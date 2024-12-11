Heesen's Project Orion: Ready for stellar adventures on the high seas in Spring 2025

by Heesen Yachts 11 Dec 01:39 PST

Heesen is pleased to announce the launch of YN 20750, code-named Project Orion, at the Oss shipyard on December 6th. This 50-metre all-aluminium hybrid yacht exemplifies Dutch craftmanship, precision engineering and meticulous construction. A class of its own, Project Orion offers discerning clients an exclusive opportunity to own a yacht with Dutch pedigree, ready for cruising by Spring 2025.

Ruud van der Stroom, Heesen's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Project Orion presents a rare opportunity for discerning clients to acquire a superyacht that embodies the unrivalled safety and solidity of Dutch craftmanship, ready to cruise by Spring. To have immediate access to such exceptional quality - engineered for both style and security - is truly extraordinary. By summer, Project Orion will be poised to navigate the oceans, setting a new standard for luxury."

As the latest innovation in Heesen's renowned 50-metre FDHF aluminium series with hybrid propulsion, Project Orion continues a legacy of advanced design and proven success. This series integrates cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

The yacht features the efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), devised by naval architects van Oossanen. Combined with lightweight aluminium construction, this design allows for a compact machinery package that optimises propulsion efficiency across all speeds. Power comes from twin MTU 12V 2000 M61 (IMO III) engines, each generating 600kW, propelling the yacht to a top speed of 16.3 knots. At 12 knots, Orion consumes just 98 litres of fuel per hour, excluding hotel load. In hybrid mode, fuel consumption drops even further to just 45 litres per hour at 10 knots—a remarkable feat for a 50-metre yacht displacing 295 tons (light load).

The exterior, designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, features a profile marked by a near-vertical bow and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. This design is both visually striking and functionally superior, offering unparalleled seaworthiness for smooth navigation through waves.

Inside, Italian designer Cristiano Gatto has created an interior that maximises natural light and offers ocean views. The layout includes six staterooms, including a master suite on the main deck, a full-beam VIP cabin, and four additional staterooms on the lower deck. Open bulwarks enhance the sense of space and connection to the sea, making the yacht ideal for both private and charter use.

Project Orion epitomises Heesen's commitment to innovation, seamlessly blending technology with design to create a yacht unlike any other on the market. Over the next few months, her systems will be commissioned and prepared for intensive testing in the North Sea by mid-February.