Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Heesen's Project Orion: Ready for stellar adventures on the high seas in Spring 2025

by Heesen Yachts 11 Dec 01:39 PST

Heesen is pleased to announce the launch of YN 20750, code-named Project Orion, at the Oss shipyard on December 6th. This 50-metre all-aluminium hybrid yacht exemplifies Dutch craftmanship, precision engineering and meticulous construction. A class of its own, Project Orion offers discerning clients an exclusive opportunity to own a yacht with Dutch pedigree, ready for cruising by Spring 2025.

Ruud van der Stroom, Heesen's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Project Orion presents a rare opportunity for discerning clients to acquire a superyacht that embodies the unrivalled safety and solidity of Dutch craftmanship, ready to cruise by Spring. To have immediate access to such exceptional quality - engineered for both style and security - is truly extraordinary. By summer, Project Orion will be poised to navigate the oceans, setting a new standard for luxury."

Heesen's Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen's Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

As the latest innovation in Heesen's renowned 50-metre FDHF aluminium series with hybrid propulsion, Project Orion continues a legacy of advanced design and proven success. This series integrates cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

The yacht features the efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), devised by naval architects van Oossanen. Combined with lightweight aluminium construction, this design allows for a compact machinery package that optimises propulsion efficiency across all speeds. Power comes from twin MTU 12V 2000 M61 (IMO III) engines, each generating 600kW, propelling the yacht to a top speed of 16.3 knots. At 12 knots, Orion consumes just 98 litres of fuel per hour, excluding hotel load. In hybrid mode, fuel consumption drops even further to just 45 litres per hour at 10 knots—a remarkable feat for a 50-metre yacht displacing 295 tons (light load).

Heesen's Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen's Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

The exterior, designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, features a profile marked by a near-vertical bow and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. This design is both visually striking and functionally superior, offering unparalleled seaworthiness for smooth navigation through waves.

Inside, Italian designer Cristiano Gatto has created an interior that maximises natural light and offers ocean views. The layout includes six staterooms, including a master suite on the main deck, a full-beam VIP cabin, and four additional staterooms on the lower deck. Open bulwarks enhance the sense of space and connection to the sea, making the yacht ideal for both private and charter use.

Project Orion epitomises Heesen's commitment to innovation, seamlessly blending technology with design to create a yacht unlike any other on the market. Over the next few months, her systems will be commissioned and prepared for intensive testing in the North Sea by mid-February.

Related Articles

Heesen delivers YN 20457 MY Santosha
A personalised masterpiece for the new owners Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20457, Santosha, a highly personalised superyacht crafted to meet the unique tastes and preferences of her new owners. Posted on 28 Oct Setteesettanta reaches two construction milestones
This phase marks a pivotal moment as it brings the yacht's stunning silhouette to life Heesen Yachts proudly announces the joining of the hull and superstructure, alongside the engine placement, of the full custom 57m shallow draft four-deck motor yacht, code-named Project Setteesettanta. Posted on 8 Oct Heesen Yachts reveals YN 20457 Project Akira
Originally built on speculation, the vessel's design took a new direction when owners came on board Heesen Yachts is delighted to reveal YN 20457 Santosha, formerly known as Project Akira, ahead of her delivery to experienced owners this fall. Posted on 1 Aug Heesen reveals Project Agnetha
A 55m steel class blue-water motor yacht With a profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Project Agnetha features striking and assertive exterior forms, recently updated to incorporate contemporary design elements that make her a modern marvel on the water. Posted on 26 Jul Heesen Yachts christens and delivers MY ALP
A timeless tradition, yet a modern marvel Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the christening and delivery of YN 20350, MY ALP. This momentous occasion was celebrated in Hellevoetsluis, South Holland. Posted on 13 Jun Heesen delivers the 50m Cinderella Noel IV
The owners christened their yacht on December 23, 2023, in an unforgettable ceremony Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20150 Cinderella Noel IV after intensive tests in the North Sea. Posted on 23 Apr Heesen delivers the first yacht of 2024
YN 20255, now named Iris Blue Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of the first yacht of the restyled 55-metre series following intensive tests in the North Sea. Posted on 1 Feb Heesen launches YN 20150 Project Oslo24
Now named MY Cinderella Noel IV Heesen is delighted to announce the christening of Project Oslo24 in the presence of the owners, their family and friends, as well as the Heesen employees and subcontractors responsible for her construction. Posted on 23 Dec 2023 Project Setteesettanta construction milestone
The official keel laying of the 57-metre full custom YN 20857 Heesen is proud to announce that the official keel laying of the 57-metre full custom YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, took place on December 14 in the presence of the Lloyds Register surveyor at our shipyard in Oss. Posted on 20 Dec 2023 Project Venus YN 20655 update
The hull and superstructure are now joined together Heesen Yachts is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20655, code-named Project Venus, is proceeding on schedule, and the yacht is available for sale with delivery foreseen for the second quarter of 2025. Posted on 20 Oct 2023
Trinidad and Tobago - Sail Service StayMaritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy