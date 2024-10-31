Absolute Navetta 62: the new vibe of absolute luxury

by Absolute Yachts 31 Oct 02:47 PDT

The Navetta 62 is a stunning yacht that embodies the innovative spirit and contemporary elegance of Absolute Yachts.

Aptly dubbed "The Absolute Vibe," this remarkable vessel seamlessly combines cutting-edge design with functional luxury, ensuring a yachting experience like no other. With its sophisticated features and unparalleled craftsmanship, the Navetta 62 redefines the art of luxury on the water.

This yacht retains the distinctive qualities that define Absolute's proven formula for success—optimized internal spaces, effortless accessibility, generous headroom, and ample storage. Its design has been transformed with an array of user-friendly features. Notably, atmospheric ambient lighting illuminates both above and below the waterline, elevating the yacht's architecture and creating an enchanting atmosphere on board.

The cockpit terrace serves as a central feature of the overall design, enhanced for optimal livability with an electrically-operated awning that skillfully balances light and shade. This allows guests to bask in the sun while ensuring complete privacy when moored at a marina. The cockpit exemplifies Absolute's signature versatility, featuring modular furnishings that can be effortlessly rearranged for any occasion. Among its highlights is a wet bar that seamlessly incorporates a helm station. Steps lead down to the stern bathing platform, while sophisticated concealed lighting guides guests along the lateral walkways to the reimagined bow sundeck. Here, the sunbed is thoughtfully designed to extend beyond its base, creating a striking cantilevered effect that is beautifully accentuated by subtle ambient illumination.

On the flybridge, the Navetta 62 emphasizes effortless comfort. With a step-free teak floor and versatile modular furnishings, this space invites relaxation. Guests can choose between sun or shade, thanks to an innovative awning system with removable poles, while a full range of hospitality options—including an L-shaped settee, barbecue, fridge, and ice makers—ensures every moment is catered to. The generous hardtop, with either an opening section or optional photovoltaic panels, adds to the yacht's eco-friendly credentials. A new helm station, located forward on the starboard side, offers ergonomic design with flat-look instrumentation, enhancing both functionality and style. Dimensional lighting and recessed LEDs further elevate the flybridge ambiance, perfect for evening gatherings under the stars.

Inside, the Navetta 62 continues to merge opulence with the allure of the sea. The salon, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, offers panoramic views that bring the outside in. This space is designed for both leisure and entertaining, featuring a six-person table with an electrically adjustable top, a suspended-effect sofa, and cutting-edge lighting throughout. The sleek cabinetry opposite the sofa is equipped with a vertically sliding TV, while the helm station—positioned on the raised starboard side—boasts an ultra-modern dashboard with the Navetta logo as a hallmark of Absolute's signature quality.

Below deck, the accommodations reflect Absolute's blend of timeless craftsmanship and contemporary flair. The master stateroom at the bow has been completely redesigned, with floor-length curtains, a king-sized bed, and a bulkhead ready for a 50-inch TV. The en-suite bathroom features soft, curved lines, ambient lighting, and generous storage. The fullbeam VIP stateroom midship is equally luxurious, offering the feel of a second master cabin with a king-size bed, walk-in closet, and elegantly appointed bathroom. A third cabin with twin berths shares the same attention to detail, including a ceiling height of over 190cm. The crew cabin, located aft, offers flexible accommodations with one or two berths and independent facilities.

Every detail of the Navetta 62 reflects Absolute's hallmark quality and unwavering commitment to innovation.

For a closer look at this extraordinary yacht and to access comprehensive information, please visit the dedicated mini-site at navetta62.absoluteyachts.com