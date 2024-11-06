Making time to take time - Selene Ocean Yachts

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 6 Nov 12:00 PST

Funny thing is that this title applied to both parties. Me, because we had to make time to find out more about Selene, as they are not what you might refer to as 'top of mind'. It's OK. They admit to that. Moving on then, and in relation to them it was because they took time to explain the who, what, and why of Selene. The kicker was that headline had already been created and it applied very much to the hand-built nature of the craft and their displacement, trawler style speeds. Time, indeed.

What stood out was the sheer number of models that Selene produce. That would be 24, with the Ocean Explorers and Classic Explorers the thin edge of the wedge. They range in size from 38 feet to 128 feet. Then there is the number of craft they have delivered in 25 years. That would be over 400. Two building sheds of 13,936m2 and a 2,973m2 warehouse, and the yard is on the water, round out an impressive picture.

So, you want more? The cherry on top is a new facility production facility that will cover a genuinely expansive 38,000m2. OK. There's your mic drop moment.

As for the Australian operation, well there is a very American element to it. That would be one Victor Kiam. You know, "liked it so much I bought the company". Well maybe not the entire operation in this case, but one of the Directors, Terry Goldacre, and General Manger, Darryl Harkness, certainly have owned/presently own Selene motor yachts. The third Director, Ben Appo, started out as a Shipwright, and now overseas all aspects of the builds. I think that's what you call hands on.

So, what is the premise of the brand? No matter where it is on the globe, there is a genuine love for the craft by their owners. The US have regular rendezvous organised, and here in Oz, owners cruise far and wide, where spending up to six months on board is the norm, not the departure.

The specifics come down to buyers who do a lot of research, and you'd have to, for as we say, Selene is not a recall kind of brand (yet), and then a very distinct element of tactility, combined with liveability, as well as the spaces on board being accessible by just a few steps, not near vertical ladders. If you're a bit older, or had knee replacements, you'll be nodding your head right about now.

Harkness provided an example, "At a recent show, we had a couple come on board who had another brand of vessel, and they commented how they don't even use their flybridge because it's too hard to get up and down, especially with food and drinks."

Appo added another very apt anecdote: "I had people from New Zealand come on board and the gentleman says to me, 'What are you going to try to tell me about this boat?' I said, I'm not going to say anything, you can just go for a walk and tell me what you're seeing. He came back and I asked how they went. He just said, 'Wow. I didn't expect that. How much is this?' I answered him and then he replied, 'I'll be looking for a new boat in a year or two, and catching up with you. This is chalk and cheese compared with our current vessel'."

Selene yachts are for people who want a capable boat that can easily be handled by a couple, yet offer the ability to bring extended family on board, and yes, that does very much include kids. The inherent safety of the hull, the build quality, and the height of the bulwarks speak to this directly.

Having adaptable spaces is part of it, as too separation to provide the places to get back your personal time (Boom. Boom. Basil Brush). The single level flybridge, cockpit, Portuguese bridge and foredeck are all available for such. A lot of owners remove the chocks for the tender after it is launched and use all that space with additional tables and umbrellas to go truly al fresco. As a full keel displacement boat, owning a Selene means you can actually do this, BTW.

"Being manageable to maintain and run is another important aspect of it. Our Classic Explorer 53 has a single John Deere, and at 7.5 knots we are consuming just 20 litres per hour. So, that takes care of the long-range discussion," said Harkness.

"Because of the build quality, it also does not cost a fortune to keep, and come resale time, if you have regularly cleaned and polished it, the boat looks great, and attracts a really solid pre-loved value."

Appo added, "The ability to incorporate requests, like a treadmill, as well as the outstanding quality really strike our buyers who are existing boat owners. The Founder, Howard Chen, is fastidious, and most of the staff have been there for ten years, earlier on in Taiwan, and now at Zhuhai near Macau on mainland China, where there are a lot of furniture manufacturers.

"A lot of people want to work there because of Howard's reputation. He treats everyone well, and it shows in dedication to task. This is a man-hours type vessel. Everything is hand built. The GRP is all hand laid, and the cabinetry is created in situ, which means the boat does not creak when at sea."

Not all boats are created equal, an in Selene you have vessels with vinylester resin applied to the double bias and choppy triaxle mat for the first five layers, with polyester only used above the waterline. High density foam is used for engine mounts, with main bulkheads, stringers and longitudinals all providing the rigidity for long term viability. There's also a genuine safety at sea aspect to that, too. Think big solid girl, and you are there.

"One time when we we're getting them unloaded at the Port of Brisbane, where the guys obviously lift a lot of boats for both import and export, they said these (Selenes) are the quietest boats we've lifted," noted Harkness relative to the point above.

"The finish on the stainless steel, the glass, and interior are the things we get the most comments on. It is all hand built, and hand finished, which takes loads of hours. Very few power tools around at Selene. Maybe a drill, and it is not even cordless," said Appo.

It is at the 62-foot mark where you go to twin engines, and there are stabilisers and thrusters to create your boat, your way. Under that position, you can elect for a main and wing engines in the smaller craft, and the latter could be hydraulic as a backup.

Howard's vision from day one was that he wanted to build very capable ocean-going trawlers that look good. They have definitely done that, if not exactly been the kings of marketing. Still, if you are only going to do the one thing well, at least it is the right way around.

It will have to change, however, to be good at both, for a new 128-foot superyacht that is on the way, along with new models. Interestingly, the 128 will be available as GRP hulled, or steel, or aluminium. That'll shake a few trees!

No doubt it will also mean even more owners will take the time to go global, literally, as they cross the seven seas. One ocean at a time... Send pics please.

Often hard to put your finger on are things like a sense of real space, and that can include practical storage options. This may have comments like, 'feels bigger than it is', or 'real usability' attached to it, but you don't often get that applied when you have a lower profile than other similar craft. Obviously, weight aloft produces countering motion, so the closer you are to things like the lumps of iron in the engine room, the better off you'll be. Also, less windage is just that, which equates to less listing.

Equally, vertical motion is the first thing to set people off and have them running for the head, or hanging over the bulwark. Again, lower profile helps, as does that full keel underneath you. At displacement speeds you have to work your way through the inclement stuff, even if it is to duck in somewhere to avoid it. Keeping people in tip top condition makes for better decision making, and that goes right to rule one - safety at sea.

Now the word is that there is a semi-displacement range currently under development. This can only be good news for anyone who wants to have that kind of flexibility. An axe bow will certainly make it easy to work out which version of the Selene ethos you're looking at, and of course if it is doing 22-25 knots it will be ultra-obvious.

The new superyacht is also going to offer buyers another choice. Given the practicality of Howard Chen and his designs, both of these new ranges will have a true, no-nonsense approach to boating that is bound to appeal to people who want to spend time on board, as opposed to tied to the quay.

Time can deliver confidence, like when you get it right, and that is one of the things you hear from Selene owners, a lot. They can take comfort in that, and they do.

If you are wanting to slow down, take time, and deliver the memories that only genuine time at sea can deliver for your extended family, then not only do your research, but elevate Selene right to the top of your consideration set. You'll be glad you did. People like Darryl and Ben won't be over-selling the boat to you, per se, but they'll be more than happy to set your boating dreams in motion. Nice. Really nice.

