Premium materials, such as solid wood accents and soft-touch upholstery, create a sophisticated environment, while the boat's modularity ensures that it is always ready for whatever the day holds.

Technology

The E-Brain™ Management System in the AX/E 25 offers real-time monitoring of battery health, trip data, and range, ensuring that you are always in control of your journey. Like the AX/E 22", this model also benefits from over-the-air updates, which keep the system constantly evolving and improving over time.

Top Speed: +50 knots

Range: 60 nautical miles (25nm at 25 kn and slow speeds +60)

Battery Capacity: 126 kWh

Charging: 80% charge in 45minutes (supercharging)

Materials: Premium and sustainable materials

Technology: E-Brain™ Management System with over-the-air updates

Modularity: Customizable layout for comfort and adaptability

Why go electric with AX/E?

AX/E offers more than just a commitment to sustainability; it provides boaters with a deeper connection to the water. The whisper-quiet operation, instant torque, and seamless power delivered by its electric motors offer a new way to experience boating—one that is silent, powerful, efficient, and environmentally conscious. Fast charging technology and real-time monitoring systems ensure that AX/E models are as reliable as they are innovative and stay on the cutting edge of innovation, with over-the-air updates continually enhancing performance with every journey.

A decade of innovation recognised

As Axopar celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the brand has already been recognized with the 2023 Gussie Award for Excellence in Electric Boat Design for AX/E. This prestigious award highlights AX/E's role as a leader in the electric boating segment, with its combination of cutting-edge technology, performance, and sustainability setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"AX/E represents the future of boating," says Jan-Erik Viitala, "and we're proud to have received this recognition for our commitment to creating a more sustainable, exciting way to experience the water without any compromise on the driveability and seaworthiness modern, avid boaters demand."

A legacy of innovation

Axopar has always been at the forefront of the boating industry, creating the "adventure boating" genre and earning accolades globally. AX/E builds on that legacy, bringing the spirit of adventure into the electric era. The AX/E 22 and AX/E 25 are set to take their place among Axopar's award-winning boats, continuing the tradition of pushing the limits of design, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Jan-Erik Viitala shares his thoughts on this bold new direction: "From the start, Axopar has been driven by innovation and a spirit of adventure. With AX/E, we're showing that excitement and sustainability can go hand in hand, that electric propulsion can deliver powerful performance, and that the future of boating holds even more thrilling possibilities."

Sales

The initial sales introduction of the AX/E range of boats will be primarily within Europe, and in locations where there is proper infrastructure for electric boats, and where we can also ensure support from Evoy's customer service.

In case you are interested and located in another country, please reach out to your local Axopar dealer for further discussions on how you could get your hands on one.

Starting prices for the AX/E boat models

AX/E 22 Spyder 129 000 EUR + VAT

AX/E 22 T-Top 133 500 EUR + VAT

AX/E 25 Cross Top 234 000 + VAT

AX/E 25 Cross Bow 229 00 + VAT

