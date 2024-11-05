Introducing the new Absolute 70 FLY

Please select your home edition
Discover the wonder of Absolute's newest flybridge yacht, where cutting-edge design meets timeless elegance. The 70 FLY debuts with an array of innovative features and embodies Absolute's signature attention to detail, space optimization, and immersive lighting.

Absolute proudly presents the new 70 FLY, a yacht that reimagines luxury at sea. Designed to enhance every moment on the water, it features expansive glazing for uninterrupted views, seamlessly blending the interior with the surrounding seascape. Among its standout innovations is the new stern bathing platform—a first for Absolute— crafted to slide effortlessly into the sea. With integrated non-slip steps and dedicated storage for sea toys, this feature brings a new dimension of enjoyment for those who love the water. The yacht's external lighting appliances are also significant features, adding atmospheric touches of luminance that enhance the craft's beautiful lines.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

The 70 Fly's innovative architecture minimises the barriers between exterior and interior so that wherever you are on board, you feel in close contact with the seascape. The salon's new sliding door on the port side opens up the dining area, offering a perfect blend of indoor comfort and alfresco dining, with a gentle breeze to accompany every meal. This, along with other advanced features, is seamlessly woven into a dynamic design that reflects Absolute's proud Italian heritage, where innovation and style meet.

At the heart of the 70 FLY lies the concept of Wonder, chosen to encapsulate the yacht's blend of innovation and performance. Hidden beneath its sleek lines is state-of-the-art, eco-friendly technology that allows nature to take center stage. The flybridge is a prime spot to enjoy the majesty of the open water—whether you're navigating with guests at the helm or savouring a sunset in complete relaxation. Its ergonomic helm station is sleek and modern, with flush-mounted monitors and intuitive controls for smooth, easy operation.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

The flybridge's position and design make it a favourite area for socialising, whether watching the sunset, enjoying an al fresco meal, or during exhilarating moments of navigation. The flybridge's dynamic design, with distinctive reverse-slope front glazing, adds to the yacht's eye-catching appearance.

In the cockpit terrace, Absolute's unmistakable style is on full display. From the open lateral balustrades that enhance the views, to the flexible furnishings and fully-equipped hospitality area with a wet bar, fridge, and storage, every detail has been designed for ease and enjoyment. Atmospheric external lighting transforms the space into an evocative setting, particularly after sunset, leveraging its easy access to the stern bathing platform, the bow sundeck, flybridge and salon.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

One of the standout features of the 70 FLY is its six-leaf sliding door on the port side of the salon—a unique addition for a yacht of this size. This door opens up the interior, offering an open-air dining experience while maintaining the comfort of the salon. Panoramic windows and slim stainless-steel handrails ensure unobstructed views, while the galley, comprehensively equipped, is ideally positioned to serve both the salon and cockpit.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

The salon's soft furnishings have also been redesigned, featuring elegant, full-height curtaining for a feel of luxurious comfort. The salon helm station dashboard features sleek, flat monitors and instrumentation with optimized usability. Access from the helm to the lateral walkways is now possible on both sides, facilitating mooring operations. The bow sundeck area has been given extra appeal, particularly after sunset, by means of the innovative ambient lighting systems, with concealed strip appliances that give furniture units an appearance of suspension.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

Below decks, the 70 FLY offers the ultimate in comfort. The full-beam owner's stateroom bows is a superb combination of Italian design flair, comfort and technology, with a king-size bed, vanity area, and extensive storage.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

Natural light floods in through the large windows, offering the possibility of effective natural ventilation in addition to the air-conditioning. The large bathroom is comprehensively equipped and superbly finished, with a large glazed en-suite shower. The VIP cabin astern mirrors this level of refinement, while at the centre of the yacht, there is a cabin with two electrically-convertible twin berths, and another guest cabin with two single berths. The crew cabin has a separate entrance from the lateral walkway, with one or two berths and a dedicated shower.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

The wonder of the 70 Fly reflects Absolute's dedication to design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Its appearance is enhanced by Absolute's unerring talent for sophisticated aesthetics utilising top-quality materials optimised by the superb skills of Italy's finest artisans.

With every detail carefully considered and expertly executed, the yacht embodies the perfect balance of form and function, showcasing the finest Italian artistry.

Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

For further information and photos of the new Absolute 70 FLY, please refer to the mini-site 70fly.absoluteyachts.com

Main features:

  • Length Overall: 21.51 m / 70' 6' 9"
  • Width 5.34 m / 17' 6' 2"
  • Fresh water capacity (Water heater capacity included): 910 lt / 240.4 US gal
  • Fuel capacity: 3600 lt 951 US gal
  • Max people capacity: 16
  • Category: B
  • Engines: Volvo Penta 2×D13-IPS1350

Absolute 70 FLY - Main deck - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - Main deck - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - Lower deck - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - Lower deck - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - Upper deck - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 70 FLY - Upper deck - photo © Absolute Yachts

